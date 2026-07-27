11 Best New Costco Closet and Laundry Room Finds

These Costco storage picks can help organize closets and laundry rooms with ease.

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A closet or laundry room rarely gets much attention—until it starts working against you. The overflowing shelf, the pile of shoes by the door, the mystery bin that somehow holds everything and nothing at the same time. A few smart upgrades can turn those everyday frustrations into problems you stop thinking about altogether.

Costco’s latest storage lineup leans into practical solutions that don’t require a full renovation or a weekend of assembly. From sturdy shelving to laundry helpers and stackable organizers, these picks focus on making busy spaces cleaner, easier to navigate, and far less chaotic.

1 Bamboo Laundry Hamper

A laundry hamper doesn’t have to be an eyesore. This bamboo design offers a warmer, furniture-inspired look while still handling the daily shuffle of towels, clothes, and linens. It works just as well tucked into a bedroom corner as it does in the laundry room, making it a flexible addition for homes short on storage. It’s $79.

2 Trinity Bamboo Laundry Station

If your laundry room doubles as a folding station, sorting center, and storage zone, this organizer brings several jobs together in one footprint. The bamboo finish softens its utility, while the three-binned storage helps keep your clothes sorted, folded, and within reach. This product is priced at $99.

3 Greenmade Instaview 45-Quart Storage Bin 4-Pack

Clear storage bins save time because you can spot what you need before pulling everything off a shelf. These stackable containers are useful for seasonal clothing, craft supplies, or spare bedding, and the latching lids add another layer of organization for long-term storage. Get yours the four-pack for $33.99.

4 Trinity Expandable Closet Organizer

Closets aren’t always built with flexibility in mind, but an adjustable organizer can make better use of the available space. This expandable system is designed to adapt as your wardrobe changes, offering room for hanging garments along with extra storage opportunities. This product is priced at $139.99.

5 Gain Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent

Laundry staples deserve a place on any shopping list, and buying a large bottle can mean fewer restocking trips. This Gain Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent combines cleaning power with the familiar Gain Original scent, making it a practical household essential for busy families. It’s priced at $23.99.

6 Trinity 5-Tier Wire Shelving Rack

When floor space is limited, vertical storage can make a dramatic difference. This five-tier shelving rack provides generous room for bins, cleaning supplies, pantry overflow, or garage essentials, and the included wheels make rearranging your setup much easier. It’s $129.99.

7 Flocked Hangers 100-Pack

Sometimes the simplest upgrade has the biggest payoff. Matching flocked hangers instantly create a tidier closet while helping delicate fabrics stay put, and a 100-pack is enough to refresh most wardrobes in one purchase. Find them at Costco for $29.99.

8 Seville Classics Bouclé Foldable Storage Trunk

Extra blankets, winter accessories, or kids’ toys all need a home, and a storage trunk offers an easy way to hide clutter without sacrificing style. The bouclé exterior gives this piece a softer, textured appearance, while the foldable design makes it convenient to store when not in use. $41.99.

9 Trinity Bamboo Shoe Rack 2-Pack

Shoes have a way of collecting by the front door, but a dedicated rack can restore a little order. With two matching bamboo racks included, it’s easy to organize everyday footwear across multiple rooms or stack them for a taller storage solution. It’s $59.99 for the two-pack.

10 Clearly Stacking Storage Bins 16-Pack

Smaller items often create the biggest mess, which is where these clear stacking bins come in handy. They’re well suited for closet shelves, bathroom cabinets, or laundry room essentials, keeping frequently used products visible and easy to rab. $42.99.

11 Mesa Animal Poly Cotton Rope Storage Baskets 2-Pack

Storage baskets don’t have to blend into the background. This playful two-pack offers a decorative way to corral toys, blankets, pet supplies, or everyday odds and ends, adding a bit of personality while helping reduce visual clutter. Get the set for $36.99.