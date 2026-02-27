11 Best HomeGoods New Arrivals as February Ends
It’s still winter on the East Coast, but spring and summer are happening inside your local HomeGoods store. I hit my go-to location in Dresher, PA, today, and was inspired by all of the fresh new merchandise, ranging from Easter decor to everything needed to kick-start summer outdoors. What should you shop for as the month comes to a close? Here are the 11 best new arrivals at HomeGoods as February draws to a close.
1
This Beaded Mirror
I am a big fan of the mirror section at HomeGoods. There are always tons of gorgeous options in all shapes, sizes, and design aesthetics. I am loving this white-washed beaded mirror from Interior Wall Collection, perfect for a farmhouse-style or beachhouse look. It was just $59.99.
2
These Clever Cactus Lamps
The table lamps department at HomeGoods is also going off right now. There were a bunch of lamp duets, but this pair of cactus lamps was my favorite of the day. Get each for $49.99.
3
So Much Easter Decor, Including This Duck
Confession: I had an imaginary talking duck friend growing up. Maybe that’s why out of all the HomeGoods Easter decor filling the store, and there is a lot of it, this large duck in a raincoat won me over in a major way. Get the attention-grabber for just $69.99.
4
Le Creuset Dutch Ovens
I unearthed a few Le Creuset Dutch ovens on this shopping trip, including this gorgeous sage color for $229.99. Pay significantly more at other stores.
5
A Lemon Candle
I am starting to see the lemon look everywhere this season. Get the style and the smell with this vibrant candle from Goodies. It was $14.99.
6
Melamine Platters
Outdoor season is just a few months away, and it’s not too early to start buying outdoor plates and serving stuff. These striking animal-print and shaped melamine serving platters will liven up your spread. Get the set of two for $9.99.
7
Pots of Faux Flowers
If you can’t keep real flowers alive, head to HomeGoods and invest in real-looking faux flower pots. I loved these gorgeous options, which will trick anyone who sees them. Get each for $149.99.
8
New Rae Dunn Mugs
Rae Dunn is all over HomeGoods right now. These cheery big mugs caught my eye, reading “Hello Sunshine” and hued in a beautiful yellow color. Get them, or other designs, for $6.99 each.
9
New Sapna Shah Artwork
Dreaming of a European vacation? This new Sapna Shah wall art piece brings the Riviera into your home, complete with wine, hanging lemons, and a sea view.
10
Meier Sheep
I couldn’t believe that I found one of these Meier Germany handmade sheep at my store for $399.99. They are collector’s items and usually retail for hundreds more—if you can find them!
11
And, Dried Wreaths
If you don’t like fake flowers, grab one of these gorgeous dried wreaths. This one is accented in lavender and costs just $24.99.