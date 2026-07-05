7 Best New Costco Finds That Look More Expensive Than They Are 

Upgrade your home with these stylish, budget-friendly Costco arrivals.

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You don’t have to spend every penny you have to make your home feel more luxurious. Costco‘s latest arrivals include expensive looking furniture, outdoor touches, and travel items that deliver the style and functionality of high price tag brands, often at reasonable warehouse prices.

1 Henredon Keira Leather Zero Gravity Recliner

A quality leather recliner instantly anchors a living room, and this Henredon Keira Leather Zero Gravity Recliner has all the marks of premium furniture. Its zero gravity reclinine is designed to help distribute weight more evenly for a comfortable experience.

2 Titan 60-Can Rolling Collapsible Cooler With All-Terrain Cart

Whether you’re headed to the beach, a campsite, or a neighborhood cookout, this Titan 60-Can Rolling Collapsible Cooler With All-Terrain Cart makes transporting drinks and snacks much easier, as the collapsible cooler attaches to an all-terrain rolling cart.

3 Outdoor Storage Shed

Storage sheds mainly prioritize function instead of design, but this Outdoor Storage Shed has both the function and the look. Its clean look and durable construction provide plenty of room for organizing outdoor necessities.

4 StyleCraft Outdoor Storage Table

Multi purpose furniture is always an ideal buy! This StyleCraft Outdoor Storage Table combines a functional table with discreet storage. It’s an easy way to store cushions and outdoor accessories, while preventing your space from looking cluttered.

5 Henredon Keira Leather Power Reclining Sofa

This Henredon Keira Leather Power Reclining Sofa has the comfort of a home theater while maintaining a high end look. With its genuine leather upholstery, power headrest, and adjustable seats, it’s completely customizable. The design feels upscale compared to traditional recliners, making it a functional centerpiece for a family room.

6 OutIn Nano Portable Espresso Machine Travel Kit

Great coffee doesn’t need to stop at home. This OutIn Nano Portable Espresso Machine Travel Kit is made for outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, campers, and even commuters who want fresh espresso without paying $10 for a takeaway latte.

7 Hyperlite Evolution 9’4″ 3-in-1 Hybrid Inflatable Paddle Board Package

Inflatable paddle boards are incredibly versatile, designed to adapt and be easily transported. The hybrid design of the Hyperlite uEvolution 9’4″ 3-in-1 Hybrid Inflatable Paddle Board Package is ideal for various skill levels, and packs down for transport and storage.