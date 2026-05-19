11 Best New Lowe’s Memorial Day Deals Hitting Shelves This Week

Save big while finishing your home project list with deals on appliances, patio furniture, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

After a season full of truly fantastic deals, Lowe’s isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The home improvement retailer just announced its full lineup of Memorial Day deals, bringing some serious savings to pretty much every category you can think of. We don’t know about you, but we’re personally planning on putting the finishing touches on our patio, upgrading some of our appliances, and planning a garden glow-up with these items. Ready to save big? Here are the best new Lowe’s Memorial Day deals that are hitting shelves this week.

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1 Style Selections Wade 4 -Piece Patio Conversation Set

Savings: $10o

Sometimes, the easiest way to land on outdoor furniture you love is to keep it simple. This Style Selections Wade 4 -Piece Patio Conversation Set ($298) is the perfect starter set for decking out your space, especially if you’re working on a budget or confined by tighter square footage.

On top of the added savings right now, customers also gush about how high quality the furniture is despite the low price. Others say that the simplicity is actually a bonus, with one writing that “I like that I can add my own pillows or decor to set the scene.”

2 Charbroil Commercial Series Grill and Griddle Combo

Savings: $150

Is it really summer if you don’t cook outside as often as possible? Right now, this Charbroil Commercial Series Grill and Griddle Combo ($549) can make that patio dinner (and even tailgate) even easier, combining charcoal, propane, or flat griddle cooking options.

“This is the best grill I’ve bought,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Exactly what I was looking for. I love the infrared emitter plates. They provide nice, even cooking throughout the grill and no flare-ups. Very little to clean up down underneath.”

3 Harbor Breeze 48-ft. Indoor/Outdoor String Light

Savings: $15

If you’re planning on using your backyard, patio, screened-in porch, or deck after the sun goes down, you’re going to need a feasible lighting solution. This Harbor Breeze Indoor/Outdoor String Light ($24.98) provides 48 feet of coverage.

Customers who’ve purchased the product “love the light” these amber bulbs give off, but also appreciate how “heavy duty” the entire setup is. And with the even lower price, it’s easier to work into practically any project budget.

4 Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Garden Soil

Savings: 5 for $10

Whether you’re expanding your planting beds or are refreshing your existing ones, you’re going to need plenty of high-quality dirt. Now, Lowe’s is offering a quantity discount on Miracle-Gro 0.75 Cubic Feet All Purpose Garden Soil ($2), where you can buy five bags at $2 apiece!

Gardeners seem to consider this product nothing short of an industry standard. “This garden soil helped when I planted new flowers. It makes the roots grow faster and stronger,” writes one.

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5 Sta-Green Mulch

Savings: 5 for $10

No matter what kind of yard you have, working with mulch is practically an inevitability. Fortunately, Lowe’s understands this and has deemed April “Mulch Month” to pass along savings to gardeners everywhere.

This Sta-Green Premium Mulch ($2) is the perfect ground cover for fresh plantings in your flower bed or simply a way to dress up negative space in your yard, all for just a couple of bucks per bag. There’s also a red version and a black version available if you want to change up the coloring!

6 Whirlpool 24-in Top Control Built-in Dishwasher

Savings: $370

Every major sales event includes some truly enticing appliance deals, but few hit quite as hard as the savings on this Whirlpool 24-in Top Control Built-in Dishwasher ($329). Most customers give the appliance major props for how well it cleans dishes and how quietly it runs, but others say they get a lot out of the extra features.

“Love that it opens the door after it’s finished washing so it dries well,” writes one in their review. “[I also] love the 1 1/2 cycle, cleans dishes well. The sani rinse is great for getting canning jars ready to use.”

7 GE High Efficiency Top-Load Washer

Savings: $271

While we’re on the topic of appliances, it’s hard to think of any machine in the house that works quite as hard as your washing machine. If you want to make the process a little easier, shoppers say this GE High Efficiency Top-Load Washer ($578) is a fantastic solution—especially now that it’s marked down considerably from its listed price.

“The new model does a much better job of cleaning and is much faster in completing a load than the previous model. Nice features and easy to use,” writes one.

8 Backyard Discovery Beaumont Freestanding Pergola

Savings: $300

Umbrellas aren’t the only shade option for your patio! We love that this Backyard Discovery Beaumont Freestanding Pergola ($1,199) can help create an outdoor living room. It also comes complete with a helpful power strip, making it super easy to power your lighting and other outdoor appliances.

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9 GE Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Savings: $800

You should never go into the hottest time of the year without a cold storage option that works perfectly well. This GE Side-by-Side Refrigerator ($1,399) has convenient features like an extra-tall in-door water dispenser for water bottles, bright LED lights for easy freezer searching, and (of course) tons of storage space.

“I like how the side-by-side design makes it simple to reach both fresh and frozen foods, and the fingerprint-resistant finish helps it stay looking clean without constantly wiping it down,” writes one very happy customer in the 5-star review. “It runs quietly, keeps food cold consistently, and the water and ice dispenser works fast and reliably. The bright LED lighting makes it easy to see everything inside, and the adjustable shelves and door bins are helpful for fitting larger containers and gallon drinks. Overall, this refrigerator added a lot of convenience and gave my kitchen a more modern look.”

10 Style Selections Bench with Gray Cushion

Savings: $50

Looking for a simple seating option for your porch, patio, or deck? This Style Selections Bench with Gray Cushion ($248) is sleek and eye-catching in its own right, but is made from aluminum to give it extra support and longevity. In fact, one reviewer says that “this bench is sturdy and comfortable even without the pad.”

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Savings: $50

If you’re going to spend more time outdoors, you’ll also need an easy way to keep everything tidy. This Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer ($199) is the best way to uphold your spring cleaning push all summer lawn, with enough power to wash down your deck, patio, driveway, walkway, fences, and more. And for now, you’ll pay considerably less for it, thanks to the Lowe’s Memorial Day sale!

“Love it!” gushes one happy customer. “Lightweight, easy to use, and does a great job cleaning the toughest areas!”