11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

Truly get into the season with beach accessories, garden goodies, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you’re spending time on your patio or venturing further out into the great outdoors, summer is made for spending as much time as possible outside. And right now, Home Depot is making it easier than ever to embrace the season with a bunch of fantastic new products. Some of our favorites will help us improve our garden and yard, go camping in style, make the most out of beach days, and make the most out of our indoor living room. Here are the best new Home Depot outdoor living finds hitting shelves this month.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Under $25.

1 Vevor Car Refrigerator

Setting up camp or heading to the beach with your vehicle? This Vevor Car Refrigerator ($206.54) is a must-have for those temperature-sensitive ingredients, reaching temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

2 SkysHalo Beach Cabana

We all head to the beach for sun and sand, but no one wants too much of a good thing! This SkysHalo Beach Cabana ($95.50) has become a go-to for outings, with an easy setup that results in shade cover that’s way more stable than a traditional umbrella.

“This is so easy to install, it’s practical, and easy to put back in its bag,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Love it for the beach!”

3 Karl Home Folding Backpack Beach Chair

Once you’ve got your shade, you’re still going to need a place to get comfortable! This Karl Home Folding Backpack Beach Chair ($51.97) gets bonus points for being so portable, but also for having a place to stash our phone, drink, and SPF.

4 Hampton Bay West Haven 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Conversation Set

We’re fans of making our outdoor space feel like an indoor space when it comes to comfort. This Hampton Bay West Haven 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Conversation Set ($449) combines plush, comfy cushioning, soft wood, wicker, and sturdy tabletop to create an exciting series of textures. But most importantly, it’s inviting and will easily live up to its name!

Customers gush about this combination of materials in their reviews. “The design is clean, modern, and the almond cushions add such a soft, elegant touch that works with any outdoor space,” writes one. “The quality really stands out.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Finds Selling Fast.

5 Nexgril Oakford Homestead Charcoal Grill

Finding the right outdoor cooking apparatus can be tough, but it gets a lot easier when you consider the Nexgril Oakford Homestead Charcoal Grill ($149). With 574 square inches of cooking space (or enough to fit a whopping 22 burgers at once), this model boasts cast-iron grates that help retain and spread heat evenly.

6 Poolmaster Riviera Pool Float

If you’re planning on taking as many dips as we are this summer, you’re going to need a way to relax in the water. This Poolmaster Riviera Pool Float ($29.54) is the perfect aqua lounger that makes it easy to cool off, flip through a book, or simply doze.

7 Vigoro Demetria Planter

We’ll be honest: We’re still not done setting up our patio plants for the season. But now that we’ve found this Vigoro Demetria Planter ($12.97), we’re one step closer to finishing our lineup. We especially love the Art Deco-esque design and pops of gold.

8 Mammotion Luba Mini Robot Lawn Mower

Unless you planted a viable lawn alternative, you’re going to have a long summer of cutting grass—unless you outsource the job to a machine! This Mammotion Luba Mini Robot Lawn Mower ($1,999) is the kind of gadget we’ve always felt the future had promised, complete with built-in GPS tracking, settings that allow it to tackle 20 different zones, and a handy app to help control it all.

“My yard has some uneven patches, and I was skeptical, but this thing just handles it,” gushes one customer. “Never gotten stuck once—not on soft spots, not near the fence line, nothing. The cut quality speaks for itself. It lays down clean, consistent stripes that honestly rival what a push mower produces. Neighbors have stopped to ask what service I’m using. Noise? What noise? I run it overnight and haven’t had a single complaint. It’s genuinely whisper-quiet—you can barely hear it from inside the house with the door closed.”

RELATED: 11 Costco Outdoor Living Finds That Look High-End.

9 8-Person 3 Season Easy Up Camping Dome Tent

Hitting the trail with a bigger group? This 8-Person 3 Season Easy Up Camping Dome Tent ($154.99) has room for more than half a dozen people, as well as a polyester bathtub floor that helps keep water totally out.

“I love this tent!” writes one literal happy camper. “I brought some first-time campers out to the mountains, and this was a game-changer. Having the screened-in area helped with the bugs, and the bigger tent was so nice to let everyone spread out. It was relatively easy and quick to set up, and we all stayed perfectly dry.”

10 Backyard Discovery Cedar Greenhouse

Even though you can count on growing season eventually ending, this Backyard Discovery Cedar Greenhouse ($1,999) can help extend it. Customers give it high marks for being remarkably easy to set up, while others appreciate how durable its cedar build makes it.

11 Gorilla Carts Dumping Garden Cart

Getting yard work done is hard enough without having to worry about lugging all of your materials to and fro. That’s why having a Gorilla Carts Dumping Garden Cart ($149) on hand can be a huge leg up. Most importantly, it’s also designed to make it easier to spread things like mulch, soil, stone, and more.

It’s also fairly popular with Home Depot shoppers, earning a 4.9-star average review on the store’s website (including nearly 5,000 5-star reviews).

“Recommended by friends, it truly is fantastic,” writes one. “It carries so much so easily and turns on a dime. It dumps easily and seems like it’s built to last!”