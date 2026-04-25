11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves Now

Get ready to go outside with water sports equipment, backyard games, essential tools, and more.

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It’s no secret that once the weather starts to warm back up, Home Depot becomes an even more invaluable resource for everything from flowers to plant for spring color to patio furniture. But the store also has a surprising selection of items that makes it easier to make the most of your time outdoors. This week, we’re absolutely loving some recent additions to the home improvement retailer’s inventory, including camping gear, classic backyard games, water sport equipment, and so much more. Ready to embrace the season? Here are the best new Home Depot outdoor living finds that are hitting shelves now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Spring Items Selling Out Fast.

1 Ryobi Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer

Just like mowing the lawn, keeping your outdoor surfaces looking their best is a chore that requires at least a little bit of regular upkeep. That’s where a Ryobi Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer ($329) can come in handy. With 2900 PSI of power, it’s perfect for quick cleans for patio furniture, grills, windows, vehicles, and more.

“Great performance,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “We have been using it to wash homes, cars, garages, driveways, and sidewalks. It has the power to get the dirt off, and the water flow to wash it away. I would definitely buy this machine again.”

2 Floating Lotus Pool Light

Sure, your pool is the best way to cool off and have fun in the warmer months. But you can get even more use out of it by making it a central part of your backyard’s decor. These Floating Lotus Pool Lights ($49.99) are a simple touch that can transform your swimming space into a tranquil oasis with these 12 battery-powered and waterproof pieces.

Shoppers who’ve purchased the product say they love the “vibrant colors” and how they can also work in your garden’s pond. They’re the perfect added touch to any outdoor evening party!

3 eVita Round Propane Fire Pit Table

Getting an aesthetically pleasing fire pit in place doesn’t necessarily need to be a major chore. Pick up an eVita Round Propane Fire Pit Table ($254.15), and you’ll basically be able to plug and play your way to much warmer nights all spring and summer long.

“I’ve been using this 30-inch propane fire pit table on my patio for a few weeks, and it has quickly become one of the most frequently used pieces of outdoor furniture,” writes a customer in one of the many 5-star reviews. “The overall construction feels solid, and the metal finish holds up well outdoors. It looks clean and modern, and the size fits comfortably on a standard patio without taking up too much space.”

4 PureBond Red Oak Cornhole Set

Why settle for any old backyard game when you can customize your own? This PureBond Red Oak Cornhole Set ($155.52) brings the DIY spirit to the classic summer pastime by giving you the blank canvas you need to get creative. The sky’s the limit!

Of course, reviews point out how this creative element is one of the most appealing parts of the product, but it doesn’t hurt that people say they are “great quality” bases that are “very well made.”

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Outdoor Finds Selling Out Fast Mid-April.

5 Ryobi String Trimmer & Leaf Blower Combo Kit

With lawnwork season upon us one again, are you prepared for the tasks ahead of you? This Ryobi String Trimmer & Leaf Blower Combo Kit ($299) is a true bargain, offering two of the most essential tools for regular lawn maintenance.

Besides saving money, customers point out that the duo is a worthwhile investment based on performance alone. “The trimmer is lightweight, easy to control, and switches to edging smoothly. The blower delivers plenty of power for clearing grass, leaves, and driveway debris,” writes one happy customer.

6 Permasteel Party Cooler

If you’re on party host or hostess duty, you owe it to yourself to make things as easy as possible. In our experience, having a Permasteel Party Cooler ($219) can be a true lifesaver, thanks to its convenient portability that makes filling and moving so much easier than dealing with a traditional cooler. And with an 80-quart capacity, you won’t have to worry about restocking constantly, either!

7 Igloo Profile II Chest Cooler

If you need a way to furnish a party away from home, there are still great options! We love this Igloo Profile II Chest Cooler ($54.98) for its sturdiness, fantastic price, and cavernous 50-quart capacity. Despite being high-performance, it also still manages to be lightweight, making it ideal for those beach days, tailgates, and more. It’s even earned a perfect 5-star review average on the Home Depot website!

8 Gorilla Outing III Wooden Outdoor Playground Set

Getting in outdoor time during spring and summer is essential when you’re a kid. Ensure your little ones will never want to spend a second indoors with this Gorilla Outing III Wooden Outdoor Playground Set ($898.99), which happens to be one of the best-selling models on the Home Depot website.

With swings, a slide, and multiple climbing surfaces, its solid cedar construction makes it a durable piece, too. Shoppers who’ve installed the playground set also say they love how it still doesn’t take up too much space in their yards and how surprisingly simple it is to put together.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

It’s one thing to spend a day by the lake or ocean, but it’s a totally different thing when you can actually get out on the water. This Bestway Hydro-Force 10-Foot Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board ($272.99) makes getting into water sports so easy, complete with a handy pump for setup and an attachable seat that can instantly turn it into a sturdy kayak.

Commenters in the reviews love how portable it is, thanks to the included backpack. They also appreciate its durability and easy inflation, which is so easy that “kids can do it.”

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Even when you’re outdoors, it can feel nice to cocoon away while enjoying the nice weather. This Hampton Bay Breezy Bay Outdoor Egg Chair ($299) is the ideal place to lounge, curl up with a book, or simply take a load off.

With a solid 5-star average rating on the Home Depot website, it’s also clearly a fan favorite. One customer said “it has quickly become one of my favorite spots to unwind” after recently adding it to their patio.

“Between its comfort, quality, and style, this chair has exceeded my expectations as a homeowner looking to elevate our outdoor living space,” they gush.

11 Folding Moon Camping Chair

Just because you’re out in nature doesn’t mean you can’t get comfortable! This Folding Moon Camping Chair ($105) is our pick for the ultimate way to get cozy on the campsite, with extra-thick padding that feels great after a long day on the trails.

And with a 4.9-star average rating, it’s clear customers who’ve purchased it agree. Many call it “big and comfy” and “easy to set up.”

https://www.homedepot.com/p/Folding-Moon-Camping-Chair-Heavy-Duty-Saucer-Chair-With-Carrying-Bag-Red-Pedded-Chair-THD-E01CC-401/320848813