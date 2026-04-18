11 Best Five Below Summer Finds That Just Landed in Stores

Shop the best new Five Below summer finds, from boogie boards to Sol de Janeiro dupes.

Five Below built its reputation on the premise that fun shouldn’t cost a lot, and summer is when that promise gets to truly shine. Pool floats, sunscreen, bug repellent, beach towels, hair products that’ll hold up to sun and salt water—Five Below gets the assignment.

The newest summer drop covers practically every angle of the season: beach days, backyard evenings, kids who need something to do. None of it is precious. All of it is useful. And if something gets lost at the beach or destroyed by a nine-year-old, you’ll live. Here are eleven finds worth grabbing before the shelves clear out.

1 Beach Vibes Claw Clips 6-Pack

Hair accessories at the beach exist in a state of controlled loss—you expect to leave a few behind in the sand, water, or the back of someone’s car. That’s exactly why this beach vibes claw clips 6-pack makes so much sense. Six clips means you can afford to be generous with them, lose a couple, and still arrive home with options. Summer-ready prints and colors make them feel intentional rather than throwaway for just $5.

2 Printed Beach Towels

A good beach towel should have personality, and Five Below consistently delivers on that front. These printed beach towels come in a rotating selection of bold, graphic prints that make them easy to spot in a pile of sand-covered gear—and easy to want to use. Big enough to actually dry off with, fun enough to lay out on purpose, you’ll spend just $5.55.

3 Printed Outdoor Cushion

Patio cushions tend to look tired by midsummer, especially if they live outside. This printed outdoor cushion is the kind of low-stakes refresh that makes outdoor furniture feel new again without requiring any real commitment—available in bright, summer-ready patterns that do the decorating for you. At just $7, consider buying a few to mix and match.

4 Party Ice Cream Float

Pool floats are one of summer’s great sensory pleasures, and the more ridiculous the shape, the better. This party ice cream float leans fully into the fun of the genre—a novelty inflatable that’ll make a splash in any pool or lake. Spend just $5 to get yours.

5 Bugables Citronella Wristband 6-Pack

Bug repellent that you actually remember to apply is the only bug repellent that works, which is why wristbands make so much sense. This Bugables citronella wristband 6-pack keeps everyone protected through evening cookouts, camping trips, and backyard hangouts without requiring anyone to spray themselves down first. Six in a pack means enough for the whole group. The price? You guessed it: $5.

6 Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen (1 fl oz)

Sun Bum is a genuinely well-regarded sunscreen brand, and finding it at Five Below in a travel size is the kind of discovery that’s worth the detour. This Sun Bum SPF 30 sunscreen is the right size for a beach bag, a day pack, or a gym locker—small enough to forget it’s there until you actually need it, but big in value at just $4.

7 Chalkfiti Bug Catcher Chalk Set

Sidewalk chalk is a summer classic, but this Chalkfiti bug catcher chalk set layers a scavenger hunt element on top of the usual outdoor drawing fun. Kids draw bugs, catch bugs, and have a reason to stay outside longer than they otherwise would. It’s a simple idea that keeps younger kids occupied for a genuinely impressive stretch of time—and it’ll run you a family-friendly $5.

8 Printed Boogie Boards

A boogie board at this price removes every obstacle between a kid and the waves. These printed boogie boards come in fun printed designs that make them look like something you’d pay significantly more for at a beach shop. They work exactly as advertised for riding smaller waves, splashing around in surf, and keeping kids entertained for the better part of a beach day. Hard to believe that this, too, is just $5.

9 “Shello” Coir Mat

A coir mat at the front door is a low-effort, high-impact seasonal detail—natural fiber, durable construction, and the kind of texture that traps sand and dirt before it gets inside. This Five Below coir mat—cute in a clamshell design with a “Shello” greeting—is the summer purchase that makes every barefoot return from the pool or beach that much more welcoming. If the $7 is considered a splurge, you know you’re getting great deals all around.

10 Adventure Binoculars Set

Kids with binoculars will find reasons to use them everywhere—at the beach, on a hike, in the backyard, from a window. This adventure binoculars set is the kind of gift that sparks outdoor curiosity without requiring a screen, a battery, or any parental supervision to operate. Simple, durable, and genuinely useful for any summer adventure situation. Get adventuring for just $5.

11 Solar Flare Brazilian Caramel Dreams Nourishing Hair Care Trio

The Solar Flare line at Five Below has developed a devoted following for one very specific reason: it’s widely considered a Sol de Janeiro dupe, with the Brazilian Caramel Dreams scent drawing comparisons to the Cheirosa 62 fragrance. That means you’re getting hints of salted caramel, sweet pistachio, and whipped vanilla—at a fraction of the price. This Brazilian Caramel Dreams nourishing hair care trio brings that beloved scent to a full hair care set you won’t feel bad using at the beach or pool. You’ll get the three-piece set for just $7.