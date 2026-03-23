11 Best New Five Below Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Including pool toys, servingware, games, and more.

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Getting your backyard in tip-top shape for alfresco dining season can feel like an overwhelming project. But don’t fret, we found tons of helpful and affordable finds in Five Below’s outdoor section to make the task easier. From inflatable pool toys to backyard hosting essentials, here are the 11 best new outdoor items hitting shelves at Five Below this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Patio & Garden Finds.

1 Crescent-Shaped Flower Coir Mat

What better way to greet friends and guests than with this spring-ready Crescent-Shaped Flower Coir Mat ($7)? It’s cute, it’s floral, and it’s pink!

2 Printed Inflatable Cooler

Keep your drinks chilled anywhere thanks to this stylish Printed Inflatable Cooler ($4), whether it’s at the beach or a park picnic. Its lightweight, portable design makes it easy to carry and pack wherever you go.

3 Splash Of Color Tumbler Sets

This spring and summer, elevate your poolside drinks (are you team pina colada or iced lemonade?) with the vibrant Splash of Color Tumbler Sets ($5 each) from Five Below. They’re available in packs of four, in either blue or pink.

4 Striped Bowl Set

And while you’re at it, why not add a pop of color to your table with this Striped Bowl Set? Perfect for popcorn and snacks, the four-piece set retails for $5 and comes in blue and pink.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below New Arrivals.

5 Outdoor Metal Stool

Ideal for poolside setups and balconies, this Outdoor Metal Stool ($6) maximizes space and is a convenient resting spot for beverages, food, sunscreen, plants, and other small items. Take your pick of five colors.

6 Printed Outdoor Cushion

Stylish yet functional, this Printed Outdoor Cushion ($7) provides a softer, more comfortable seat and brightens up your backyard entertaining space. There’s a variety of colorful prints to choose from including florals, fruit, beach vibes, and more.

7 You Again? Coir Mat

O.K., but how funny is this You Again? Coir Mat? It’s sure to turn heads and get a few chuckles from visitors—and neighbors.

8 Inflatable Couch Pool

Create a poolside resort experience in the comfort of your own backyard with the Inflatable Couch Pool ($30). The inflatable can accommodate up to two people comfortably, and your purchase includes a repair patch for added peace of mind.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Spring Break Finds.

9 Pool Inflatable Toys

Retailing for $7 a piece, the Rideable Rockin’ Banana Float and Rideable Rockin’ Flamingo Float turns any normal pool day into a party. Both inflatables are designed with reinforced, durable handles; repair patches are also included for quick fixes.

10 Giant Wooden Four In A Row Game

Take game night up a notch with this life-size Giant Wooden Four In A Row Game ($25). The two-person game is essentially a more advanced version of Connect Four.

11 Inflatable Cactus Toss Game Set

Brush up on your frisbee and basketball skills with this Inflatable Cactus Toss Game Set ($5), which challenges players to land rings on the cacti branches and shoot their shot for victory.