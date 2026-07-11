11 Best New Dollar General Summer Decor Finds Under $5

Budget-friendly summer decor finds at Dollar General for every room.

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Wall art, faux plants, candles, and more summer decor finds are flying off the shelves at Dollar General. As your resident D.G. shopping expert, I’ve rounded up the best pieces catching everyone’s attention. And right now, the discount retailer is stocked with seasonal accents for less than $5, making it easy to refresh your space without spending a fortune.

1 Bow-Shaped Tray

Made from durable ceramic with a glossy finish, this Bow-Shaped Tray ($2) provides a stylish spot for your wallet, keys, sunglasses, and other everyday essentials. It also makes for a decorative accent in the entryway or bathroom.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Living Room Decor Finds Under $5.

2 Flip-Top Storage Box

This stylish Flip-Top Storage Box ($1) keeps important documents and files neatly organized while complementing your decor. Featuring a sophisticated floral design, it’s chic enough to leave out in the open.

3 Summer Candle

Warm weather doesn’t mean candle season is over. Infused with a refreshing summer-inspired fragrance, this Sparkling Watermelon Candle ($2) fills your space with the sweet, nostalgic scent of beach days and backyard barbecues.

4 Chicken Arched Art Decor

The Chicken Arched Art Decor ($2) brings a dose of farmhouse charm to your kitchen. Its arched silhouette complements doorways and shelving, while the chicken’s cowboy boots add a playful touch of Western flair.

5 Mini Artificial Plant

This Mini Artificial Plant (75 cents) is ideal for small spaces and stays lush year-round with zero maintenance. Available in Monstera and Philodendron varieties, you can mix and match to create a mini indoor nursery that never needs watering or sunlight.

6 “You Got This” Inspirational Sign

Add a daily dose of encouragement and manifest good thoughts with this “You Got This” Inspirational Sign ($2). The 3D shadowbox design brings a pop of color and personality, making it a fun accent for desks, shelves, or bookcases.

7 Daisy Nightlight

Growing up means realizing nightlights aren’t just for kids—they’re actually one of the most practical home decor upgrades around. Don’t believe me? See for yourself with this plug-in Daisy Nightlight ($3), available in both white and pink.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Storage Solutions Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week.

8 Monogram Wall Hook

Skip the basic hook rack and add a personal touch with this cute Monogram Wall Hook (75 cents). It’s perfect for storing keys, work lanyards, dog leashes, and other lightweight daily items. Conversely, you can use it to hang towels in the kitchen or bathroom.

9 Decorative Coffee Table Tray

Stylishly corral TV remotes, candles, tissues, coasters, and everyday clutter with the Decorative Coffee Table Tray ($3). It’s carved from durable wood with raised edges to keep items from tipping over, and the bottom features a daisy motif.

10 Glass Candle Holder

Whether you’re shopping for tablescape decor or petite accents for your mantle, the Glass Candle Holder ($3) is a polished addition to any space. It’s compatible with standard-size taper candles, so you can easily switch up the look with printed or seasonal styles.

11 “Love That For You” Decor Tray

Perfect for holding jewelry and small trinkets, the “Love That For You” Decor Tray ($1) is a new item at Dollar General that has shoppers buzzing. Its cheeky message adds a dose of sass, making it the perfect subtle decor piece with a big personality.