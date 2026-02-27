 Skip to content

11 Best HomeGoods New Arrivals as February Ends

February 27, 2026
Easter decor, Le Creuset, and spring home finds just landed.
February 27, 2026
It’s still winter on the East Coast, but spring and summer are happening inside your local HomeGoods store. I hit my go-to location in Dresher, PA, today, and was inspired by all of the fresh new merchandise, ranging from Easter decor to everything needed to kick-start summer outdoors. What should you shop for as the month comes to a close? Here are the 11 best new arrivals at HomeGoods as February draws to a close.

1
This Beaded Mirror

homegoods-new-arrivals-beaded-mirror
Leah Groth

I am a big fan of the mirror section at HomeGoods. There are always tons of gorgeous options in all shapes, sizes, and design aesthetics. I am loving this white-washed beaded mirror from Interior Wall Collection, perfect for a farmhouse-style or beachhouse look. It was just $59.99.

2
These Clever Cactus Lamps

homegoods-new-arrivals-cactus-lamps
Leah Groth

The table lamps department at HomeGoods is also going off right now. There were a bunch of lamp duets, but this pair of cactus lamps was my favorite of the day. Get each for $49.99.

3
So Much Easter Decor, Including This Duck

homegoods-new-arrivals-easter-duck
Leah Groth

Confession: I had an imaginary talking duck friend growing up. Maybe that’s why out of all the HomeGoods Easter decor filling the store, and there is a lot of it, this large duck in a raincoat won me over in a major way. Get the attention-grabber for just $69.99.

4
Le Creuset Dutch Ovens

homegoods-new-arrivals-le-creuset
Leah Groth

I unearthed a few Le Creuset Dutch ovens on this shopping trip, including this gorgeous sage color for $229.99. Pay significantly more at other stores.

5
A Lemon Candle

homegoods-new-arrivals-lemon-candle
Leah Groth

I am starting to see the lemon look everywhere this season. Get the style and the smell with this vibrant candle from Goodies. It was $14.99.

6
Melamine Platters

homegoods-new-arrivals-melamine-plates
Leah Groth

Outdoor season is just a few months away, and it’s not too early to start buying outdoor plates and serving stuff. These striking animal-print and shaped melamine serving platters will liven up your spread. Get the set of two for $9.99.

7
Pots of Faux Flowers

homegoods-new-arrivals-potted-plants
Leah Groth

If you can’t keep real flowers alive, head to HomeGoods and invest in real-looking faux flower pots. I loved these gorgeous options, which will trick anyone who sees them. Get each for $149.99.

8
New Rae Dunn Mugs

homegoods-new-arrivals-rae-dunn-mug
Leah Groth

Rae Dunn is all over HomeGoods right now. These cheery big mugs caught my eye, reading “Hello Sunshine” and hued in a beautiful yellow color. Get them, or other designs, for $6.99 each.

9
New Sapna Shah Artwork

homegoods-new-arrivals-sapna-shah-art
Leah Groth

Dreaming of a European vacation? This new Sapna Shah wall art piece brings the Riviera into your home, complete with wine, hanging lemons, and a sea view.

10
Meier Sheep

homegoods-new-arrivals-sheep
Leah Groth

I couldn’t believe that I found one of these Meier Germany handmade sheep at my store for $399.99. They are collector’s items and usually retail for hundreds more—if you can find them!

11
And, Dried Wreaths

homegoods-new-arrivals-wreath
Leah Groth

If you don’t like fake flowers, grab one of these gorgeous dried wreaths. This one is accented in lavender and costs just $24.99.

