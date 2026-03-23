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11 Best New Five Below Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
March 23, 2026
Fact-Checked
Including pool toys, servingware, games, and more.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
March 23, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Getting your backyard in tip-top shape for alfresco dining season can feel like an overwhelming project. But don’t fret, we found tons of helpful and affordable finds in Five Below’s outdoor section to make the task easier. From inflatable pool toys to backyard hosting essentials, here are the 11 best new outdoor items hitting shelves at Five Below this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Patio & Garden Finds.

1
Crescent-Shaped Flower Coir Mat

semi-circular pink coir floral doormat
Five Below

What better way to greet friends and guests than with this spring-ready Crescent-Shaped Flower Coir Mat ($7)? It’s cute, it’s floral, and it’s pink!

2
Printed Inflatable Cooler

green inflatable cooler
Five Below

Keep your drinks chilled anywhere thanks to this stylish Printed Inflatable Cooler ($4), whether it’s at the beach or a park picnic. Its lightweight, portable design makes it easy to carry and pack wherever you go.

3
Splash Of Color Tumbler Sets

blue and pink glasses
Five Below

This spring and summer, elevate your poolside drinks (are you team pina colada or iced lemonade?) with the vibrant Splash of Color Tumbler Sets ($5 each) from Five Below. They’re available in packs of four, in either blue or pink.

4
Striped Bowl Set

light pink or light blue striped bowls
Five Below

And while you’re at it, why not add a pop of color to your table with this Striped Bowl Set? Perfect for popcorn and snacks, the four-piece set retails for $5 and comes in blue and pink.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below New Arrivals.

5
Outdoor Metal Stool

pastel pink, blue, and yellow outdoor plant stands
Five Below

Ideal for poolside setups and balconies, this Outdoor Metal Stool ($6) maximizes space and is a convenient resting spot for beverages, food, sunscreen, plants, and other small items. Take your pick of five colors.

6
Printed Outdoor Cushion

colorful cushions
Five Below

Stylish yet functional, this Printed Outdoor Cushion ($7) provides a softer, more comfortable seat and brightens up your backyard entertaining space. There’s a variety of colorful prints to choose from including florals, fruit, beach vibes, and more.

7
You Again? Coir Mat

"You Again" doormat
Five Below

O.K., but how funny is this You Again? Coir Mat? It’s sure to turn heads and get a few chuckles from visitors—and neighbors.

8
Inflatable Couch Pool

blue inflatable couch pool
Five Below

Create a poolside resort experience in the comfort of your own backyard with the Inflatable Couch Pool ($30). The inflatable can accommodate up to two people comfortably, and your purchase includes a repair patch for added peace of mind.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Spring Break Finds.

9
Pool Inflatable Toys

flamingo and banana rideable pool floats
Five Below

Retailing for $7 a piece, the Rideable Rockin’ Banana Float and Rideable Rockin’ Flamingo Float turns any normal pool day into a party. Both inflatables are designed with reinforced, durable handles; repair patches are also included for quick fixes.

10
Giant Wooden Four In A Row Game

giant connect four game
Five Below

Take game night up a notch with this life-size Giant Wooden Four In A Row Game ($25). The two-person game is essentially a more advanced version of Connect Four.

11
Inflatable Cactus Toss Game Set

inflatable cactus ring toss game
Five Below

Brush up on your frisbee and basketball skills with this Inflatable Cactus Toss Game Set ($5), which challenges players to land rings on the cacti branches and shoot their shot for victory.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more

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