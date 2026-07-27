11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Organization Finds Under $20

Shop the best Harbor Freight garage organization finds under $20, from magnetic hooks to a parts rack.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

At some point, every garage crosses a threshold. Tools that used to have homes become strewn about. Extension cords snake their way around the space. Nuts and bolts and screws on the ground become a minefield.

Harbor Freight’s organizational lineup exists specifically for the moment after your garage reaches that threshold: magnetic everything, wall-mounted bins, storage wraps, and tool holders that cost almost nothing and immediately make a garage feel like a functional space again rather than a holding area for intentions.

If you’re ready to get serious about storage and organization, these are the eleven Harbor Freight finds worth picking up.

1 65-Inch Multipurpose Wall Mount Tool Organizer

Sixty-five inches of adjustable wall-mounted hooks handles the long-handled tools with ease: that includes rakes, shovels, brooms, and anything else currently leaning against a wall waiting to fall on someone. This 65-inch wall mount tool organizer mounts once and the hooks reposition without tools. It’s $13.99.

2 Magnetic Tray with Screwdriver Holder

Stick this magnetic tray with screwdriver holder to the side of a toolbox or a cabinet and suddenly there’s a parts tray and a full screwdriver set within arm’s reach without occupying an inch of workbench. The purple finish makes it easy to spot in a cluttered garage. It’s $15.99.

3 25-lb Magnetic Hook

Most adhesive hooks top out well before 25 pounds, which rules them out for extension cords, air hoses, and straps. This 25-lb magnetic hook handles the weight and moves to a new spot in seconds when the layout changes. It’s $7.99.

4 Storage Wraps

Cords and hoses stored loose develop knots that feel personal. This 6-piece storage wrap set keeps everything coiled and retrievable—just pull it out, use it, and wrap it back up. Six wraps cover most garages at $6.99 total.

5 4-Piece Magnetic Hook Set

This four-pack magnetic hook set sticks to any metal surface in the garage and holds whatever needs a temporary or permanent spot. With all of its possible applications, it’s the kind of purchase you’ll regret not buying sooner. $4.99.

6 Magnetic Paper Towel Holder

Paper towels in a garage need to be accessible without occupying shelf or counter space that tools need more. This magnetic paper towel holder attaches to any ferrous metal surface and keeps a roll within reach wherever the work is happening. It’s $14.99.

7 Magnetic Tool Mat

Small metal parts dropped on a concrete floor have a way of disappearing permanently. This magnetic tool mat holds fasteners, sockets, and bits on the work surface while both hands are busy with the actual job. At $19.99 it pays for itself the first time it catches a dropping bolt.

8 8-Bin Portable Parts Storage Case

This 8-bin portable parts storage case replaces the single margarine container of mixed fasteners that most garages are currently relying on. With eight sorted bins in a case that moves with the project, it’s convenient for organization, and for the job itself. $12.99.

9 Mini Steel Toolbox

Forget the chest, the bag, the benchtop—the mini steel toolbox is the right place to house all of your most frequently used tools in one place (regardless of which corner of the garage or house the job has migrated to). It’s got a steel construction, a purple finish, and a reasonable $19.99 price tag.

10 18-Inch Magnetic Tool Holder

Screwdrivers and pliers have a way of spreading across every available surface unless there’s somewhere specific for them to live. This 18-inch magnetic tool holder mounts to a wall and holds the full set visible and off the bench. It’s $4.99.

11 30-Bin Wall Mount Parts Rack

Thirty bins on a wall-mounted rack turns the vertical space above a workbench into usable storage for nuts, bolts, screws, and small hardware. This 30-bin wall mount parts rack is $19.99 and the organizational upgrade that makes every subsequent project run faster.