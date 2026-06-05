Shop 11 new Marshalls kitchen finds, from adorable crab glasses to Smeg coffee grinders.

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If you aren’t shopping at Marshalls for all your cooking and eating needs, you are seriously missing out. The discount department store has so many fantastic kitchen items, ranging from chef-worthy pots and pans to the prettiest cloth napkins and dishes. This month, there are so many new arrivals hitting stores and even on the website. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls kitchen finds shoppers call hidden gems.

1 Adorable Crab Glasses

Anthropologie started a major trend with its whimsical fruit glasses. I have seen so many different patterns, ranging from watermelons and gummy bears to fish. And, this set of two Hello Happy Crab Icon Double Old Fashioned Glasses for $14.99 is one of the cutest yet. They are great for summer entertaining.

2 All-Clad Pans

No matter your budget, you can find great cookware at Marshalls. You can get an entire set of off-brand pots and pans for next to nothing, or spend $100 and get a pivotal piece of name-brand, high-end cookware you will have for life, like this slightly blemished. All-Clad 8in Stainless Steel Coppercore Fry Pan.

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3 Serena & Lily Looking Placemats

There are so many name-brand dupes all over the kitchen aisles at Marshalls. This set of four Laura Ashley Easy Care Toile Placemats is just $14.99. On the S&L website, you won’t even be able to get a single placemat for the price. The entire Laura Ashley summer collection is amazing, FYI.

4 A Chef-Worthy Knife

Investing in a single chef-worthy knife can majorly upgrade your cooking game. This Wusthof 6-in Gourmet Chef’s Knife ($49.99) is a serious find at the store. I also spotted a knife set from the German brand that is favored by die-hard cooks.

5 The Prettiest Neutral Napkins

If you really want to elevate your next dinner party, invest in some gorgeous linen napkins. I love the neutral and laid-back vibe of this set of four Caravan Home Linen Antwerp Striped Napkins for $39.99. When they are dirty, simply throw them in the washing machine.

6 Smeg Vintage-Style Gadgets

Marshalls is a surprising resource for my favorite vintage-inspired kitchen gadget brand. There are so many Smeg items on the website right now, including this Smeg 18in Stainless Steel 50s Retro Style Coffee Grinder for $249.99, and also a blender. And, they are usually $100 less than at other stores.

7 A Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

It’s summer, which means you are going to be eating ice cream more than usual. Why not make your own with the Cuisinart 5 In-1 Fast Freeze Ice Cream Maker? For $79.99, you get the ice cream maker and a little container to put each batch in.

8 A Le Creuset Tea Kettle

Before I could afford to really flush out my Le Creuset Dutch oven collection, I bought myself one of these Le Creuset 1.6 qt Oolong Tea Kettles in cherry red and let it live on my stove. Not only did it heat up water for tea, but it also offered a little French country vibe to my kitchen.

9 All-Clad Nonstick Bakerware Set

Is it time to refresh your baking essentials? Grab this All-Clad 5-piece Pro Release Nonstick Bakerware Set for $49.99. It has everything you need to bake cakes, cookies, brownies, and casseroles, and is a fraction of the price you would pay at department stores.

10 A Porcelain Canister

Store your tea, coffee, flour, or really anything else, but make it super pretty. This MORRIS & CO. 6.5×10 Porcelain Jungle Collection Canister for $19.99 is not only useful, but also doubles as a gorgeous decorative piece. Don’t forget to get all the matching items in the collection.

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11 Vibrant Napkins

Another amazing fabric napkin option? This vibrant summer print. Get four Furbish Studio Henney Napkins for $29.99. They will definitely liven up your tablescape with the bright colors and powerful pattern.