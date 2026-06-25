Shop 11 new Marshalls home finds under $15, from sardine pillows to seagrass carafes.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Attention Marshalls shoppers! There are so many unbelievable new items arriving in stores and on the website, especially in the home decor section. From picture frames and wall art to Halloween decor, like the prettiest, bougiest-looking throw pillows, I found so many amazing items. And, the best news is, they are all under $15. What should you shop for this week, before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls home finds under $15 this week.

1 Rope Organizing Baskets

Are you hoping to get your life organized? Do it in style with this set of three TAYLOR MADISON DESIGNS Rope Totes. They are pretty, functional, and can be yours for $9.99.

2 Nom Nom Pet Food Bowls

Marshalls has lots of great pet products, from toys to bowls. This ECCOLO 7×3.25 Embossed Nom Noms Pet Bowl is just $6.99. There are also lots of matching sets for cats and dogs in a variety of colors, sizes, and styles.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 A Pink Petal Picture Frame

Marshalls has a lot of great picture frames, ranging from small shelf frames to gallery-wall frames. This ENCHANTE4x4 Round Scalloped Tabletop Picture Frame is perfect for smaller photos. Get it for $6.99.

4 A Halloween Apron

If you are an avid cook, you understand that aprons definitely double as kitchen decor. Marshalls is already getting in tons of Halloween merchandise. This TAHARI HOME Embroidered Spider Web And Striped Apron is just $14.99 and perfect for the spooky season.

5 Framed Wall Art

If you are on a budget but looking for wall art, head on over to Marshalls. There are tons of framed pieces for under $15. This BURNS OF BOSTON 11×14 Matted To 8×10 Two Tone Wall Portrait Frame is a steal for $12.99.

6 A Triple Stack of Ghosts

My daughter always loves the Halloween decorations at Marshalls, as they have a good assortment of girl-friendly items. This pink GOBLIN & GHOUL Led Ceramic Triple Stacked Ghosts is on her wish list. I can’t believe the price, just $14.99.

7 A Marble Donut Bowl

This zebra-like black and white INTERNATIONAL BRASS HOUSE 4.5in Marble Donut Bowl is a versatile decorative item. You can use it on a shelf or even next to a sink as a soap holder or spoon rest. Get the expensive-looking item for $14.9.

8 Crocheted Pillows

There are lots of new crocheted throw pillows at Marshalls, but my favorite, and the cheapest I found, is this PEKING HANDICRAFT 9×16 Sardines Hooked Pillow that screams “sardine girl summer.” I can’t believe it is just $14.99.

9 A Fresh Flowers Caddy

You can use the A&B HOME 8.75x6x4.25in Iron Fresh Flowers 6 Section Caddy for fresh flowers or organizing office or desk supplies. It has a top carry handle and six storage sections. It is the definition of farmhouse chic.

10 A Laura Ashley Ginger Jar Candle

This LAURA ASHLEY 17.63oz Painted Ginger Jar Candle is $14.99 and is the most double-tasking item ever. Not only is it a candle, and smells amazing, but is also a gorgeous shelf decoration.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 A Large Seagrass Cage Carafe

Serena & Lily or Marshalls? Nobody will be able to tell where you got the BE HOME 4×9.5 Large Carafe In Seagrass Cage. While it can be used for liquids, it is pretty enough to use as a shelf or tabletop decoration. Shop for these items and more on the Marshalls website or in-store.