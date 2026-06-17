11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds for Your Backyard This Summer

The latest additions including pool accessories, party supplies, and even some fun toys.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

So far this season, we’ve had a ton of luck with super affordable backyard finds at Tractor Supply. And now that the season is in full swing, it doesn’t appear that the rural retailer is slowing down whatsoever on re-upping its inventory with great new products for enhancing your home’s outdoor space. From party supplies to pool accessories (and even a few highlights for the kids), it’s becoming our go-to for these warmer months. Here are the best new Tractor Supply finds for your backyard this summer.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 Funsicle Deco FunChaiser Lounge

Your pool should be so much more than just a place to cool off. With this Funsicle Deco FunChaiser Lounge ($24.99), it can become your ultimate relaxation space, thanks to its comfortable ergonomic design that makes it easy to float for hours.

2 Sunjoy Patio Cooler Cart

By the time June rolls around, hosting duties should feel like second nature to you. And with a Sunjoy Patio Cooler Cart ($159.99) at your disposal, you’re certainly more likely to literally roll right into your next party. With 80 quarts of capacity (which is enough room for up to 80 cans or 40 bottles), it’s the ideal beverage caddy for pretty much any get-together.

3 Veikous Galvanized Steel Raised Garden Bed Planter Box

Whether you’re bringing greenery to a new corner of your yard or simply want to find a new way to organize your plants, there are a million reasons you might want to install a raised bed. And if you’re looking for a June gardening project, this Veikous Galvanized Steel Raised Garden Bed Planter Box ($79.99) is the ideal way to get the job done easily.

“We are very happy with this raised bed,” writes one of the many 5-star reviewers. “We have purchased four in total. They are easy to assemble, attractive, and hold up well.”

4 Banzai Splash Fun Barn House

Summer is a truly special time to be a kid, especially when you have setups like this Banzai Splash Fun Barn House ($31.99) on hand. It’s a fun and affordable way to cool off and turn your backyard into your own private water park.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Deals Hitting Shelves in June.

5 Bestway SaluSpa Bahamas Inflatable Hot Tub

Looking for some inflatable water fun for adults? This Bestway SaluSpa Bahamas Inflatable Hot Tub ($499.99) is much easier to install than a true jacuzzi and offers enough room for two to four people. The attached pump also inflates the unit, making it a plug-and-play option for your next party.

6 Sunjoy Halton Oval Low Smoke Fire Pit

Is there anything more summery than spending time around a fire under the stars? Fortunately, you can easily create this in your backyard with a Sunjoy Halton Oval Fire Pit ($187.99). This wood-burning option minimizes smoke output and delivers consistent heat, all while being lightweight and portable.

7 LuxenHome Black Fluted Round Patio Side Table

We love dual-use furniture! At first glance, this LuxenHome Black Fluted Round Patio Side Table ($216.99) looks like a sleek, modern endpiece. But when you lift up its lid, you realize it also doubles as an oversized ice bucket for stashing bottles, cans, and other beverages.

8 Sunjoy Floating Pool Canopy

Dealing with the sun is one thing when you’re lounging beside the pool, but it can get a lot harder to find shade once you jump in the water to cool off. This Sunjoy Floating Pool Canopy ($223.99) is a truly unique way to keep the sun away, complete with a floating tray for your snacks and drinks!

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

9 Techko Outdoor Solar Takumi Bamboo-Style Floor Lamp

With the prevalence of string lights, it can be remarkable when you realize just how much of an effect a non-overhead lighting source can have on your porch or patio. This Techko Outdoor Solar Takumi Bamboo-Style Floor Lamp ($49.99) has helped our outdoor space feel just like a living room

Customers in the reviews say they love how it “gives off a soft, amber glow rather than bright illumination” that makes it ideal for “mood lighting on patios.”

10 Polywood Lakeside 7-Piece Farmhouse Dining Set

Patio dining furniture is already a big enough up-front expense without having to factor in how often you have to replace it due to wear and tear. That’s why we think it makes sense to invest in a Polywood Lakeside 7-Piece Farmhouse Dining Set ($2,295.99), which is made from a durable composite material that holds up much better over time than traditional wood.

“I love it! This set is fantastic,” gushes one 5-star reviewer. “It’s solid, sturdy, comfortable, and easy to dry off when wet. It fits beautifully on our pool patio and bc it’s so durable, it’ll likely be the last outdoor dining set we’ll have to purchase. Wish I had purchased years ago, but am so glad I finally decided to pull the trigger on this from Polywood!”

11 Feasto 23 in. Discada Disc Cooker & Paella Pan

Sure, grilling might be the undisputed champion of outdoor cooking. But if you really want to wow your guests, you might want to consider this Feasto 23 in. Discada Disc Cooker & Paella Pan ($149.99). As the name suggests, it’s perfect for making that beloved Spanish rice-based dish, but is also ideal for an outdoor taco night or even stews and braises!