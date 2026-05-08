11 Best Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

From sports equipment to barbecue essentials, these are the best ways to embrace summer.

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After a spring of shopping deals at Home Depot, we’re ready to take some time to relax outside. And coincidentally, the iconic home improvement retailer also happens to be a great place to find all of the outdoor equipment you’ll need to embrace the warmer months. As always, some of the latest finds include patio furniture and backyard fixtures. But we’ve also found all kinds of gear to help you get out on the water, onto the campsite, and more! So, start your glide into summer with the best Home Depot outdoor living finds that are flying off shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

1 Wood Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

There’s nothing like making the most of summer by spending a day out on the water. But if you pick up this Wood Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board ($228.24) from Home Depot, you’re going to be a lot more than just a way to hit the waves. This kit includes a paddle (of course), hand pump, waterproof phone bag, and backpack carrying case, making it easier than ever to get started.

2 Wakeman Outdoors 10-Person Camping Tent

Just because you’re out enjoying nature doesn’t mean you need to confine yourself to a mini shelter at night. This Wakeman Outdoors 10-Person Camping Tent ($147.11) has more than enough room for an entire family, complete with two doors, four screened windows, and a removeable rainfly to keep everything nice and dry.

“Perfect tent. We went on a 3-day camping trip, and it rained for the majority of the time, and it held up well!” writes one happy customer. “I would recommend it, especially for this price.”

3 Hampton Bay West Haven 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set

Maximizing time outdoors will require the right furniture, no matter how you shake it. This Hampton Bay West Haven 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set ($999) caught our eye for its modern yet inviting look, but it really seals the deal with how comfy its plush cushioning is, according to customers.

“I 100 percent recommend this contemporary outdoor couch sectional and am thrilled to have the upgraded look on my deck!” says one person who purchased the set. “The piping on the cushions gives it an upscale, refined look. The seats are deep and comfortable as well.”

4 Hampton Bay Holden Hard Top Gazebo

No matter how enthusiastic you are about spending time outdoors, you can’t control the weather (unless you can, in which case, please let us know). However, you can maximize that patio time by adding a Hampton Bay Holden Hard Top Gazebo ($498). Made from sturdy steel and complete with screen curtains to keep pesky flying insects at bay, it’s the perfect way to create consistent shade and rain cover for your outdoor seating area.

RELATED: 11 Walmart Outdoor Finds Selling Out Right Now.

5 Gorilla Outing III Wooden Outdoor Playground Set

Getting in outdoor time during spring and summer is essential when you’re a kid. Ensure your little ones will never want to spend a second indoors with this Gorilla Outing III Wooden Outdoor Playground Set ($1,781), which happens to be one of the best-selling models on the Home Depot website.

With swings, a slide, and multiple climbing surfaces, its solid cedar construction makes it a durable piece, too. And while we’ve mentioned a similar model as a great find before, this version comes with assembly included, making it an even easier way to kick off summer right!

6 Kingsford Original BBQ Smoker Charcoal Grilling Briquettes, 20 lbs.

If there is one item that is the literal fuel for outdoor dining, it’s Kingsford Original BBQ Smoker Charcoal Grilling Briquettes ($11.88). In fact, we’d go so far as to say you should make sure you have this 20-pound bag on hand before you’re caught off guard! It’s the go-to classic for a reason, after all.

7 Traeger Pro Series 22-Pellet Grill and Smoker

Hoping to take your grilling and barbecue game to the next level? Look no further than this Traeger Pro Series 22-Pellet Grill and Smoker ($549.99), which adds “low and slow” to your backyard grilling experience, complete with a digital control panel that lets you set the precise temperature for your recipe needs.

“The Traeger Pro 22 is an excellent smoker—easy to use and consistent temps,” says one happy customer. “It nailed my first baby back ribs to perfection. A must-have for any backyard BBQ lover!”

8 Home Decorators Collection Palm Cove Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan

At some point during the summer, that hot and humid weather is going to try to force you back indoors. Instead of retreating from your patio, install a Home Decorators Collection Palm Cove Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan ($150) as an aesthetically pleasing way to stay cool amid those sudden heat waves.

“This fan not only does the job of great air movement over my griddle area on the deck, but also the light is perfect on the deck,” writes onr customer in a 5-star review. “We also installed another in our patio area, same results. Very satisfied with the fan and highly recommend.”

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Mr. Bar-B-Q S’mores Caddy

Is it even summer without s’mores?! Make sure you’re ready to go for that first night by the firepit with this Mr. Bar-B-Q S’mores Caddy ($19.99), which gives you all the space you need to stash those essential chocolate bars and graham crackers! It’s also ideal for camping, beach bonfires, and more.

10 Camp Chef Extendable Safety Roasting Sticks, 4-Pack

While we’ll always appreciate the rustic nature of finding a stick to use for your marshmallows, we’re not sure that’s the most sanitary option. We love these Camp Chef Extendable Safety Roasting Sticks ($15.99) not only because they’re durable and easily portable, but also much less likely to cause a campsite injury.

Looking for something even more portable? We also love these mini (yet sneaky long) extendable marshmallow roasters, too!

11 Catalina Picnic Basket

In case you hadn’t noticed, it is fully al fresco dining season! And what better way to get into the spirit of warmer weather than taking along a meal with this Catalina Picnic Basket ($62.65)? It includes plates, mugs, cutlery, and even a corkscrew to ensure that day in the park or at the beach will be a memorable, delicious one.

“This comes with everything you need, minus a cute blanket, to have a stylish outing in a park,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The basket itself is woven willow, definitely sturdy. The handles and straps are a beautiful brown leather and keep the utensils in place. The basket is carried like a suitcase, with a comfortable grip, and is lightweight while empty. The basket’s interior is deep, with room for whatever you decide is a good choice for your picnic. Even has a bottle opener! This basket is really cute!”