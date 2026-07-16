11 Best New Dollar General Bathroom Finds Under $10

Affordable Dollar General bathroom essentials for a stylish refresh.

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In the midst of a bathroom renovation? You’re in luck because Dollar General has plenty of budget-friendly vanity and shower finds that add style, organization, and function to your bathroom. Shop microfiber mats, decorative wall art, clever storage solutions, air fresheners, and more bathroom essentials below—all under $10.

1 Pink Daisy Bath Towel

This Pink Daisy Bath Towel ($5) is made from ringspun cotton, which is softer, lighter, and more absorbent than traditional cotton. Its floral print brings a punch of personality to otherwise pared-back bathrooms.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Summer Decor Finds Under $5.

2 Makeup Organizer

Store makeup (mascara, eyeliner, lipsticks, etc.), beauty tools (brushes and sponges), and skincare essentials (like dermaplane tools) in this Makeup Organizer ($4). It keeps countertops clutter-free, while its striped design—available in blue or pink—offers a cuter alternative to basic acrylic organizers.

3 Toilet Bowl Brush Set

If cleaning supplies could look stylish, they’d be in the form of this Toilet Bowl Brush Set ($8). The brush is equipped with a sturdy wooden handle, while the matte holder keeps it neatly concealed when not in use.

4 Flower-Shaped LED Nightlight

Available in three cheerful colors, this Flower-Shaped LED Nightlight ($5) is both decorative and functional. It casts a warm glow to light the way during nightly bathroom visits.

5 Microfiber Bath Mat

This lightweight Microfiber Bath Mat ($6) is highly absorbent, fast-drying, and resistant to mold and mildew. It also has a non-slip backing for extra grip and security.

6 Framed Botanical Wall Art

If you’re looking for a quietly stylish piece of art to add to your bathroom walls, go for this Framed Botanical Wall Art ($7). Its earthy palette and arched shape blend seamlessly into your existing setup.

7 Febreze Bathroom Air Fresheners

Tackle odors and keep your powder room smelling like a five-star hotel with Febreze’s wide selection of Bathroom Air Fresheners, including $4 finds in scents like Gain Original, Gain Moonlight Breeze, Twilight Lavender, Berry & Bramble and Gain Honey Berry Hula for $6.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Home Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

8 Seagrass Wrapped Storage Jar with Lid

Keep cotton balls, cotton pads, Q-tips, hair ties, bobby pins, and more small bathroom items neatly organized in this Seagrass Wrapped Storage Jar with Lid. The seagrass details and wooden lid give it a more luxurious appeal that goes beyond its $3 price tag.

9 Stylish Shower Curtain

This Stylish Shower Curtain ($8) comes in a colorful floral print and a blue plaid pattern. Its PEVA material is highly resistant to mold and mildew, making it a smart and hygiene choice.

10 2-Piece Memory Foam Bath Rug Set

Style your bathroom with this 2-Piece Memory Foam Bath Rug Set ($8). The plush, standard-size rug can be placed by the sink or shower to create a cushioned landing spot.

11 Kids Bathroom Wall Decor

Available in rainbow and sea creature themes, the Kids Bathroom Wall Decor ($5) encourages little ones to “Wash, Flush, Brush.” It’s a playful way to remind kids of their daily bathroom routines.