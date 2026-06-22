Shop 11 new Marshalls finds under $15, from Snoopy appetizer plates to Levi's t-shirts.

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I love shopping at Marshalls. The discount department store has everything from clothing, shoes, accessories, and toiletries for the whole family to home decor and furniture. There are also so many fun and functional finds for under $15. This week, the new arrivals section was packed with random items that don’t cost much but will spark major joy. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls finds under $15 this week.

1 Snoopy Halloween Costume Appetizer Plates

Yes, Halloween decor is already landing at stores, even though summer just officially kicked off. Get this PEANUTS Set Of 4 Snoopy Halloween Costumes Appetizer Plates for just $12.99. Each one is decorated with a different Snoopy costume and scene.

2 Duck Farm Friends Dog Toys

Marshalls is where I buy all of my dog’s toys, as they are significantly cheaper than pet stores. I love this quackingly cute PETLOU 16in Duck Farm Friends Dog Toy. There are other animals to choose from, each just $8.99.

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3 Robo Alive Robo Fish

If your kids keep asking for a pet fish but you have no desire to clean out a fish bowl, this ROBO ALIVE 2pk Water Activated Fish Toy is the next best thing, just $12.99. But the adorable and real-looking toy fish in water, and it will swim around.

4 Exfoliating Shower Towels

Marshalls is a great resource for all your pampering products. These LAURA ASHLEY 2pk Exfoliating Shower Towels are a find at just $5.99. You would pay a lot more for similar exfoliating cloths at stores like Ulta and Sephora.

5 A Halloween Picture Frame

Another fun little Halloween find? This ENCHANTE 4×6 Ghosts Arched Picture Frame is so adorable and hauntingly festive. It is perfect for placing a photo of your little ghouls and goblins dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Get it for just $9.99.

6 A Nude Tank Top

This Skims dupe, WACOAL Supima Cotton Blend Understated Tank Top, is just $12.99 but gives the same look and feel as the more expensive alternative from Kim Kardashian’s bougie brand. It comes in other color options and is a great staple for your wardrobe.

7 L Space Atheltic Clothing

I am obsessed with L Space swimwear and workout clothes. I was shocked to see this L SPACE Sidelines Top. It originally sold at stores like Anthropologie for around $100. Now, you can get it at Marshalls for $14.99. If you want to see what other products from the brand are selling at Marshalls for less, go to the Marshalls website and search.

8 Sand + Fog Driftwood & Sea Salt Hand Soap

Marshalls has all the new Sand + Fog summer scents, including tons of hand soaps. I love this light and refreshing 15.7oz Driftwood And Sea Salt Scented Hand Soap, which is just $6.99. The bottle and packaging give serious beach house vibes.

9 Vintage Havana Toddler Clothing

You don’t have to pay retail prices to dress your kids in name-brand clothing. There are lots of new Vintage Havana clothing styles for kids that are shockingly affordable. I love these Toddler Boys Drawstring Shorts for $7.99 that are cool, comfortable, and perfect for little kids.

10 Southern Tide Kids T-Shirts

I also found a bunch of great Southern Tide clothing items. The brand, which is similar to Vineyard Vines and super popular in the south, isn’t cheap unless you find it at Marshalls. This Youth Short Sleeve Kicking It Athletics Tee was just $7.99, compared to the $30 tees sold on the Southern Tide website.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Men’s Levi’s Shirts

There were also some great men’s t-shirts for under $15, including this heavyweight Levi’s Workwear Tee. It was just $9.99. There are so many other brand t-shirts in the men’s department for around the same price. Don’t pay retail when you can pay less at Marshalls.