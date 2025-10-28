The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

‘Tis the season to get cozy! Temperatures are dropping fast, and the days are getting shorter, so you have every excuse to invest in cozy must-haves. HomeGoods is one of my favorite resources for all things warm, cozy, and fuzzy during the fall and winter. I love that you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get high-quality, luxurious pieces for less that look and feel as amazing as more expensive alternatives. In fact, I have found so many pillows, blankets, towels, and rugs that are perfect dupes for those at high-end home stores, including Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware, for a fraction of the price. Over the weekend, I visited my local store in Dresher, PA, and threw so many items in my cart. What should you buy this week to make your home cozier without breaking the bank? Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods cozy home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 So Much Flannel Bedding

Flannel sheets are soft, warm, and feel like heaven. I don’t want to spend much money on a set, as I only use them for a few months. HomeGoods has options in every bed size, from Twin to King. I always gravitate toward Laura Ashley, especially these gorgeous holiday prints. However, if you want something a little more masculine, there are some great Pendleton flannel sheet sets and many from other name brands and off-brands, starting at around $20.

2 Plush, Plaid Towels

Invest in a few sets of new fluffy, plush plaid towels to make your bathroom a warm, festive environment. They will instantly transform the space into a holiday-themed wonderland, and you will get into the spirit every time you get out of the bath or shower. There were a few pattern options at my store, but I really love this traditional red plaid color. The bath towels are just $9.99 each, and the wash cloths and hand towels are even less. I suggest getting two sets.

3 Lots of Faux Fur Rugs

Adding some cozy faux fur throw rugs always warms a room up. I found these in the rug section of the store, not the bathroom aisle, but I’m guessing you can use them there, too. In the winter, I always try to get some small sheepskin or faux sheepskin rugs to scatter around the house, layering them on top of area rugs. They add an extra element of warmth and texture. HomeGoods has a large assortment of various shapes, sizes, and colors.

4 The Fluffiest Throw Pillows

Just imagine it: All these throw pillows on your sofa and bed. Again, I love how tossing one or two of these into your space adds an extra element of texture, color, and warmth. There are a lot of neutral colors to choose from and most of them are just $24.99. A few of these are Brooks Brothers, which are overstuffed with a high-end down alternative, making them extra soft and cushiony. The larger ones are 22 x 22.

5 Lots of Cozy Throw Blankets

I love how throw blankets are a low-ticket item that can infuse a room with spirit. You don’t have to go all out and spend tons of money on Christmas items, but you can pick up this throw blanket for about $17 and instantly add some “merry and bright” energy. My daughter picked out this blanket, but there are literally endless aisles filled with the coziest blankets imaginable. There is something for everyone.

6 A Plush Faux Fur Comforter Set

I really wanted this Branch & Ivy three-piece faux fur comforter set for my bedroom. It’s so incredibly plush and luxurious for just $89.99. Unfortunately, they didn’t have a King-size at my store. It comes with a comforter and two matching shams, both in a creamy white that is perfectly neutral and will pair well with everything from basic white to holiday-themed sheets. Good luck keeping your pets off the bed.

7 And, This Martha Stewart Blanket

My store also had an enormous offering of bed blankets, including this plum-hued Martha Stewart blanket for just $29.99. I like to swap out my blankets seasonally, opting for a muslin or linen blanket in the summer, and a plush or faux fur option during the winter months. Sometimes I keep them folded at the foot of the bed. I layer them between my top sheet and duvet cover when it gets really cold.