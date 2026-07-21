11 Best New Five Below Finds Hitting Shelves in Late July

The discount store has everything from international travel gadgets to summer essentials.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve come to find that Five Below is a fantastic store for many kinds of purchases, whether it’s affordable decor or even dupes that look like more expensive items. And this month, the store is giving us even more reasons to go back with a drop of brand new items we love. Some of our favorites include travel gadgets, summertime essentials, and organizational items. There’s even an item that could help with your back-to-school shopping! Read on for the best new Five Below finds hitting shelves in late July.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Back-to-School Finds Under $10.

1 Cute Characters Mini Backpack

It often pays to get a head start on picking up back-to-school supplies. This Cute Characters Mini Backpack ($15) features characters from the phenomenally popular K-Pop Demon Hunter, and is available in several different colors. It’s a hard price to beat!

2 Power Bank & Portable Fan 2-In-1

We’re always looking for ways to stay cool amid sweltering summer weather, especially when we’re on the go. This Power Bank & Portable Fan 2-In-1 ($7) not only helps keep us from sweating, but can also charge your phone back up in a pinch! Toss it in your bag or backpack before heading to the beach, pool, or park to make sure you’re always covered.

3 Pool Side Sunscreen Butter SPF30

Speaking of summertime essentials, there’s nothing more important than protecting yourself from the sun’s harsh rays. We love that Pool Side Sunscreen Butter SPF30 ($7) is easy to apply and feels great on the skin. It’s yet another beach or pool bag addition you should never leave your home without!

4 Fur Bin With Handle

Here at Best Life, we’re all about “décor-age,” which is anything that can help us tidy up or stay organized while looking good in the process. This Fur Bin With Handle ($5.55) is perfect for picking up and stashing errant items in your living room, toys in the kids’ playroom, or spare blankets and pillows in bedrooms, all with a playfully plush aesthetic.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Apartment Finds Under $5.

5 Luxe & Willow Travel Adapter

Making good on those summer travel plans? Before you jet off to anywhere abroad, make sure you pack a Luxe & Willow Travel Adapter ($10)! This vacation must-have can ensure you’ll always be able to plug in to foreign outlets without a problem. It even comes with a handy carrying case!

6 Lana’s Life Wired LED Keyboard

Sometimes, typing long screeds out on a small screen can be more trouble than it’s worth. This Lana’s Life Wired LED Keyboard ($10) is perfect for laptop setups, and will make everything from getting homework done to gaming that much easier.

7 Cuddler Pet Bed

You’ve probably invested a decent amount of money in your furniture to ensure that it’s comfy (and rightfully so). Fortunately, you can give your four-legged family members the same treatment for a lot less with this Cuddler Pet Bed ($5). Besides being a great place to curl up, we also love the bright, summery print.

8 Collapsible Picnic Basket

Embracing the summer means taking as many meals as possible outdoors! And with this Collapsible Picnic Basket ($5), you get so much more than just a way to carry your lunch to the beach or park. There’s enough space to store your food, beverages, and utensils, but it also includes a handy hard top with a drink holder and phone mount! The fact that it easily stores away when not in use is just a major bonus.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Dorm Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves Now.

9 Eva Tote Bag

Whether you’re running out to the store, pool, beach, or gym, you’re going to need a reliable tote to carry your items every time. That’s why we were thrilled to find this Eva Tote Bag ($15), which we think is a dead ringer dupe for the oh-so popular (and much pricier) GOGO tote bag lineup. With a price this low, you could even grab one in multiple colors!

10 Grafix Mushroom Meadow Butterfly Habitat

The ideal summertime activity for kids involves incorporating a little bit of the outdoors. This Grafix Mushroom Meadow Butterfly Habitat ($6) is perfect for learning all about the wonders of nature up close. All you need is a caterpillar, and you’ll have front-row seats to the fascinating metamorphosis process!

11 Game Day Snack Tumbler

We may still be a few weeks away from game day returning, but we’re already making plans to improve our own game when it comes to watching. This Game Day Snack Tumbler ($5) is a perfectly convenient add-on that will give you easy access to food and beverages while your favorite team plays. Finally: No more having to pick between taking a sip, grabbing a chip, clicking the remote, or checking your phone!