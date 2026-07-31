These new Aldi finds include home, fashion, kitchen, and back-to-school picks.

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August is here! As summer is starting to wind down and back-to-school is on the horizon, your local Aldi store is getting in so much new merchandise. From the preppiest tween bedroom decor and kitchen gadgets to fall fashion basics and shoes, there are so many items flooding the store. And here’s the deal: If you don’t shop the new arrivals ASAP, the best items sell out. What should you shop for so you don’t miss out? Here are the 11 best new Aldi finds hitting shelves in August.

1 Wall Board Games

I am sort of obsessed with Aldi’s wall game drop. For just $9.99, get the KIRKTON HOUSE Magnetic Wall Games, Letter Board, which is basically their version of Scrabble.

2 A Preppy Plush Throw Blanket

This week, Aldi dropped the preppiest home decor collection targeted at Tweens. There are so many amazing products priced super low that will get your little one’s room looking on-trend while under budget. The KIRKTON HOUSE Blue Bow Plush Throw Tween – 50″ X 60″ is one of the cutest, and just $4.99.

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3 EVA Sandals

Why spend $100 on Birkenstocks when you can get the Aldi version for $6.99? The Crane Ladies Strappy EVA Sandal comes in multiple sizes and color options, including this beautiful dusty pink.

4 A Preppy Organizer

The KIRKTON HOUSE Bedside Organizer is also part of the tween collection, and is just $6.99. It is designed to hang off the bed or a door and has spots to store water bottles, pens, school supplies, books, and more. It comes in a few patterns and color options.

5 A Designer Looking Skirt

Aldi clothing sells out super fast. While there aren’t a ton of options, what the store does carry is usually super high-quality and looks designer for a fraction of the price. One of the latest fall items is this Serra Black Woven Tiered Skirt, which is just $12.99.

6 Pretty Sheet Sets

Aldi bedding is another famously good buy at the store. Where else are you going to find an on-trend, cozy set of bedroom sheets for under $10? This KIRKTON HOUSE Daisies Sheet Set in Full is just $8.99. There are other LoveShackFancy-looking sets to choose from.

7 New Cookware

Shoppers are also obsessed with Aldi cookware. This week, you can get the Crofton Mini Ceramic Frying Pan for a mere $5.99. It comes in a few color options.

8 And, the Viral Black Leggings

Shoppers are also obsessed with Aldi’s leggings, which are a fraction of what you would pay in other stores. This week you can get a two-pack of Serra Super Soft Leggings for $9.99. Opt for a set of two black pairs or other color combos.

9 And, Simple T-shirts

If you need some new shirts, pick up a pack of the Serra Brown/Black Shirt for just $12.99. The silky and stretchy modal-poly blend makes them super comfy. They are available in Brown/Black or White/Grey sets.

10 A Mini Blender

Enjoy blended drinks on the go with the Ambiano Purple Blender, just $14.99. It comes in a few color options and is easy to clean and efficient with stainless steel blades. It also has a drinking lid and carry handle.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 New LED Table Mirrors

And, if you are looking for a great mirror, head over to Aldi with $10 in hand and buy the Visage White LED Table Mirror. It is rechargeable with a USB outlet and gives you 3x and 5x magnification with three lighting modes.