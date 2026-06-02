Shop 11 Marshalls summer finds that look like Pottery Barn, from luxe linen pillows to gingham bedding.

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I am seeing the Pottery Barn summer vibes everywhere this season. For years, I have been shopping at the brand’s stores and on its website, as I love its modern yet traditional, timeless style. The only con? The price isn’t right for everyone. Lots of shoppers can’t afford to spend hundreds to thousands on linens, decorations, or furniture. Luckily, Marshalls has a lot of Pottery Barn-looking pieces for less, especially in the new arrivals section. Here are 11 Marshalls summer finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 Luxe Linen Pillows

Pottery Barn goes hard on denim and chambray decor in spring and summer. This CANAAN 22×22 Pure Linen Overfilled Double Flange Pillow is super high-end-looking and made of linen. It may even be more bougie than Pottery Barn, and a fraction of the cost at $49.99.

2 Gallery Wall Frames

Pottery Barn is one of the stores that pioneered the gallery wall look, selling so many matching frame collections in various sizes and shapes. Marshalls has also nailed the look with this ENCHANTE 2pk 20×20 Matted To 8×10 Wall Portrait Frame Set. It’s just $49.99.

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3 A Stoneware Jug for Indoors or Outside

Pottery Barn has tons of gorgeous and timeless finds in its outdoor collection. This SAGEBROOK HOME 12.5in Indoor Outdoor Textured Stoneware Jug Planter, $34.99, looks like it could be from the pages of the catalog with its clean lines and perfect shape.

4 Seersucker Striped Duvet Set

In the summer, Pottery Barn does a lot of seersucker stripes and gingham. They always have gorgeous duvet covers and comforters, but they are generally not cheap. This Brooks Brothers Cotton Seersucker Duvet Set is just $69.99 and comes with the duvet and matching shams.

5 Outdoor Chair Cushions

Give your outdoor dining chairs a Pottery Barn-worthy makeover with this SUNBRELLA Outdoor Seat Cushion and Back Pillow Set, $99.99. I love the cornflower blue color, the white piping, and the fact that they are made from the highest-quality outdoor fabric.

6 A Great Wood Mirror

Add some dimension to your space and make it look bigger with a huge wooden mirror that gives the PB look for less. This HOWARD ELLIOTT 34.5×24 Horizon Wood Rectangular Mirror is just $99.99 and has the traditional and timeless look the brand is famous for.

7 Summer Plaid Pillows

There is winter plaid, and there is summer plaid. I learned this from years of thumbing through Pottery Barn catalogs. This CANAAN 22×22 Coastal Plaid Oversized Feather-Filled Pillow is just $29.99, but it looks like it would cost triple that.

8 A Gingham Comforter Set

As I mentioned before, another trademark Pottery Barn pattern that keeps coming back every season is gingham. The BOUNDARY Cotton Gingham Comforter Set, starting at $69.99. It comes with a cozy comforter and two shams, bringing all the summer feels.

9 A Slipovered Dining Chair

Upholstered dining chairs are another statement-making Pottery Barn look that will instantly upgrade your dining table. This ABBYSON HOME 23×35 Mara Stain-Resistant Dining Armchair, at just $199.99, is giving Pottery Barn Vibes. A set of these will look gorgeous in your dining room.

10 A Wicker Laundry Basket

If you want your home to look Pottery Barn worthy, add some natural fibers all around. This RGI18in Round Laundry Basket With Resin Scalloped Trim, $29.99, definitely looks like something PB would sell for triple.

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11 Linen Blend Curtain Panels

These LAURA ASHLEY 38×84 Linen Blend La Seville Tie Top Window Panels are just $29.99 for two and will majorly upgrade the look of your room, just like a pair of Pottery Barn ones will, but for hundreds of dollars per window. You can’t go wrong with creams, whites, and linen colors.