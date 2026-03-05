11 Best New Five Below Kitchen Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop food storage containers, organizers, and dinnerware.

Raise your hand if you’re also in spring cleaning mode! There’s nothing I love more than a fresh restart—mostly because after all the purging and decluttering, I have room for new things. Luckily, Five Below has a plethora of new kitchen items that satisfy my organizing needs and scratch my shopping itch. Check out the 11 best new Five Below kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 360° Ribbed Plastic Spinner

Lazy Susans, much like this 360° Ribbed Plastic Spinner ($3), are my secret to keeping a tidy, well-organized spice cabinet. They’re also helpful for corralling olive oils and cooking/baking sprays.

2 Rechargeable Portable Blender

Elevate your beach or poolside setup with this Rechargeable Portable Blender ($10), which allows you to craft homemade cocktails and smoothies from the comfort of your lounge chair with the press of a button. Plus, it comes with a silicone straw for easy sippin’.

3 Silicone Snack Containers

Enjoy your munchies on the go with these Silicone Snack Containers ($4 per three-pack). They’re leakproof, microwave-safe, and dishwasher-friendly. Alternatively, you can use them as meal prep boxes for salad ingredients, or to keep freshly cut fruit.

4 6-Piece Stackable Sandwich Breakfast Plate

If you’re a collector of quirky kitchenware, this 6-Piece Stackable Sandwich Breakfast Plate ($6) deserves a spot in your library. Styled together, the plates resemble a fried egg and ham sandwich; they’re usable as individual pieces, too.

5 Striped Bowls

Upgrade your arsenal of cereal bowls with Five Below’s Blue Striped Bowl Set or Pink Striped Bowl Set. Both sets retail for $5 each and come with four bowls.

6 Scrub Daddy & Scrub Mommy Sponges

When’s the last time you replaced your kitchen sponge? Actually, don’t answer that—just do your dirty dishes a favor and grab a Scrub Daddy Dog-Shaped Sponge, Scrub Mommy Cat-Shaped Sponge, and a Scrub Mommy Dual Sided Scrubber + Sponge while they’re all as little as $5 at Five Below.

7 21-Piece Food Plastic Storage Set

Although I prefer glass to plastic when it comes to food storage, I do find it handy to always have plastic containers on hand, especially for dry ingredients like flour and sugar, or if I’m sending friends home with leftovers (and won’t be heartbroken if I never see the container again!). This 21-Piece Food Plastic Storage Set ($6) is perfect, and I love that it comes with a variety of sizes.

8 All-In-One Salad Container

Say goodbye to soggy work salads thanks to this genius All-In-One Salad Container ($6). Plus, its all-inclusive design means you don’t have to pack a bunch of separate containers either.

9 Fillable Dishwand With Soap Dispenser

Put some extra elbow grease into washing those dirty dishes with this Fillable Dishwand With Soap Dispenser ($5). It comes in pink, blue, and purple.

10 Cat Noodle Bowl With Chopsticks

Enjoy your ramen noodles in style with this adorable Cat Noodle Bowl With Chopsticks ($6). It’s safe for both dishwasher and microwave use.

11 Liquid Soap Dispenser With Sponge Holder

Simplify your kitchen sink setup with this all-in-one Liquid Soap Dispenser With Sponge Holder ($3). Plus, it cuts down on soap waste.