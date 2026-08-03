11 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week

You can save some serious money on power tools, extension cords, and other essentials.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We have to admit that Harbor Freight has helped us pull off what might be one of our most productive summers ever. But even as we continue to stock up our workbench and get on top of our gardens, the already well-priced retailer is making it even easier to save money. From now through Aug. 27, members of the store’s Inside Track loyalty program can expect some serious savings when they go to pay, with deals on everything from power tools to household essentials. It’s a rare case of being able to get to the bottom of your to-do list without going over budget! Here are the best Harbor Freight sales that are starting this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Lighting Finds Under $25.

1 Bauer 14 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum

Savings: $59

As a team that prioritizes workshop organization and cleanliness, it’s hard to imagine not having a suitable cleaning appliance on hand. This Bauer 14 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum ($99.99) comes with all the attachments you’ll need to pick up practically any mess, with a lightweight design that makes it super portable. Customers clearly agree, saying it’s an “excellent vacuum” with “great power,” especially at this price point.

2 Vanguard 50 ft. x 12/3 Gauge Multiple Outlet Extension Cord

Savings: $10

Sure, it would be nice if all projects could be handled right next to a suitable outlet. But since there’s a decent chance you’ll have to run electricity to a remote area, it can help to have a Vanguard 50 ft. x 12/3 Gauge Multiple Outlet Extension Cord ($39.99) on hand. Harbor Freight shoppers give it a truly impressive 4.9-star average rating on the store’s website (including over 1,750 five-star reviews), calling it a “truly excellent” and “sturdy” model.

3 Bauer 20V Cordless, 10 in. Chainsaw

Savings: $94

Whether you’re getting rid of errant branches or chopping up pieces that have already fallen, this Bauer 20V Cordless, 10 in. Chainsaw ($64.99) can be an excellent addition to your tool arsenal. Reviewers talk it up for being a “small but mighty” tool, and appreciate how its lightweight design and lack of a gas tank make it much easier to manage.

4 Franklin 3-Step Folding Step Stool

Savings: $10

Unless your DIY list includes plans to grow an extra foot or two taller, you’re always going to need a way to reach that top shelf. This Franklin 3-Step Folding Step Stool ($39.99) can support up to 225 pounds and provides that vertical lift, all while folding back down to a super easy storage size of just 2.83 inches deep.

So far, the product has managed to rack up an impressive 4.9-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website. Customers say it’s “sturdy, portable, lightweight, easy to use,” adding that the extra third step can make it a true lifesaver.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Yard Tools Under $20.

5 Warrior 12V Cordless, 3/8 in. Drill Kit

Savings: $3

Even the most basic toolkit needs a power drill! This Warrior 12V Cordless, 3/8 in. Drill Kit ($16.99) is a perfect starter model (especially at this price point), helping with all of those quick fixes and odd jobs that pop up around the house.

6 Armstrong 6 ft. USB to USB-C Braided Charging Cable

Savings: $5

In an era ruled by devices, it’s important to remember your ABCs: Always. Be. Charging. This Armstrong 6 ft. USB to USB-C Braided Charging Cable ($5.29) will help ensure your phone, tablet, tools, and more will have enough juice to make it through the day. And since it’s currently on sale, it’s a great opportunity to stock up on this modern essential!

7 Bauer 32 in. Polypropylene Folding Sawhorse

Savings: $7

Getting in some wordwork? This Bauer 32 in. Polypropylene Folding Sawhorse ($19.99) is almost literally a workshop workhorse, with a capacity of up to 1,000 pounds per pair and a removable bar clamp. But what’s best is that it folds down to be less than three inches wide, making it easy to store when not in use. A true win-win!

Customers in the review section say that at this price point, it also makes it a more realistic investment for those who don’t consider themselves professional carpenters. “It’s lightweight, just strong enough to do light maintenance on doors and boards of wood, and it folds up easily and is compact enough to fit in your attic or shed until the next time you need it,” writes one. “This is yet another item you’ll find yourself wondering why you’d need it, then later wondering how you ever managed to get by without it.”

8 Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps

Savings: $5

All summer long, we’ve been talking up this Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps ($14.99). We love how easy it is to set up, making it as useful in the backyard as it is during a day trip to the park or at the campsite. But now that it’s on sale, it’s pretty much impossible to pass up on it!

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Finds Under $25 Hitting Shelves Now.

9 Bauer 20V Cordless Automatic Feed Drain Cleaner

Savings: $10

There are only so many times you can rely on Drano to take care of those nasty clogs! This Bauer 20V Cordless Automatic Feed Drain Cleaner ($59.99) is the kind of emergency tool more people should have on hand, ensuring things will get flowing again—all made easier by not needing to plug it in while you use it!

Reviews are filled with stories from Harbor Freight shoppers about how this tool “saved me from calling a plumber.”

“I bought this tool from Harbor Freight, and I’m glad I did,” writes one. “The automatic feed pushed through the bends in the drain line with no trouble at all, and it cleared the drain in less than a minute.”

10 Cen-Tech Portable Car Battery Jump Starter and Power Pack

Savings: $17

There is no more agonizing discovery than hitting the ignition and realizing you’re not going anywhere. Avoid this situation with a Cen-Tech Portable Car Battery Jump Starter and Power Pack ($42.99), which will help get you back on the road in no time. It’s also a perfect gift and a great way to be a good samaritan!

11 Storehouse Portable Storage Case

Savings: $3

Staying organized isn’t just about keeping your workbench tidy. This Storehouse Portable Storage Case ($3.99) is ideal for those moments when you need to take your tools and parts on the go, complete with eight removable dividers and a snap-latch lid.

“Keeping track of little, yet critical parts of a project takes away from productivity. The Storehouse case is an economical solution,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I have my fasteners stored in them… When I need [one] it’s quick and easy to find them.”