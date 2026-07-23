Shop 11 Costco organization finds professional organizers love, from shoe boxes to racks.

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Throughout my decades as a journalist, I have interviewed multiple professional organizers. I have also personally used one myself and can confirm that while they get the job done better than I could, they are quite expensive. If you can’t afford to have someone come into your house and sort, edit, and organize all your items, there are a few things you can get at Costco that even the most experienced organizers would approve of. Here are 11 Costco organization finds a professional organizer would actually approve of.

1 A Big Basket for All Your Towels

Don’t have enough shelves to store towels or blankets? Keep them organized in plain sight with the Mesa Woven Basket, just $35.99. “After a long search for a basket to hold our afghans and throws in the living room, this basket popped up on the Costco ad! It is perfect for the space I have and now I can store 1 very large afghan, 1 large afghan and 1 lap throw in it. This basket is well made and very attractive. I also found it to be very reasonably priced!” a shopper writes.

2 An Industrial Rack for Your Garage or Basement

Organizing a garage or basement can be overwhelming. The Gorilla Rack 5-Tier Industrial Rack, 72″L x 24″D x 84″H, will make it easier, as you can place items directly on it. “It’s everything I ever wanted! Easy to assemble. Even easier with a buddy. Good quality with no manufacturing defects. Super sturdy. I own three similar storage racks made by Gladiator and I think I prefer these Gorilla racks more. I also really liked the price with Costco direct and FREE SHIPPING!!!!” a shopper writes. Get it for $349.99.

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3 An Organized Flatware Set

I love that theMikasa Essex Satin 65-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set with Wood Caddy comes already organized with high-end silverware for $154.99. “Lovely flatware set, with a good heft/feel to it. Doesn’t feel or look cheap at all. We purchased it for everyday use, but could absolutely use it with guests too. The handles are satin finish while the usable ends are shiny. We really like the 2-toned aspect of it, as the design is very simple and elegant. Bought two sets at this price,” writes a shopper.

4 Stackable Shoe Boxes

The Stackable Shoebox & Organizer, 4-pack, just $19.97 on clearance, are such a genius item to organize shoes in plain sight. “I absolutely love them!! Can fit my size 12 shoes in many different ways, stackable up to 9 in my apartment and they look so good. As a sneakerhead, these are absolutely the very best clear cases!! Now sadly, I wish my local still carried them,” a shopper writes.

5 And, Meal Prep Containers

One thing that a lot of organizers recommend is that if you have a lot of mismatched food storage containers, to get rid of them and buy a matching set. The Ello Duraglass 10-Piece Glass Meal Prep Containers comes with 5 glass vessels with 5 airtight locking lids in fun color tinted options. They’re oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe, BPA-free and completely plastic-free. The set is on sale for $24.99.

6 The Viral 20 Bin Rack

The Gorilla 20 Bin Rack, available in stores and online, went seriously viral this summer. “It’s back at Costco 20 bin rack! It’s also available online,” Costco New Deals shared in a post. “An organization dream,” a shopper commented. Get it for $379.99.

7 Wood Drawer Organizers

Costco Buzz shared about a green wooden organization find. “Spotted SEVILLE 5-piece storage bin set in acacia wood,” they wrote. “Perfect for kitchen organizing, pantry storage, coffee bar setup, bathroom decor, and more.” They are currently on serious clearance, just $14.97.

8 Clear Storage Bins

Organizers maintain you can never have enough clear storage bins, so buy them in bulk. Get a 6-pack of IRIS 45QT Clear Storage Bins with Buckles for $44.99. “These boxes are the perfect size, making them great for storing various categorized items. They help me easily organize and store my belongings. Because they are transparent, I can quickly see what’s inside each box. Furthermore, they arrived in a single cardboard box, despite there being six of them. This made it convenient for me to unpack and sort my items. There was no unpleasant odor, and they were very clean and tidy. I really like these boxes,” one shopper says.

9 And, This Standalone Show Rack

The TRINITY 4-tier Shoe Rack with Console Top, Dark Gray, is another bougie-looking shoe organizer for $59.99. “I bought two of these to replace my previous bamboo trinity shoe racks because I liked the table top these have. The build was super easy and they are very sturdy and feel like they will last a long time. I also appreciate that they are easy to clean and they came with wall anchors to avoid tipping over if thats a concern in your household. I do wish they came in more colors but definitely will be keeping these for the long run. I did like the bamboo stacking shoe racks too, they just aren’t as sturdy as this one on carpet. This rack has adjustable feet that help it level better,” writes a shopper.

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10 A Patio Box

Costco Hot Finds shared about the enormous box for the patio, perfect for stashing and organizing outdoor stuff, like blankets, pillows, and more. “Outdoor storage! It’s so crazy nice!” she wrote. “Oh wow I love that it’s on wheels!!” another shopper commented.

11 And, a Tall Utility Rack

Another basement or garage shelf you won’t regret buying? The Greenmade 5-Tier Utility Rack, perfect for organizing your basement or garage. Get it for $45.99. “I found this shelf system to be the most cost effective and quality product for my needs. I bought the first one for my workshop for organizing and storing equipment and it has worked out great. I bought two more for my car carage to replace some aging metal shelf systems that are just taking up too much space. So far, I’m very pleased with the quality and capacity and would highly recommend,” a shopper writes.