11 Best New Dollar General Bathroom Finds Under $5

Affordable Dollar General bathroom upgrades for organization and style.

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After months of shopping guide coverage, one thing has remained clear: Dollar General retailer is a reliable destination for affordable bathroom upgrades. Whether you’re replacing linens or giving your medicine cabinet a serious organizational refresh, the chain has plenty of budget-friendly solutions to help. So, here are the best bathroom finds you can score for under $5 at D.G.

1 Aquamarine Embossed Bathroom Countertop Set

If you appreciate a cohesive aesthetic, opt for a matching set like this Aquamarine Embossed Soap Dish ($3) and Aquamarine Embossed Toothbrush Holder ($3). Together, they keep everyday bathroom essentials organized and within easy reach while adding a coordinated touch to your countertop.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Storage and Organization Finds Under $20.

2 Turntable Organizer

Perfect for under-the-sink storage, this Turntable Organizer ($4) corrals cleaning supplies, spare toiletries, and other larger bathroom necessities that won’t fit in drawers or narrow cabinets. The ribbed texture gives it a luxe edge.

3 Bathtub & Shower Treads

Safety first! These Bathtub & Shower Treads ($4.50) suction securely to the floor of your shower or tub and feature a textured, non-slip surface that gives your feet extra grip when things get slippery and sudsy. Choose from a variety of designs; each pack includes five treads.

4 Decorative Artwork

Create a calming, zen-like atmosphere with these words-of-encouragement boxed signs, including one that reads Breathe In, Breathe Out, Move On ($2) and another that says Bloom Where You Are Planted ($1).

5 Mesh Organizing Hanger

Suitable for wet or dry use, this Mesh Organizing Hanger ($4) is equipped with six large pockets for additional storage, whether it’s shower items or hair accessories and tools. The quick-drying mesh fabric helps prevent mold and can be removed for easy washing.

6 Seagrass Bathroom Countertop Set

Another matching bathroom set, this Seagrass Soap Dispenser and Seagrass Storage Jar with Lid complements coastal and bohemian aesthetics. Each piece retails for $3, making them an easy upgrade that supplies both personality and function.

7 Bathroom Linens

Perhaps you’re maxed out on decor space, or your drawers are already perfectly organized. In that case, it might be time to replace your bathroom linens. Snag this Standard Bath Towel and Bath Hand Towel in a variety of colors for $3 each.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Bedroom Finds Under $20.

8 Acrylic Drawer Organizers

Speaking of neat and tidy vanity drawers, don’t forget to stock up on Cube Drawer Organizers (two-pack for $1) and Rectangular Drawer Organizers ($1). They’re ideal for sorting makeup, skincare, hair accessories, cotton balls and Q-tips, nail tools, and more.

9 Ribbed Makeup Organizer

This Ribbed Makeup Organizer ($4) five compartments for makeup brushes, combs, lipsticks, mascaras, eyeliners, and other beauty items. The ribbed texture gives it an elevated look compared to acrylic versions.

10 Pink Ombre Bathroom Countertop Set

If beachy and bohemian aesthetics aren’t your vibe, how about a cheerful peachy-coral one instead? Pick up this Pink Ombre Soap Dish ($3) and Pink Ombre Toothbrush Holder ($3), which has slots for two toothbrushes and a tube of toothpaste.

11 Toilet Bowl Brush & Holder

Decor and organizers aside, you might as well scoop up this Toilet Bowl Brush & Holder ($4) while you’re at it. The holder keeps the brush contained and out of sight when not in use.