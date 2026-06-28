11 Best New Five Below Decor Finds Under $10

Shop the best new Five Below decor finds under $10, from throw pillows to a tri-fold mirror.

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Five Below isn’t just for summer supplies and last-minute birthday gifts. Its decor section has also become a real stop for affordable room refreshes—especially for anyone outfitting a dorm, a kid’s bedroom, or a first apartment on a tight budget. This week’s home decor lineup leans into storage, soft textiles, and a few practical finishing touches that pull a space together without much effort. Everything here stays under $10, which makes the whole list an easy add to a single shopping trip.

1 Stuffed Animal Storage Chair

This piece solves two problems at once—it’s a functional seat and a place to stash an overflowing stuffed animal collection. The stuffed animal storage chair zips open for easy loading and holds its shape once filled, so it doesn’t collapse into a heap. At $7, it’s a smart pickup for any kid’s room that’s drowning in plush toys.

2 Printed Wood Handle Bin

A printed exterior gives this decorative bin enough personality to sit out in the open, rather than tucked away. It’s got a sturdy carry handle, which makes it easy to move between rooms when organizing on the fly. It’s also $5.55, making it a practical way to corral smaller items without spending much.

3 Spinning 2-Tier Organizer

A lazy Susan-style spin makes everything on this organizer easy to reach without digging through a cluttered drawer or shelf. The 2-tier spinning organizer works well for makeup, craft supplies, or pantry items, depending on where it ends up. At $7, it’s a versatile little organizational win.

4 Plastic Shelf

A simple plastic shelf adds vertical storage to a closet, bathroom, or dorm room without requiring any tools or installation. This one is sturdy enough to hold books, bins, or decor pieces while staying lightweight and easy to move. At $10, it’s the priciest item on this list but still a solid value for the extra storage it creates.

5 Channel Throw Pillow

Channel-quilted detailing gives this pillow a more elevated look than a basic flat throw pillow, which makes a noticeable difference on a bed or couch. The channel throw pillow comes in a soft, textured fabric that holds up well to regular use, and is available in pink and cream. And at $7, it’s an easy way to upgrade a room’s look without a big investment.

6 Bracelet Bar

A dedicated bracelet bar keeps jewelry tangle-free and visible, which beats digging through a drawer full of knotted chains. This one in brass tones displays pieces in a way that doubles as a cute vanity accent. At $7, it’s a thoughtful little organizational tool that also looks nice sitting out.

7 Plush Throw Blanket

Bringing genuine softness at a reasonable price, the plush throw blanket works as a couch accent or an extra layer for a bed during cooler nights. It’s $5.55, making it one of the better deals in this lineup.

8 Printed Trash Can

A printed trash can swaps out the standard plain bin for something with a little more visual interest in a bedroom or bathroom. This cheetah-print Five Below version is sized for everyday use without taking up much floor space and costs just $5.

9 Tri-Fold Vanity Mirror

A tri-fold design gives this mirror multiple angles, which makes getting ready significantly easier than relying on a single flat mirror. The tri-fold vanity mirror also folds flat for storage when it’s not in use, so it doesn’t take up permanent space on a desk or dresser. It’s $7.

10 Washable Rug—24in x 36in

A washable rug means spills and stains aren’t a constant worry, which matters in high-traffic spots like an entryway or bathroom. This 24×36-inch option is easy to toss in the machine when it needs a refresh— and at $7, it’s a low-stakes way to add some texture and color to a smaller space.

11 Fur Bin with Handle

A faux-fur exterior gives this bin a cozy, textured look that stands out from typical plastic or fabric storage options. The fur bin with handle is compact enough for a nightstand or shelf while still holding a decent amount of stuff. You’ll spend just $5.55 to add some texture and fun to your room’s decor.