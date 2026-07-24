11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Flying Off Shelves This July

Shoppers are loving everything from money-saving kitchen gadgets to powerful cleaning helpers.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve had a great run of shopping at Tractor Supply this summer, especially thanks to some of the incredible sales they’ve put on. But the truth is that the rural retailer is full of great finds any given week of the year, including the latest drop of products to hit the store’s inventory. Our favorites include a super helpful kitchen gadget, pet accessories, outdoor decor, and even a few items that could help you get a head start on your switch over to fall in a few weeks. Want to see what customers are clamoring over? Here are the best new Tractor Supply finds that are flying off shelves this July.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Camping Finds Under $25.

1 Red Shed Reversible Outdoor Rug

It’s true that outdoor rugs are more or less essential for any well-put-together patio or porch space. But when they’re as well priced as this Red Shed Reversible Outdoor Rug ($9.99), it becomes a true no-brainer of a buy! Tractor Supply customers also point out that it’s remarkably durable and easy to clean, making it an unmistakable value.

2 Red Shed Cotton Embroidery Cushion

Speaking of sprucing up your outdoor space, don’t let your couches and chairs languish! This Red Shed Cotton Embroidery Cushion ($12.49) is the perfect way to make a patio or porch feel even homier. Customers on the Tractor Supply website call it “beautiful and well made” in the reviews, too!

3 Royal Wing Halloween House Metal Bird Feeder

Yes, it’s hard to believe that October isn’t that far off. But if you’re getting a head start on decoration shopping, we think this Royal Wing Halloween House Metal Bird Feeder ($14.99) is one of the cheekier options we’ve ever come across. It’s a nice touch to your front yard that has the added bonus of bringing in winged wildlife!

4 SKIL 12/20 V Power Scrubber

Sure, a power washer is one way of keeping things clean. But this SKIL 12/20 V Power Scrubber ($109.99) goes in places high-pressure streams of water cannot, whether it’s a stained shower, messy tub, or filthy patio. It’s especially great for anywhere with delicate tiling or other fragile materials.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall Finds Hitting Shelves in July.

5 FoodSaver VS1210 Space-Saving Vacuum Sealer

There’s no better kitchen gadget than one that can help you save both money and space. That’s why we’re all about this FoodSaver VS1210 Space-Saving Vacuum Sealer ($109.99), which easily packs up your produce, cuts of meat, filets of fish, and more and securely seals them for freezing. This is also a must-have item for anyone who sous vides at home!

6 MuttNation by Miranda Lambert Squeaky Bear Toy

During the dog days of summer, it’s important to treat your pup right! This MuttNation Squeaky Bear Toy ($9.99) from Miranda Lambert is the ultimate chewing item. The best part? A portion of the proceeds from all sales of this lineup goes to help shelter pets!

7 KONG Cat Snuzzles Mouse

It’s not just about canines: Cats need to play, too! This KONG Cat Snuzzles Mouse ($5.99) is filled with catnip and that crinkle material kitties love so much, making for a toy your otherwise fickle feline will absolutely love.

8 YETI Roadie 8

If we’ve learned anything this summer, it’s that you can never really have enough coolers on hand. That’s why we’re so happy we came across this YETI Roadie 8 ($165) as an easy-to-transport option for long drives, days at the beach, relaxing by the pool, and more. Tractor Supply shoppers also love that it’s the “perfect size” for anchoring to a golf cart, boat, or trailer, giving it an impressive 4.9-star average rating on the store’s website.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Outdoor Decor Finds Under $25.

9 Beurer Insect Bite Healer

We love all of the outdoor time that comes with summer, but the big downside is all of the biting insects that come with it. But even if your repellent isn’t cutting it, this Beurer Insect Bite Healer ($9.99) can help bring you some quick relief. It uses a quick-warming ceramic hot plate designed to directly target irritation, boosting your body’s natural healing process and helping reduce the itchiness and pain that come with them.

10 SKIL 12/20 V, 7 in. Misting Fan

There are still a few weeks left of summer, which means you still need to focus on keeping cool! This SKIL 12/20 V, 7 in. Misting Fan ($109.99) is perfect for any workshop, but because it’s battery-powered, it’s also great to have while poolside, sitting on the patio, or during a day at the beach.

“I love being outside in the summer, but it’s just so hot it’s almost unbearable! Now that I have this fan, I literally use it daily!” writes one happy customer. “The battery lasts forever, and the misting function is amazing for a quick cooldown when I’m working in my flower bed! Highly recommend!”

11 Blue Mountain Women’s Pumpkin Season Fleece Sweatshirt

They don’t call it hoodie season for nothing! Well, this Blue Mountain Women’s Pumpkin Season Fleece Sweatshirt ($24.99) might be missing the “hood” part, but it will still do a great job of keeping you warm and cozy as the weather starts to cool again.