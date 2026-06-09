11 Best New Walmart Decor Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Shop the best new Walmart decor finds for June, from an amber glass hurricane to a walnut wood tray.

Walnut finish trays. A ceramic footed bowl in blue. A vintage analog table clock that doesn’t tick (and therefore doesn’t annoy). Walmart’s June decor drop is the kind of selection that makes interior design feel accessible rather than aspirational — pieces with the material quality and visual language of boutique home stores, at prices you’ll feel good about. Here are eleven decor finds worth knowing about this June.

1 Mainstays Scalloped White Decorative Tabletop Bowl

A simple white bowl on a tabletop is the decor object that can hold nothing or hold everything. (We suggest a cornucopia of fruit as a happy medium.) At $8.38, this Mainstays scalloped white decorative bowl is the kind of purchase that gets used daily without anyone remembering it cost under $9.

2 Better Homes & Gardens Glass Hurricane—Amber, Large

Amber glass catches light differently than clear — warmer, more diffused, the color that makes a candle look like it belongs on an Italian terrace rather than your living room side table. This Better Homes & Gardens large amber glass hurricane is $10.74 and the kind of find that looks considerably more expensive in person.

3 Better Homes & Gardens Ribbed Wood Decorative Tray—Walnut Finish, 16.4 Inch

At 16.4 inches, this walnut finish ribbed wood tray is the coffee table and console organizing piece that looks like it came from a furniture boutique and cost three times what it actually did. This Better Homes & Gardens ribbed wood decorative tray is $19.86, and makes everything placed on it look curated.

4 Better Homes & Gardens 8-Inch Textured White Ribbed Ceramic Vase

Ribbed texture on a white ceramic vase gives it the dimensional quality that smooth ceramics lack — the kind of surface that looks different depending on the light and where you’re standing. This Better Homes & Gardens ribbed white ceramic vase is $10.87 and one of the stronger vase finds in Walmart’s current selection.

5 White Ceramic Brown Floral Painted Tabletop Vase

For another take on flower arranging, try this hand-painted brown and white floral ceramic vase. It read artisanal rather than mass-produced — the visual effect of something that required individual attention, at a price that somehow doesn’t. It’s $23.96 and the most decorative vase option in this week’s drop.

A footed bowl in blue ceramic is the tabletop piece that earns its place through both form and function — elevated base, considerable visual presence, usable for fruit, keys, or display. This Baoblaze ceramic footed bowl in blue is $20.97 and definitely distinctive.

7 Vintage Analog Retro Non-Ticking Small Table Clock

A non-ticking vintage analog clock is the bedroom and office find that delivers the aesthetic of a classic timepiece without the auditory presence that makes standard analog clocks impossible to sleep near. This vintage analog retro non-ticking table clock is $18.99 and will transform your nightstand.

8 Better Homes & Gardens Gold Cast Iron Taper Candle Holder—Medium

Gold cast iron has a weight and warmth that lightweight metal alternatives don’t achieve, and the candle holder looks better for being genuinely substantial. This Better Homes & Gardens gold cast iron taper candle holder is $11.14 — buy two and put them on a dining table to add a sense of history.

9 Tupukom Acrylic UV-Resistant Sun Catcher

Sun catchers are the window decor that requires one small hook and produces a disproportionate amount of visual reward: color and light across a wall or a floor every time the sun is at the right angle. This Tupukom acrylic UV-resistant sun catcher is $7.96 and the most effortless summer decor upgrade on this list.

10 HongMinWen Wood Candle Sconces—Set of 2, Rustic Farmhouse

Floating wall sconces give a hallway, a dining room, or a living room the kind of layered, candlelit warmth that overhead lighting cannot replicate. This HongMinWen wood candle sconce set of two is $9.39 for both, and adds a midcentury modern touch to your decor — the highest visual-to-cost ratio on this list.

11 10-Inch Round Acacia Wood Candle Holder Tray

A round acacia wood tray at 10 inches is the coffee table styling piece that corrals candles, small objects, and seasonal accents into a defined arrangement rather than a scatter. This 10-inch acacia wood candle holder tray is $13.99 and the organizational styling find that makes a living room surface look finished.