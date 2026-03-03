These new HomeGoods kitchen finds look luxe for less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I recently renovated my kitchen. After the major work was done, I wanted to refresh some of my decorations, cooking tools, gadgets, and linens. My first-stop shop, as a shopping editor? HomeGoods, of course. I used to pay retail at high-end stores for everything from espresso machines to kitchen towels. However, if there’s something I have learned from my years of experience shopping for a living, it’s that discount stores, especially HomeGoods, sell the exact same things for a fraction of the price. They also have the most extensive assortment of kitchen items, ranging from minimalist and modern to farmhouse and eclectic. What are the best items currently in the kitchen department? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 So Many Great Disney-Themed Items, Like This Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

If you are a Disney fan, run to HomeGoods! There was a pretty hefty assortment of Disney-themed kitchen items. I loved this adorable Beauty & the Beast “Be Our Guest” salt-and-pepper set. It was hand-painted by artisans at a price tag of just $12.99.

2 These Drink Dispensers

I am getting ready for summer already, even though it is supposed to snow again this week. I plan on doing a lot of entertaining and serving lemonade all summer long. I love these outdoor-friendly drink dispensers, which will be a hit with guests.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 So Many Summer Themed Dish Sets and Glassware

I was totally drawn to all the fish dish sets I found at HomeGoods. The collection includes plates, bowls, and serving trays, all made in Italy and with a very European feel.

4 Fruit Glasses

Fruit Glasses are going viral everywhere right now. In addition to the average fruit designs, HomeGoods had some gummy bears, cookies, flowers, and even candy corn. Each was just $7.99.

5 Le Creuset

Le Creuset alert! My store got restocked with the fancy cast-iron cookware, with the traditional-sized Dutch Oven selling for $229.99 and the larger ones slightly more. Colors and sizes will vary by store.

6 Lots of Lemons

The lemon look is everywhere in the store right now, including the kitchen department. Mugs, honey pots, serving trays, pitchers, and dishes were among the citrus-themed items I found.

7 OXO Pop Containers

Never pay full price for OXO POP containers when you can get them for less at HomeGoods. Sometimes the store has sets, and others, a la carte. There were a ton of options at my store.

8 New Rae Dunn Items

If you are a fan of Rae Dunn’s farmhouse style, run to HomeGoods. There is a new restock of the brand, including this great salt container. I also found fun new mugs.

9 So Many Teacups

If you are a tea-time fan, you will be pleased with all the new teacups at the store. I especially went crazy for all the fabulous florals, like the pretty hydrangea cup and saucer. Each set was $6.99.

10 Lots of Little Kitchen Accessories

HomeGoods is also the best place for little kitchen accessories, including brushes, strainers, sink caddies, and sponges.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, All-Clad Gadgets

There were a bunch of high-end gadgets at my store. This All-Clad Electric Dutch Oven was a steal for $149. The same exact item is currently selling for double the price at Williams Sonoma and Target.