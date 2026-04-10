Discover new spring essentials, pool gear, and home fitness items at Five Below.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I’m counting down the days until I’m near the water—and it seems like Five Below is on the same page. The discount retailer is stocking its aisles with pool inflatables, backyard games, traveling must-haves, and everything you need for a fun spring day. I even found home gym equipment and spring cleaning essentials for $10 or less. Here are the 11 best new Five Below spring finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Clear Tote Bag

Perfect for days at the beach or pool, this easy-to-clean Clear Tote Bag ($7) keeps belongings organized and within reach. Its spacious interior can fit a towel, book, sunscreen, and snacks. What’s more, it also passes the clear bag policy at many event venues.

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2 Quilted Duffle Bag

Back in college, I envied friends who could afford a Vera Bradley duffle—if only I had this $10 dupe from Five Below. An ideal weekender tote, the Quilted Duffle Bag has long shoulder straps for even weight distribution and easy transport, plus an exterior pocket for easy access.

3 Digital Essentials Portable Fan

Hot and humid days are on the horizon. Keep cool on the go with this pocket-size, freestanding Digital Essentials Portable Fan ($3).

4 Ring Toss Set

Board of frisbee and bean bag toss? Step up your game with this Ring Toss Set ($5), which you can play on land or in water. And with a group of all adults, you can turn it into a drinking game with your own set of rules.

5 ScentxScent Solar Flare Body Butter Trio

ScentxScent’s limited-edition Solar Flare Body Butter Trio ($7) is a dupe for Sol de Janeiro. The body butters are formulated with cocoa and shea butter for maximum hydration and come in three scents: Sea Veil, Pink Glow, and Coconut Crème.

6 Collapsible Wagon

Why juggle multiple bags when you can easily transport everything in one trip with this handy Collapsible Wagon ($35). The wheels are equipped to handle various terrains including beaches and grassy hills, plus its foldable design makes storage a breeze.

7 Travel Laundry Bag

Contain swimsuits and stinky clothes in this expandable Travel Laundry Bag ($5). Once you get home, simply empty the bag straight into the washer!

8 Series 8 Fitness Gear

Gym memberships can be expensive, but the Series 8 Fitness gear collection makes home workouts easy and affordable. Build your own full-body workout routine using equipment like:

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9 Tabletop Photo Frame

Mother’s Day and graduation season is approaching. Pick up this vintage-inspired Tabletop Photo Frame ($5) and insert a cute snap of you and the guest of honor for a sentimental gift.

10 iJoy 2-In-1 Double Duty Portable Handheld Vacuum

Keep your car in tip-top shape this beach season with the iJoy 2-In-1 Double Duty Portable Handheld Vacuum ($10). The vacuum comes with a brush nozzle, flat nozzle, blow nozzle, dust bin, and filter.

11 Inflatable Basketball Hoop Set

Challenge your friends to a pickup game—on land or water—with this Inflatable Basketball Hoop Set ($5).