11 Best New Five Below Home Finds Under $10

Shop 11 new Five Below home finds under $10, from snow cone makers to tumbler organizers.

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I love shopping at Five Below, and so does my daughter. While she is a fan of the candy, squishies, Sephora dupes, and the occasional lucky strike of a squishy dumpling, I gravitate toward the home and decor section. There are so many fun finds to be discovered at the store, even if you are on a tight budget. On a recent shopping trip, I came across so many fantastic items, ranging from snow cone machines to pool floaties and organizational must-haves, all under $10. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best Five Below home finds under $10.

1 A Snow Cone Maker

Give your children core 1990s summer memories of making their own snow cones. Five Below has so many nostalgia-inducing items this summer, including the Popsicle® Snow Cone Maker for $6.00. It makes me yearn for summer’s past, when I would spend hours churning ice in hopes of making a little snow cone flavored with syrup.

2 A Polo Bear Esque Floatie

The Polo Bear is so hot this summer. Since very few pool floats make it through summer, I recommend running to Five Below for this Party Pool American Bear Float Lounger. It is super adorable and gives Ralph Lauren Polo Bear vibes for just $5. There are others to choose from, ranging from hot dogs to flamingos.

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3 A Tumbler Organizer

The Tumbler Spinner Storage, a steal at $5.00, is perfect for storing and organizing all your water bottles. “TUMBLER ORGANIZER!! 😍🥤 possibly one of the coolest @fivebelow finds ever?! Found this new spinning tumbler holder for only $5!!!” an influencer shared about the clutch kitchen item.

4 A Foldable Cup Holder

I didn’t know that Foldable Wood Table Cupholders existed, but now that I do, I want one. Especially since Five Below has them for $5.00. It holds up to 6.5 pounds and has cut-out cup holders for your beverages. It would come in handy for beach and pool days, or even camping.

5 Silicone Snack Containers

Silicone Snack Containers, $4.00 for a 3-pack, will come in handy for packing summer lunches. Each pack comes with three leak-proof snack pods for on-the-go munching, each with a confetti-like pattern. They are reusable and dishwasher safe.

6 Glass Spray Bottles

These 16.9 oz Tinted Glass Spray Bottles always come in handy. I hate the look of branded plastic cleaning supplies, and for just $5, you can refill them over and over again. They come in a bunch of colors, including blue, purple, green, and orange, and shoppers maintain that they are good quality.

7 A Portable Blender

Blend smoothies and juices on the go. You didn’t know you needed a Portable Blender 8.5oz covered in bows, but now that you see it, admit it: You want it. The portable gadget is just $10.00 and will come in handy on camping trips and road trips.

8 Printed Beach Towels

There are so many great towels at the store right now. The Printed Beach Towel is a popular item with shoppers and costs just $5.55 each. Patterns include a ketchup bottle, aliens, an American flag, a seahorse, and so many more.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below Summer Finds That Just Landed in Stores

9 Reusable Cups

Sure, you can buy disposable red cups for your July 4th party, but they aren’t exactly good for the environment. I love these sets of four reusable cups for $5.55. Each comes with two blue and two red colors.

10 Novelty Ice Molds

The Novelty Silicone Ice Mold sets are another fun summer buy. Currently, you can get two molds on the website: Flamingos and citrus fruit. Each is $2.00 and will seriously elevate your beverage. They will be especially great for creating signature drinks at your next party.

11 Plastic Plates

This Blue Plastic Plate Set 20-Pack is perfect for your next party, as it comes with various-sized scalloped plastic plates in a beautiful blue color. Five Below has everything else you need for your party, including helium balloons, party favors, and party games.