11 Best New Home Depot Deals Starting Right Now

You can get fantastic power tools, patio furniture, and top-rate appliances for way less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There is no question that we’ve been shopping even more at Home Depot even more frequently lately for everything from outdoor items to unique decor. But this week, we have another reason to shop there, thanks to all of the incredibly deep discounts being offered on some of the items we’d happily be purchasing at full price. There’s patio furniture, bathroom fixtures, yardwork tools, appliances, and so much more—currently for so much less. Here are the best new Home Depot deals starting right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Shoppers Can Grab Starting This Week.

1 Hampton Bay West Haven 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Conversation Set

We’re fans of making our outdoor space feel like indoor space when it comes to comfort. This Hampton Bay West Haven 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Conversation Set ($449) combines plush, comfy cushioning, soft wood, wicker, and sturdy tabletop to create an exciting series of textures. But most importantly, it’s inviting and will easily live up to its name!

Customers gush about this combination of materials in their reviews. “The design is clean, modern, and the almond cushions add such a soft, elegant touch that works with any outdoor space,” writes one. “The quality really stands out.”

2 Char-Griller Smokin’ Champ Charcoal Grill Offset Smoker

Fancy yourself a pit master? This Char-Griller Smokin’ Champ Charcoal Grill Offset Smoker ($209) combines the two things you’ll need to perfect your barbecue game this summer.

Of course, customers also love it at it’s current price, which many call “such a great deal” at nearly $100 off.

3 Hampton Bay 11 ft. Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella

When a spring sales event brings such great deals, how can you not look for patio furniture options? Once it’s done providing plenty of shade throughout the day, this Hampton Bay 11 ft. Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella ($499) flips the script and becomes an overhead LED light, truly making it one of the more versatile models out there.

Even before the latest sale kicked in and made it even more affordable, customers say that this is “such a great umbrella at an amazing price,” adding that it’s “comparable to high-end umbrellas at specialty outdoor stores.”

4 Milwaukee M18 Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower Kit

Staying on top of the most regular lawn duty is a lot easier when you don’t have to worry about constantly gassing it up. This Milwaukee M18 Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower Kit ($999) comes with everything you need (including a spare battery) to keep everything manicured and looking its best.

“This lawnmower works great! I’m truly impressed with its cutting ability and options,” says one customer. “The lawnmower stores away nicely because it can be folded and stand straight up.”

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Hampton Bay Conyer Indoor/Wet Outdoor Fan

With warmer weather on the horizon, have you considered your outdoor cooling options? Installing a Hampton Bay Conyer Indoor/Wet Outdoor Fan ($29.97) might be one of the best options, complete with three speeds and durable build that allows to be placed practically anywhere.

Even though customers have long been a fan, many say that current 70 percent off on the piece makes it too good to pass up.

“Simple, fast install under my patio overhang,” writes one happy customer. “Great for summer grilling & griddling to keep cool and keep the flies off the food.”

6 Home Decorators Collection Collette Oak Bath Vanity

Want an easy bathroom upgrade that will really take things up a notch? We love the look of this Home Decorators Collection Collette Oak Bath Vanity ($1,139), which is currently discounted 40 percent for Home Depot’s Spring Deals event.

“This vanity looks so high end! It really pulled our bathroom renovation together,” writes one person in a 5-star review.

7 Firm Grip Work Gloves

Out of all the yard equipment, by far the most important is your own to hands. Give them the protection they deserve with these Firm Grip Work Gloves ($13.97), which remain one of the best sellers on the Home Depot website.

“I have been using these around the house for different projects and love them,” writes one happy customer. “The gloves fit snug enough to provide more a more tactile feel when working with smaller item such as screws and staples. These are the first protective-style gloves that allow me to actually get some things done…I highly recommend these and will be purchasing another pair if these ever wear out.”

8 HDX Tough Storage Tote

We keep belaboring the point that spring cleaning is just a restart on what should be a sustainable system. This HDX Tough Storage Tote ($8.98) is the bedrock of such a setup, with a 27 gallon capacity that is perfect for stashing those decorations, seasonal clothing, appliances, and more—all with easy stackability.

The product’s 4.8-star rating average on the Home Depot website also speaks to their popularity. “These storage bins are very durable and have an easy snap lid,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “What I love the most about them is that they are made to be stackable for easy storage options. Would definitely recommend these bins to anyone looking for a durable storage solution.”

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Home New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Ryobi Battery-Powered Leaf Blower

Clearing off your lawn is a year-round task, but it takes on a special importance for that first big yardwork day of the season. Fortunately, a Ryobi Battery-Powered Leaf Blower ($159) could make your job even easier.

With more power than a 25cc gas blower, this model gets 75 minutes of runtime with each charge—more than enough for most lawns.

“Extremely powerful but also very quiet,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The design makes it hard for anything to block the airflow. Overall, a great product and I’m happy with the purchase.”

10 Frigidaire Side by Side Refrigerator

There’s never a better time to upgrade those aging appliances than during a solid sale. That includes this Frigidaire Side by Side Refrigerator ($1,399) which comes down in price 10 percent once you add it to your cart.

But it’s not just about the great pricing. “I love how spacious this refrigerator is,” gushes one happy customer. “There are multiple large compartments inside, along with multiple storage shelves, several door compartments, the freezer side has more storage capacity than I expected as well. The fact that I don’t have to do excess wiping for finger prints etc… makes me ecstatic.”

11 Ryobi Clamp Fan Kit

Staying cool all summer long is important, no matter where you go. That’s why we love this Ryobi Clamp Fan Kit ($39.97), which can attach to bike handlebars, strollers, golf cart roofs…You name it! The best part? Each charge gets you up to seven hours of cooling action.

“This little fan packs a punch! And don’t forget about all the extra features like a removable lithium ion battery that doubles as a personal mobile charger,” adds one fan of this fan.