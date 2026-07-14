11 Best New Five Below Room Decor Finds Under $10 This Week

We're loving the latest mood lighting, makeup organizers, and funky decorative pieces.

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If we’re being honest, Five Below has become one of those stores we turn to when we need to find dupes that look expensive. But the reality is that practically everything on the shelves at the discount retailer is anything but a bargain buy, especially when it comes to decor. In fact, we’re taking some time to do a quick mid-summer refresh on our rooms with some of our latest discoveries. So, what can you expect? Think aesthetically pleasing shelving and accessory storage, playful lighting options, and eye-catching accent pieces. There’s even one of the most affordable carpets we’ve ever seen available! Read on for the best new Five Below room decor finds you can get for under $10 this week.

1 Bracelet Bar

Your jewelry is supposed to make you look great, not disorganized. Fortunately, you can keep your accessories under control with this Bracelet Bar ($7). As the perfect topper for your dresser or addition to your closet, you’ll never lose track of your favorite items again.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Living Room Finds Under $15.

2 Novelty Tray

Sometimes, the best home additions are the tiny touches you might never have considered. This Novelty Tray ($4) serves as the perfect bedside or entryway valet dish, while also adding some personality and color to the mix. Of course, it can also work as a snack-serving tray!

3 Bow Tabletop Shelf

No matter how well you decorate your room, nothing will look good if everything is cluttered. Instead, we suggest setting yourself up for success with a functional piece of decor like this Bow Tabletop Shelf ($10) to help you stay organized. And beyond the bedroom, it’s perfect for dressers, entryways, and even bathrooms for stashing small items.

4 Washable Rug

It’s nothing short of incredible just how much adding a little bit of ground coverage can change a room! This Washable Rug ($7) is the perfect size for bedrooms and guest rooms, while also being super easy to clean. And let’s be honest: We haven’t seen a rug this good-looking at such a low price ever before!

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Room Essentials Under $10 Hitting Shelves Now.

Looking for a fun yet functional pop of color? This Plush Foot Stool ($5) is a quirky touch that can come in handy while working from home, taking long calls, or simply dressing up your space.

6 Desk Mirror

Need a place to check your appearance before that important Zoom call? This Desk Mirror ($5) is a great addition to any bedroom. It also doesn’t hurt that it looks a lot pricier than it actually is!

7 Disco Skull Décor

Let’s get a little funky! This Disco Skull Décor ($5) is the kind of playful decor that can really help you lean into your creative side. Try illuminating it for a twinkle star effect, or buy multiples to create a fun tabletop or windowsill display.

8 Chocolate Strawberry Trinket Box

Once again, we’re reminding you that functional decor is the best kind of decor! This Chocolate Strawberry Trinket Box ($5) is the perfect place to stash your small jewelry items, tiny accessories, and more. And if this delectable-looking piece isn’t the best way to get your chaotic nightstand or dresser under control, nothing is!

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End.

9 Novelty Pen Holder

Naturally, our workspaces are always the ones that get cluttered the fastest. Fortunately, you can get things under control in style with this Novelty Pen Holder ($4). We also think this would make for a great faux flower holder!

10 Cherry Mood Light

Of course, you can always opt for a well-priced lamp to brighten your room. But on the other hand, you can set the right ambiance with this Cherry Mood Light ($7), which not only looks like a cheeky piece of decor when it’s switched off but also emits a vibey red glow when switched on.

11 Gilded Glam Display Shelf

You put a lot of time and effort into looking your best: Why not give your regimen the love and respect it deserves? This Gilded Glam Display Shelf ($10) is a cheeky storage solution we love, but it can easily be turned into a fun way to show off collectibles, collages, accent pieces, and more.