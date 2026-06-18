Shop 11 Lowe's outdoor living finds to upgrade your backyard, from dining tables to fountains.

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Summer is here! If you are ready for the warm weather season, but your outdoor spaces aren’t, head on over to Lowe’s. The home improvement superstore is a great resource for everything you need for your backyard, patio, balcony, and pool deck. From large furniture sets to small decorative pieces, they have everything you need to beautifully set up your outdoor living spaces. What should you shop for while the best items are still in stock? Here are the 11 best Lowe’s outdoor living finds to upgrade your backyard for less.

1 An Outdoor Dining Table That Looks Pottery Barn

The allen + roth Clearbrook Rectangle Outdoor Dining Table 40-in W x 70-in L with Umbrella Hole looks Pottery Barn for less. “Very nice table, well made and sturdy. The coloring and wood grain is very pretty, nice neutral color. Very easy to assemble. Only 4 pieces counting table too. Takes 12 screws and Allen wrench supplied. Loosely assemble legs and then cross brace, tighten cross brace and then legs. Flip table over and you’re done! Was very well packed and secure. Underside of table has cross supports welded in and umbrella goes through table and then through cross beam for additional support. Very pleased with table!” writes a shopper.

2 A Gorgeous Outdoor Rug

The Allen + Roth with Stainmaster Blue Border 8 x 10 (ft) Loomed Polypropylene Blue Rectangular Outdoor Border Hose Washable Pet-Friendly Area Rug is a beautiful floor covering for your patio and just $198. “It is made of good quality material and looks great,” writes a shopper. “Looks even better in person than pictured! Very happy with style and quality,” adds another.

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3 Iconic Egg Chairs

This gorgeous allen + roth Emerald Cove Wicker Brown Steel Frame Stationary Egg Chair with Tan Cushioned Seat, $698, is an iconic egg chair that comes with cushions. “Quality furniture AND cushions. You can’t find great cushions anymore. These are thick, FIRM and comfortable! So I’m love with this. It is extra wide too which was a nice surprise!” writes a shopper.

4 A Patio Rocker Set

This allen + roth Ivy Meadows 3 -Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Blue Cushions looks like it is from Serena & Lily. “These chairs are so comfortable and the fabric on the chairs is very waterproof, the table is just the right size for having snacks and drinks for two,” a shopper writes.

5 A Goose Statue

Goose decor is so hot this season. How cute is this Union Products Wild Goose Outdoor Lawn and Garden Statue 23 Inches Tall Figurine, just $43.99? “The goose is well constructed and contains a drain at the back of the feet to prevent unwanted water from remaining, causing mold,” a shopper says. Another adds that they are “addictive,” and recommends ordering two.

6 A Soothing Fountain

Not only does the allen + roth 40.2-in H Resin Electric Powered Rock Outdoor Fountain, which includes a pump, add a decorative touch to your outdoor spaces, but the sound is also soothing. Get it for $299. “Love the lights at night. Very pretty. Love the sound the water makes flowing down the fountain,” writes a shopper.

7 A Vintage Beverage Cooler

The Permasteel 80 Quart(s) White Insulated Beverage cooler is a fan favorite, a vintage-looking cooler for your patio. “We love the 80 quart standing cooler with wheels. It kept the drinks cold and ice solid for 24 hours and looked like it would for days if needed,” one shopper writes.

8 Resin Stacking Chairs

Lowe’s has reasonably priced stacking chairs in a rainbow of colors. The Adams Manufacturing RealComfort Stackable Teal Resin Frame Stationary Adirondack Chair with Solid Seat are great to keep on hand. “These plastic chairs are fantastic – survive the weather, easy to clean, don’t get too hot, love the accent color(s)!” writes one.

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9 Heron Throw Pillows

There are so many gorgeous throw pillows at Lowe’s, but this allen + roth Animal print Grey Heron Square Throw pillow for just $20.98 is my favorite. “This is a stylish, comfortable, and quality outdoor pillow that is great value for the price. I would definitely purchase it again,” writes a shopper.

10 The Perfect 3-Piece Set

Shoppers also love the Kenwood 3 -Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Gray Cushions for $449. Some use it on their patio and others, by the pool. “Easy to assemble and very comfortable. Makes a nice addition to our front porch,” writes one. “Perfect poolside set. So easy to assemble,” adds another.

11 And, a Great Umbrella

This Style Selections 7.5-ft Steel Navy Push-button Tilt Market Patio Umbrella is another customer favorite for $39 that is really well-made. “Attractive, set-up like we expected,” writes a shopper. “I love that it tilts,” adds another. “Looks and works great. Not to big but just big enough,” a third adds.