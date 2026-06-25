11 Best New Tractor Supply Workshop Finds Worth Buying

Get on top of your project list with these power tools, storage solutions, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Is it just us, or is summer the most productive time of year by far? And with all of these home improvement and DIY projects on our lists, Tractor Supply remains one of the best shopping options for getting the job done. We’re especially excited about our finds this week, which include yet another incredibly well-priced power tool bundle, organizational items, and other workspace essentials we’ve come to love. So if you’re feeling the same rush of motivation we are, check out the best new Tractor Supply workshop finds that shoppers say are worth buying.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Finds Every Homeowner Should Own.

1 DeWalt Compact Task Light

We may have the most daylight we’re going to see all year right now, but if you’re like us and keep pushing on projects after sunset, you’re going to need a way to illuminate your workspace. This DeWalt Compact Task Light ($149.99) is tiny but truly mighty, with three different levels of brightness and plenty of maneuverability for easy and secure placement.

Tractor Supply shoppers have also rushed to buy this, giving it a 4.7-star average rating on the store’s website. “This light is great,” writes one such happy customer. “Small and easy to store. Helps on a dark job site and is not in the way.”

2 Stanley 25 ft. Powerlock Tape Measure

Can you even start a project without a proper way to take accurate measurements? A Stanley 25 ft. Powerlock Tape Measure ($12.99) should be the first product you pick up when starting a tool collection. But if we’re being honest with ourselves, you’ll always need more than one on hand for those times it inexplicably goes missing. It’s a true essential for any workbelt!

3 Tractor Supply Mechanic’s Tool Chest Combo

A messy workshop is rarely a productive one. If you’re still working on a storage or organizational solution for your growing collection, this Tractor Supply Mechanic’s Tool Chest Combo ($699.99) could be the answer. It has 13 drawers to help keep everything in order, with a total capacity of up to 1,000 pounds. We also love the integrated power strip on top (including USB outlets) that makes it easy to keep those power tool batteries charged.

4 JobSmart Mini Toolbox

Working with a smaller workspace or indoor workshop? We think this JobSmart Mini Toolbox ($19.99) is a potential well-priced (and well-sized) solution. With two drawers and a flip top, it’s perfect for stashing everything from tools and small parts to crafting supplies.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds for Your Backyard This Summer.

5 DeWalt Wet/Dry Vacuum

The work day is only ever done once the messes that come with it are taken care of. Thankfully, this DeWalt Wet/Dry Vacuum ($139.99) is one of those workspace essentials that prove their value in practically no time, with incredible suction power and a nine-gallon tank capacity for dealing with all kinds of cleanup.

6 Wrap-It MagSnap Magnetic Snap Wristband

If we’ve learned anything on the job, it’s that two hands are never enough! But thanks to this Wrap-It MagSnap Magnetic Snap Wristband ($16.99), we feel like things have gotten much easier. Now, we’re not losing those nuts, bolts, and bits to the bottom of our pockets (or even worse, onto the floor and under equipment or appliances). It’s also an ideal gift!

7 CountyLine High-Velocity Floor Fan

Summer may be the most productive season, but it’s certainly also the warmest. Keep your workshop temperatures under control with a CountyLine High-Velocity Floor Fan ($79.99), which features three different speed settings and 180 degrees of tilt for creating the optimal indoor breeze. It’s also a must-have for ventilation if you’re staining, painting, or sealing!

“This fan is awesome,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Huge amount of airflow. Very happy with this purchase.”

8 DeWalt Cordless Combo Tool Kit, 4 pc.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: If you’re looking for an affordable way to get things done, we’re hard-pressed to find a better deal than this 4-piece DeWalt Cordless 20V Combo Tool Kit ($399). It includes a circular saw, reciprocating saw, power drill, work light, batteries, and the required chargers that will help you get practically any job done.

Clearly, with a 4.8-star average rating, this is the kind of value customers appreciate. Reviewers call it a “great kit,” while others say “can’t beat it or find a better deal anywhere else.”

RELATED: 11 Home Depot Storage Finds Under $25.

9 Johnson 100 ft. Magnetic Torpedo Laser Level

Speaking of getting precise measurements, it’s hard to overstate just how handy this Johnson 100 ft. Magnetic Torpedo Laser Level ($28.99) can be. Besides providing plumb, level, and cross-check readings, it can also cast out a laser guide to help line up cuts and other alignments for up to 100 feet.

10 Dremel Rotary Tool Kit

For those detailed bits of handiwork and DIY projects, you can’t go wrong with a Dremel Rotary Tool Kit ($134.99). And while this is clearly the tool for engraving, sanding, etching, and microdrilling, we love that this model includes an LED light to help brighten up what we’re working on.

11 DeWalt Tstak Tower Storage System

Not all workshops are confined to four walls and a roof! If your work ever takes you on the go, you’ll be very glad to have this DeWalt Tstak Tower Storage System ($159.99) to help you get your supplies there. It includes three separate stacking compartments that easily stack and roll.

Customers in the review section call it “very roomy,” “very durable,” and at a “great price.”