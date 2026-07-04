11 Best New Five Below Finds Under $10

Shop the best new Five Below home finds under $10, from pool floats to vanity organizers.

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Five Below is your one-stop shop for all things fun and funky—and right now, they’ve got an especially inspired lineup. This roundup pulls from the store’s latest drop, covering everything from pool day essentials to small organizational upgrades. There’s a good mix of fun and function here, with most items staying right around $7 and just a single item maxing out the budget at $10. Here are eleven finds worth checking out this week.

1 Inflatable Giant Bowling Set

This oversized bowling set brings a fun backyard activity that works for kids and adults alike. The inflatable giant bowling set sets up quickly and packs away easily when not in use. It’s $10 and a solid pick for summer gatherings.

2 Rideable Rockin’ Flamingo Float

A flamingo-shaped float gives pool time some extra fun, especially with its rideable design. This rockin’ flamingo float holds up well in the water and adds a playful pop of color to your outdoor fun. It’s $7.

3 Yacht Club Tote Bag

From concerts to beach days, you’re going to spend lots of time on the go this summer. This Yacht Club tote bag has a nautical-inspired design that works well for beach days or just everyday errands. It’s also got enough room to carry the essentials without feeling bulky for just $7.

4 Printed Outdoor Cushion

A printed cushion adds some comfort and color to patio chairs or benches that could use an upgrade. This one is built to handle outdoor conditions without fading quickly—and you’ll only pay $7 for the upgrade.

5 Jewelry Storage Rack

A dedicated jewelry rack keeps necklaces and bracelets from tangling together in a drawer. This jewelry storage rack displays pieces in a way that makes choosing an outfit easier, and has a mirror for easy viewing. It’s $7 and a practical vanity addition.

6 Arched Fabric Wall Pinboard

This pinboard’s arched shape gives it a more modern look than a standard rectangular bulletin board. The arched fabric wall pinboard works well for pinning photos, notes, or small reminders. It’s $7.

Summer is all about being outside, spending time with friends and family. Sports make that a cinch. This soccer ball features a mosaic-style design that stands out from typical solid-color options. The FIFA mosaic football is built for regular outdoor play and practice. It’s $5.

8 Can Cooler

A can cooler keeps drinks colder for longer, which you’ll be happy to have once the weather heats up. This one fits standard cans snugly and has a useful strap, making it easy to carry around at outdoor gatherings. It’s $7.

9 Pool Side Sunscreen Butter SPF30—28 Oz

This sunscreen comes in a butter formula that tends to feel less greasy than typical lotions. The Pool Side sunscreen butter SPF30 offers solid sun protection at a 28 oz size that lasts a while. It’s $7.

10 Stackable Vanity Organizer—3 Tier

Every once in a while, the solution to having too much stuff is buying just one more thing: a clever organizer. This 3-tier stackable vanity organizer keeps makeup and skincare products sorted and easy to see at a glance, making good use of vertical space on a crowded counter. It’s $7.

11 Lazy Days Tinted Lip Gloss with Keychain

This tinted lip gloss comes with a built-in keychain, making it easy to clip onto a bag for quick touch-ups. The Lazy Days tinted lip gloss adds a light tint without feeling heavy. It’s $3 and the most affordable pick on this list.