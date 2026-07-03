Shop 11 Costco home finds that look like Pottery Barn, from farmhouse beds to sleek mirrors.

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I love Pottery Barn and have been shopping at the luxury home goods stores, which include Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, for decades. However, I recently discovered that you don’t have to pay Pottery Barn prices to get the timeless, classic, sophisticated look in your home. Costco has so many items, ranging from bed frames and dining room tables to smaller decorative items, that look almost identical to Pottery Barn but cost a fraction of the price. Here are the 11 best new Costco home finds that look like Pottery Barn.

1 A Farmhouse-Style Bed Frame

Pottery Barn is synonymous with the modern farmhouse aesthetic. This Rose Universal Broadmoore Bed Frame with Storage looks strikingly similar to a PB piece for a fraction of the price. The bed is “perfect” and “looks way more expensive than it is, per a Costco shopper. The quality is also top knotch. “The slats for the mattress are finished off well causing no damage to the mattress, and a make no noise when sleeping. The drawers are bigger than expected, which is a big plus, they are also soft closing and roll with ease. The bed is solid and looks gorgeous. I would definitely recommend this beautiful bed,” they add.

Pottery Barn barstools are a trademark item. However, the HH2 Naylor Counter Stool, just $79.99, is an upholstered wooden stool that looks almost identical but is significantly cheaper. “We were pleasantly surprised to find these at Costco and had a very affordable price. When our chairs arrived and were put together; usind a drill on #1 clutch setting, We were amazed at quality, comfort and sturdiness! If this color fits your decor, they are a terrific buy,” one buyer says.

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3 A Set of Gallery Wall Frames

Pottery Barn basically invented the gallery photo wall with its clean, matted frames. This Mikasa Gallery Frame Set is just $56.99 and comes with a variety of frame sizes, a total of ten matching frames. “This frame set is truly Lovely. And it is such a great deal, as there are 10 frames! Well worth the purchase price! Style is modern, but also classic. Simple, but elegant. Would look wonderful on a wall by the black frame set now available, which will be my next purchase! They could easily be incorporated together, for an engagingly creative look,” writes a shopper.

4 A Farmhouse Table and Chairs

If you want the Pottery Barn dining room look, order the Bayside Furnishings Bryce Dining Table and 6 Chairs. The entire set is just $1299.99. “We love the table and chairs. The folded-in-the-middle leaf is the BEST! Love the ease of placing it! The table is beautiful and the chairs are comfy! Would highly recommend the purchase to anyone!” writes a shopper.

5 A White Sectional

I love Pottery Barn sectionals, which often cost upwards of $5,000. This Thomasville Lowell 6-piece Modular Sectional is under $2,000 with similar comfort and style to the PB version. ” The sofa is absolutely beautiful, incredibly comfortable, and feels very high quality. The cushions are supportive yet soft, and the craftsmanship is excellent,” writes a shopper.

6 Clean, White Dishes

This Mikasa Samantha 40-piece Bone China Dinnerware Set is a super clean, Pottery Barn alternative, and it is just $119.99. “Love the dishes. They are modern and simple and are holding up well after a few months of use. Bought a set in the warehouse and then decided to get another set as a backup,” a shopper says.

7 A Natural Fiber Mirror

Pottery Barn is also known for its coastal vibe. This Jamie Young Co. Wila Round Seagrass Wall Mirror is a gorgeous seagrass statement piece for $239.99 and gives Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel vibes for less. “Just like the one on the C&B site, but cheaper!” wrote a shopper. “Beautiful mirror great quality,” another added.

8 Timeless Blue Kitchen Towels

Town & Country Living Organic Kitchen Towels have all the Pottery Barn coastal vibes, but an 8-pack is just $19.99, what you would pay for two at the store. “Very happy with these towels. They are large, soft and thick. Nice quality. Nice variety and you get a lot of towels for the money,” a shopper writes.

9 The Perfect Bathroom Mirror

Pottery Barn sells many great bathroom mirrors, which I learned when I was renovating my kitchen. This Kohler Orime Rectangular Framed Mirror, $189.99, is a more affordable yet still super high-quality alternative. “Well made classy mirrors. I am very pleased,” writes a shopper. “This mirror is lovely in person. We bought the gold framed version for our half bath and it is perfect. Very easy hanging hardware and it arrived perfectly intact. So glad we bought it,” another added.

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10 An Antler Lamp

I love it when Pottery Barn drops its rustic collections, usually in the fall and winter. This Stylecraft Alvares Table Lamp, $79.99, is the same vibes for a fraction of the price. “Bought 2 of these. Very beautiful, solid construction and value for money,” writes a shopper.

11 Gorgeous White Curtains

Pottery Barn curtains are always an interior designer’s top pick. But these Silk Home Light Filtering Curtains offer the same clean Pottery Barn look at a fraction of the price. Two panels cost just $36.99 instead of over $100 each. “These are exactly what I expected from the description and photos. I love the fabric and how much light is allowed to get through. I needed something to soften the windows and still allow the natural light to flow into the room. Only wish that there were more colors to choose from,” a shopper raves.