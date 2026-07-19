Shop 7 new Dollar Tree entryway finds under $5, from floating shelves to fall trinket jars.

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One of the most impactful areas of the home, and the most overlooked, is the entryway. After all, it is the first space people see when they walk into your house and makes an impression. If you want to pick up a few items to spruce up your entryway, head over to Dollar Tree. The dollar store has so many cheap-but-chic items that will elevate your home’s look. What should you buy on your next shopping trip? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree entryway finds under $5.

1 Glazed Pumpkin Trinket Holders

Glazed Pumpkin Trinkets with Lids, 4x4x3.875-in., just $1.50 each, infuse some fall style into your home. “These Harvest Glazed Themed Trinket boxes are adorable! I bought the pumpkin and acorn. They come all wrapped in a see-thru plastic and you could miss them because the store keeps them wrapped because if plastic wrap is opened the tops of these trinket boxes could fall down to the floor inside the store so they are probably best kept wrapped! Super cute for Halloween scene set ups!” a shopper said.

2 Hanging Shelves

This Large Decorative Hanging Wall Shelf with Rope, 13.375 x 5.25 in. for $1.50 is another item that will look great hung above an entryway piece “I bought this over a month ago and I turned it into a really cute shelf for my wall….it’s holding a little vase with some flowers in it….it’s super cute!!! And easy to do!!” a shopper writes.

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3 The Small Decorative Mirror

Create a mirrored wall in your entryway with smaller decorative mirrors from Dollar Tree. These Special Moments Golden Decorative Mirrors, 9.75 x 9.75 in., are available in various black-and-gold styles and are just $1.50 each. Shoppers maintain they are “elegant” and a steal. “I needed these mirrors to hang on my posts in the living room and dining room. Perfect match,” one writes.

4 Colorful Taper Candles

I love colored taper candles. I have great candlesticks and swap out the taper candles when I feel like it, sometimes going the clean, all-white, unscented route and other times using colorful or scented options. These purple and pink Luminessence Unscented Taper Candles, Assorted Colors, 2-pc Pack, are a fun entryway option for $1.25.

5 Faux Flowers

Artificial greenery adds a pop of color and texture to your entryway. This Harvest Artificial Glitter Hanging Bush integrates well with fancy planters, vases, and baskets, and is easily blended with seasonal elements, too.

6 Shelves

My best friend has these Floating Shelves above her entryway console, providing a convenient spot to display small plants, books, candles, photos, and more while taking up no more than a little unused wall space.

7 And, Scented Candles in a Jar

Candlelight can make a space smell better and provide much-needed ambiance. A scented candle like this Star Candle Calm & Balance Scented Candle provides a gentle, relaxing fragrance, making it both functional and stylish for side tables or bathroom shelves, which will welcome guests in a serene way.