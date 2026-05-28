11 Best New Home Depot Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Dive into summer with some great new patio furniture, accessories, and shade solutions.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s funny how spring has a tendency to become a season of preparation for summer. But now that we’ve officially kicked it off, we’re finally putting some of the final touches on our outdoor spaces—and Home Depot is coming in huge as a majorly helpful resource. The home improvement retailer hasn’t lost any of the steam it’s had over the last few weeks with new items, including hammocks, sectionals, dining sets, accessories, and more. Here are the best new Home Depot patio finds flying off shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves.

1 Atesun 2-Person Large Wooden Hammock

Summer is the season for lounging, and if you ask us, the best way to do that is to swing in the breeze. This Atesun 2-Person Large Wooden Hammock ($315.09) provides a comfy and sturdy way to do just that for a couple, making it the perfect addition to your pool deck, patio, or back yard.

2 Arden Ashland Jacobean Outdoor Square Pillow

Just because you’ve picked the perfect patio furniture for your space doesn’t mean your design work is done yet! Accessories like this Arden Ashland Jacobean Outdoor Square Pillow ($38.87) add texture and a pop of color to sections, sofas, and chairs, giving your outdoor space a bit more personality.

3 Wicker Indoor Outdoor Egg Lounge Chair with Ottoman

Whether you’re working with a tighter space or simply love something a little more dramatic than a simple seat, we think you should consider this Wicker Indoor Outdoor Egg Lounge Chair with Ottoman ($232) for your patio.

“I bought this, and I’m so glad I did!” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I bought this to put in my backyard oasis, and it’s so comfortable and the perfect size.”

4 Peak Home Furnishings Sereno 4-Piece Swivel Aluminum Outdoor Conversation Set

Most people appreciate the softer look of wood, but don’t like the idea of it wearing down so quickly. This Peak Home Furnishings Sereno 4-Piece Swivel Aluminum Outdoor Conversation Set ($2,261) offers the best of both worlds, with aluminum frames that look like wood, ensuring durability for seasons to come. And if you ask us, this looks like the kind of item you might find at West Elm for a lot more money!

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Finds Selling Fast.

5 Hampton Bay West Haven 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Conversation Set

We’re fans of making our outdoor space feel like indoor space when it comes to comfort. This Hampton Bay West Haven 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Conversation Set ($449) combines plush, comfy cushioning, soft wood, wicker, and sturdy tabletop to create an exciting series of textures. But most importantly, it’s inviting and will easily live up to its name!

Customers gush about this combination of materials in their reviews. “The design is clean, modern, and the almond cushions add such a soft, elegant touch that works with any outdoor space,” writes one. “The quality really stands out.”

6 Vigoro Remy Decorative Planter

With the right look, some planters can become true accent pieces for your patio layout. That’s the case with this Vigoro Remy Decorative Planter ($79.97), which has just enough height to make it an eye-catching addition to your space without being overwhelming.

7 Polywood Grant Park 3-Piece Adirondack Patio Conversation Set

What’s better than a cozy Adirondack chair on your patio? Having a second so you can relax with a companion! Besides a pair of chairs, this Polywood Grant Park 3-Piece Adirondack Patio Conversation Set ($449) also includes a matching side table. It’s also made of a durable composite material that will help them last!

8 Jonathan Y Tropics Palm Leaves Area Rug

If you’re wondering what your patio space is missing, there’s a good chance it’s something underfoot. We think this Jonathan Y Tropics Palm Leaves Area Rug ($128) is an ideal ground cover, adding 8′ by 10′ of color that will also help make your setup feel more coherent and contained.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Patio Finds Right Now.

9 Purple Leaf Outdoor Offset Patio Umbrella

Don’t get caught off guard on that first sunny day! A Purple Leaf Outdoor Offset Patio Umbrella ($349) provides the maximum shade coverage you’re going to need without getting in the way or taking up too much floor space. It also rotates as needed, making it more effective than a traditional umbrella!

10 Polywood Grant Park Black Chaise Lounge

Looking forward to kicking back this summer? We’ll be ripping through plenty of page turners on this Polywood Grant Park Black Chaise Lounge ($349) all season. And just like the aforementioned Adirondack chairs, this model is made from a sturdy composite that will help it last for many summers to come!

11 Hampton Bay Pine Hollow 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set

Let’s be honest: You’re more likely to spend more time outdoors if you have good company. This Hampton Bay Pine Hollow 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set ($848) has the clean, modern look with love with those plush, comfy cushions that make this a functionally good choice for your patio.