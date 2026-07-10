Shop 11 new Costco kitchen gadgets worth the membership, from Ninja air fryers to espresso makers.

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One of the best places to shop for kitchen gadgets is Costco. Not only does the warehouse sell larger appliances at a fraction of retail, but the members-only club also has some of the latest and greatest smaller appliances for well under retail, including coffee and espresso machines, air fryers, ice makers, and drink machines. What are the best money-saving kitchen gadgets right now? Here are the 11 best new Costco kitchen gadgets worth the membership.

1 A Soft Serve Gourmia Ice Cream Gadget

All the influencers, including Costco Buys, shared the Gourmia gadget, which is perfect for summer and is just $199.99. “Okay this Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker at Costco is an absolute game changer for summer! It makes soft serve, slushies, milkshakes, frappes, and more with 6 presets and has your treats ready in as little as 30 minutes…no pre-freezing needed!” they wrote.

2 The Ninja Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine

The popular NINJA LUXE CAFÉ is also in the warehouse and is a game-changing machine for $529.99. “Can’t wait to try it!!” an Instagrammer shared about the gadget. “It brews rich coffee, frothy lattes, and specialty drinks just like your favorite café without stepping outside. It’s compact, easy to use, and perfect for busy mornings, so share with a friend who loves coffee,” Costco Wonders shared earlier this year.

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3 The Ninja Crispi

Another popular new gadget is the Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System, 3 Containers & Cover, on sale for $35 off, at just $124.99. “I couldn’t love this more. Our previous air fryer was so big, took up so much counter space and a pain to clean. This ninja is small, super easy to clean and much more effective,” a shopper writes.

4 And, the Ninja Toaster Oven

The Ninja Flip 10-in-1 Toaster Oven & Air Fryer with Added Broil Rack is $40 off through July 19 and will take your cooking game to the next level. “Compact, quality accessories, folds easily, cooks quickly. Preheats automatically then starts cooking time. Vents from sides so plenty of air flow. Love it!” writes a shopper. “Love it. So much better than what I had before, the Breville toaster over that cost more than twice as much. I’ve had it for almost 2 weeks, I use it once to three times a day. It’s very user friendly,” adds another.

5 T-fal Infrared Surface XXL Air Fryer

Costco Does It Again shared about a high-tech air fryer, the T-fal Infrared Surface XXL Air Fryer at Costco, and it’s a total game-changer. “No preheat needed, just turn it on and start cooking. that flat cooking surface means you’re getting a full tray of food ready at once instead of cooking in batches. crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and the view window means you can watch it all happen. Family dinners just got easier,” they wrote.

6 The Bartesian Drink Maker

Impress friends and family with the Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker + Cocktail Sampler Bundle. “Great tasting cocktails and awesome appliance!” writes a shopper. “I bought this to host a party and it was an absolute hit! Not only did all of my guests love the machine and experience of making the cocktail but the cocktails tasted bar quality.” It is $60 off, just $239.99, through July 12.

7 A Double Drink Dispenser

Influencers, including Costco Chika, are obsessed with a game-changing drink dispenser. “Hosting season just got prettier 💐 This gorgeous glass beverage dispenser on a ceramic stand is now ON SALE at Costco! Holds up to 2.2 gallons and is perfect for brunches, BBQs, parties, and entertaining in style 🥂✨ Run before this deal pours away!” they captioned the post.

8 The Brio Ice Nugget Maker

The Brio 740i Nugget Ice Maker, 44lbs, is the latest popular ice-making machine. It is $50 off through July 19, $199.99. “The set up is simple and easy to follow with just a couple steps prior to starting ice making. This product is great for those without a built in ice maker with their fridge or also for small parties/gatherings for creating ideal ice for adding to drinks. Also comes with a metal scoop for ease of use,” a shopper writes.

9 A Tiger Rice Cooker

The Tiger 5.5-Cup Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer is a game-changing item for people who cook a lot of rice for $99.99. “I renewed my membership just for this rice cooker. I won’t use any other machine. It makes perfect rice in a short period, making dinner prep a breeze,” a shopper wrote. “Great rice cooker. Last one broke after 9 years. So happy about this item and replacing my last rice cooker. Tiger is a great brand!” another said.

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10 A Philips Espresso Machine

The Philips 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother makes delicious coffee drinks with the touch of a button. Get it at Costco for $439.99. “We previously had an espresso machine where we had to pull our own shots. This is so much easier to just select a few buttons. It cleans itself too in between sessions. Wish we had bought this sooner!!” a shopper.

11 The Best-Ever Kettle Smoker

Shoppers are also obsessed with the Nordic Ware Deluxe Kettle Smoker with 5 Woodchip Varieties, priced at $79.99. “I’m impressed! This simple little smoker works well. My first time using smoker was indoors, minimal smoke in kitchen, not bad. It did not leave a lingering smoky smell in house. Burgers turned out perfectly juicy with a nice smoky flavor. Mixed veggies also turned out delicious. I used the smoker as directed, it was easy to use and clean up. Dried thoroughly, no rusting. Seems to be made from heavy duty quality steel. I love that it is portable and can be used on multiple heat sources. Vent can be adjusted for more or less smoke. I definitely recommend!” a shopper says.