Shop 11 new Marshalls finds hitting shelves in late June, from Spyder joggers to crab totes.

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Attention Marshalls shoppers: The discount department store has just received a new shipment of goodies, ranging from clothing for the whole family to cheap but super fabulous home decor and furnishings. I recently shopped the new arrivals section and couldn’t believe some of the amazing items I scored. What should you shop for as the month comes to an end? Here are the 11 best Marshalls finds hitting shelves at the end of June.

1 Cozy Joggers for Men

Marshalls has a ton of new athleisure for men, including SPYDER 4 Way Stretch Joggers With Bonded Zip Pockets, a steal at just $16.99. Each pair has a drawstring elastic waistband and is made out of ProWeb fabric engineered to dry quickly and provide 4-way stretch.

2 Laura Ashley Coffee Cups

If you are in love with the Laura Ashley aesthetic, run to Marshalls. They have tons of items from the home collection that look so bougie but are super budget-friendly. I love this set of Porcelain Floral Mugs. The entire set of four is just $14.99 and will add a touch of glam to your coffee- and tea-drinking experience. There are also plates and other dishes in the collection.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 Summer Pajamas

If you need crisp, breathable summer pajamas, Marshalls is the place to shop. I love this HONEYDEW 2pc Awaken Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Pajama Set for $19.99, over half off the retail price. I have also found Skims and Laura Ashley sleepwear at my store.

4 Great, Affordable Wall Art

If you are on a budget but looking for wall art, head on over to your local store. I found so many framed prints and photos for under $15 that will brighten up white walls. This BURNS OF BOSTON 11×14 Matted To 8×10 Two Tone Wall Portrait Frame is a steal for $12.99.

5 Little Organizing Bins

This set of three TAYLOR MADISON DESIGNS Rope Totes feels so much more bougie than little plastic trays and will help get your life organized for $9.99. Each is pretty, functional, and perfect for stashing random items, including jewelry or trinkets.

6 Southern Tide Clothing

Southern Tide is such a great brand with many stylish clothing items. I was pleasantly surprised to find several of the brand’s items on the Marshalls website at a fraction of the price, like this Youth Breakwater Plaid Sport Shirt, which originally cost $69. The Marshalls price? Just $12.99.

7 Peanuts Halloween Plates

Don’t kill the messenger! Halloween is arriving at stores. If you want to spread the Peanuts spirit, get this PEANUTS Set Of 4 Snoopy Halloween Costumes Appetizer Plates for just $12.99. Each is decorated with a different Snoopy costume and scene.

8 William Morris Bedding

There is a lot of designer and designer-looking bedding on a budget. This William Morris Hyacinth Duvet Cover Set starts at $59.99 for a queen and is super gorgeous, especially for summer. There are others to choose from if you prefer something else.

9 This Halloween Decoration

Marshalls just got in this GHOULISH Witch Candy Pumpkin decoration, which is such a bougie option to get into the code orange spirit. The beautiful decorative item will get your space feeling festive for just $14.99.

10 Beauty and Skincare Products

There are so many Sephora and Ulta finds for a fraction of the price you would pay at the cosmetics chains. I found LAURA MERCIER Real Flawless Foundation for just $16.99 online, with the same bottle costing a whopping $54 at department and cosmetics stores. Other makeup items, perfume, bath products, and skincare are also in the new arrivals section.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Lots of New Bags

There is a reason why the handbags at Marshalls are regularly featured in viral social media videos. I am dying over how preppy this LULU Crab Tote With Scarf Handles is. I can’t believe it is just $29.99, because it looks like a bag you would find in a bougie beach town store for well over $100.