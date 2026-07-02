Shop 11 new Marshalls decor finds under $20, from Halloween platters to Laura Ashley mugs.

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When I only have $20 to spend, one of my go-to places to shop is Marshalls. In fact, my daughter and I regularly have little contests to see who can pick out the best item for the other with a single $20 bill. There are so many home decor items in that category, meaning you can spruce up any room in your house on a tight budget. What should you shop for in the new arrivals category? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls decor finds under $20 right now.

1 Halloween Platters

Get prepared for the spookiest season of the year at Marshalls! These Cynthia Rowley Haunted Toile Coupe Oval Platters are just $5.99 for a set of two. They are decorative and functional, a great way to serve apps for your Halloween gathering.

2 A Fabulous Feeding Mat

Marshalls has an extensive pet collection, including decorative but functional items. One of the greatest ones is the Teddy Paws Toile Pet Feeding Mat. For $9.99, it is worth it, as it will keep your floors protected and make cleanup easier.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 Halloween Decorations

This GHOULISH Witch Candy Pumpkin decoration is one of the many decorative Halloween items in stores now. It is such a bougie option to get into the code orange spirit. The beautiful piece will get your space feeling festive for just $14.99.

4 Hand Soap

Hand soaps are useful and can also be decorative for your bathroom. The new Sand + Fog summer scents, including tons of hand soaps like this light and refreshing 15.7oz Driftwood And Sea Salt Scented Hand Soap, which is just $6.99 and gives serious beach house vibes.

5 Floral Coffee Cups

The Laura Ashley aesthetic is all over Marshalls. There are tons of items from the home collection that look so bougie and traditional but are super budget-friendly. This set of Porcelain Floral Mugs comes with four for just $14.99 and will add a touch of glam to your coffee- and tea-drinking experience.

6 Bee Towels

Another easy way to decorate your bathroom? Invest in some new hand towels. The Henry Handwork Hand Embroidered Bees Terry Hand Towel is super buzzworthy and just $12.99. It taps into the wildly popular bee aesthetic.

7 And Gorgeous Bath Towels

This MORRIS & CO.Wilhelmina Printed Bath Towel, just $12.99, will add a little flower power to your bathroom. I love the bold print, and I have felt these towels at the store; they are ultra-soft.

8 A Tealight Lamp

This JP GLASSWARE 10×4.25in Glass Tea Light Table Lamp Candle Holder is a clever, creative, and chic way to utilize tea lights. I love the light green color and the fact that each is only $9.99.

9 Framed Artwork

There are a surprising number of framed prints and photos for under $15 that will brighten up white walls. This BURNS OF BOSTON 11×14 Matted To 8×10 Two Tone Wall Portrait Frame is just $12.99, and adds a wave to your space.

10 A Chinoiserie Jar

I always get chinoiserie pieces at Marshalls, where there are tons of styles that look antique and vintage for shockingly low prices. This THREE HANDS 9in Floral Chinoiserie Ceramic Jar With Lid is just $14.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Snoopy Plates

If you want to spread the Peanuts Halloween spirit, get this PEANUTS Set Of 4 Snoopy Halloween Costumes Appetizer Plates for just $12.99, each decorated with a different Snoopy costume and scene.