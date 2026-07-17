7 Best New Five Below Dorm Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves Now

Set yourself up for success at college with organizational helpers, decor essentials, and more.

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Once you’ve picked your class schedule and planned your move-in day for college, you’ve still got to get ready to decorate your room! But it’s important to remember that whether you’ve got roommates or are rolling solo, your living space is going to function as a study space, a hangout spot, and ultimately a place to get some much-needed rest and relaxation. That’s where Five Below can come in very handy: The discount store is positively full of well-priced items that will make comfortable, productive, and truly at home. From organizational helpers to decor touches, we’ve got your crib sheet for what to bring along. Here are the best Five Below dorm room finds for under $10 that are hitting shelves now.

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1 Plastic Shelf

The best dorm room layouts are the ones that know how to maximize space. This Plastic Shelf ($10) is an eye-catching add-on that will also increase your storage area, whether it’s going on your dresser, tucking into your closet, or working as a counter space savior in your bathroom (if you’re lucky enough to have your own).

2 Channel Throw

After a long day of studying, there’s nothing that feels better than curling up under a cozy blanket and unwinding with your new favorite show. Adding this Channel Throw ($7) to your bed will add a little color to your room, but will also come in handy for those chilly evenings in when you want to relax.

3 Desk Organizer Set

Keeping your workspace in order is the best way to ensure you can focus on actually getting your work done! This Desk Organizer Set ($5) can handle those pens, pamphlets, and papers that tend to accumulate with every trip to and from campus.

4 Washable Rug

It’s surprising how even the best dorm room layouts lack floor covering. Fortunately, this Washable Rug ($7) is the perfect size for smaller rooms, while also being super easy to clean. And let’s be honest: We haven’t seen a rug this good-looking at such a low price ever before!

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5 LED Strip Light Set

If there’s one way to really set the mood in a smaller dorm room, it’s going next level with the lighting. This LED Strip Light Set ($5) is super easy to install and can instantly help shift the ambiance of your space with the push of a button. Mix and match for the ultimate effect!

6 Postups Poster Mounts

It wouldn’t be college without perfectly picked wall decor! These Postups Poster Mounts ($2.25) will make hanging your favorite bands, movies, and iconic photographs easier than ever—and won’t leave them damaged when it’s time to move out!

7 Plush Floor Cushion

Let’s be honest: When you’re living in a dorm room, there are going to be plenty of hang-out sessions. Make sure you’ve always got a seat to offer with this Plush Floor Cushion ($7), which is a truly affordable way to turn any place into a lounge area. Whether you’re watching movies, gaming together, or simply catching up the way college students do, you’ll want to have a few on the ready.