11 Best New Target Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves

Shop 11 new Target patio finds, from chic egg chairs to the Ninja Woodfire grill.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Let’s be real: Target is a good shopping destination for practically anything. But as we’ve continued with our summer preparations, we’ve also come to appreciate just how great it is for decking out our outdoor areas. This week, shoppers are snapping up all kinds of items as we officially kick off summer, including furniture, cooking accessories, and even a brand-new gadget we absolutely love. Here are the best new Target patio finds that are flying off shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Outdoor Living Finds This Week.

1 Shell Moss Bowl Outdoor Patio Tabletop Artificial Plant

Naturally, outdoor dining takes on a whole new level of ambiance when you put the same level of attention on decor as you would indoors. We love the look of this Shell Moss Bowl Patio Tabletop Artificial Plant ($20), which is a simple yet striking addition to a tablescape (that won’t wilt and die in days, unlike true greenery).

2 Nourison Aloha Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Never underestimate just how much covering the ground on your patio can really take its look to the next level. This Nourison Aloha Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug ($79.99) is an affordable option, but it is also available in larger sizes depending on your square footage.

3 Threshold + Studio McGee Woven Stripe Side-Tie Outdoor Patio Throw Pillow

Your patio furniture might feel comfy and look great on its own, but if you really want it to shine, you need to accessorize. We love this Threshold + Studio McGee Woven Stripe Side-Tie Outdoor Patio Throw Pillow ($21), which is great for bordering armrests, acting as a bolster on benches, and more, all while adding texture, color, and personality to your pieces.

4 Threshold Stoneware Outdoor Tiled Planter

It’s not just about what you choose to plant on your patio: What you pick to plant it in is arguably just as important. This Threshold Stoneware Outdoor Tiled Planter ($14) is a top-tier container that’s more than just an eye-catching piece of decor.

“This amazing planter is super heavy and well-made,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “If you were looking for a statement piece, then this is the perfect one.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Summer Decor Finds Under $10.

5 Swtroom Solar Lanterns Outdoor Hanging Dragonfly Light

Talk about mood lighting! This Swtroom Solar Lanterns Outdoor Hanging Dragonfly Light ($28.99) not only illuminates but also casts a brilliant design all over, making it a truly unique choice.

Customers who have purchased the product also love how it looks at all times. “It’s very pretty simply hanging up or sitting, but it’s beautiful when it comes on and projects the design,” writes one in a review. “I have it hanging in my rock garden and everyone who sees it loves it.”

6 Threshold Steel Southport Outdoor Patio Egg Chair

There’s nothing like being able to really feel hugged by a piece of furniture. We think this Threshold Steel Southport Outdoor Patio Egg Chair ($575) is an aesthetically pleasing patio addition that has the added benefit of also being a joy to sit in. And apparently, customers agree!

“It’s perfect! Durable and well-made,” writes one in a 5-star review. “Comfortable and beautiful!”

7 Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker

Just because you’re working with a lot less space on your patio doesn’t mean you can’t get that barbecue experience. This Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker ($249.99) combines four functions (grilling, baking, roasting, and smoking) all in one, using wood pellets to achieve that open flame flavor.

“This BBQ is amazing,” says one customer in a review. “Love the preheat and the fact it tells me when to flip my food. Wow: so easy to use.”

8 Threshold Shell Patio Dining Chairs, 2-Pack

If you’re looking for a different look for your outdoor space, we recommend considering this 2-pack of Threshold Shell Patio Dining Chairs ($170) as a starting point. Designed as part of a collaboration with Studio McGee, we love the retro, summery look and their space-saving stackability.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Garden Finds Right Now.

9 Christopher Knight Home Teodora Outdoor Lightweight Concrete Side Table

Finding the right patio furniture doesn’t end with couches, sectionals, and chairs. This Christopher Knight Home Teodora Outdoor Lightweight Concrete Side Table ($117) has that modern yet approachable look we love, all while still being neutral enough to work with practically any design motif.

10 TIKI Merry Metal Torch

It’s a classic for a reason! This TIKI Merry Metal Torch ($9.99) is a bestseller on the Target website, a truly unparalleled backyard lighting option that we still absolutely love. The fact that this is a much more durable metal version only helps things!

11 Birdfy Birdbath Pro

It’s one thing to fill your patio with beautiful decorations, but it’s entirely different when special guests decide to drop in regularly. This Birdfy Birdbath Pro ($299.99) is one of our favorite new gadgets, turning a traditional yard fixture into a truly enjoyable piece of tech. Once it’s installed, you can expect updates to be beamed right to your phone with HD videos and images of your winged visitors, including a species detection feature.