7 Best New HomeGoods Holiday Candles Hitting Shelves This Week

I have a confession to make: I am addicted to candles. I have an entire cabinet in my kitchen area devoted to housing candles I have yet to light. When I hit my local HomeGoods last week, I was delighted to find hundreds of Christmas and winter candles with scents sparking serious nostalgia in all shapes, sizes, and fragrances. Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods holiday candles this week.

1 A Candle Shaped Like an Ornament

This White Birch & Mint candle from Foundry Candle Co. is adorable shaped like a Christmas ornament and can even be hung with a hook! It was just $7.99. The scent is much more neutral than some of the other holiday candles I sniffed.

2 A Rustic Looking Candle That Smells Like a Pine Tree

Do you ever wish you could bottle up that scent of walking outdoors in the winter past a fragrant pine tree? DW Home has done it with the Sweet Pine hand-poured candle, just $9.99.

3 A Big Red Candle to Spark Joy

HomeGoods is a great place to buy oversized candles. This Red Leaf Home Holiday Joy smells like Christmas and costs just $14.99. The scent combines fir needle, cedar leaf, eucalyptus, and patchouli.

4 These Hatted Candles

DW Home does a great job with making creative candles that double as decor. This trio of hatted candles includes Trim the Tree, with an elf hat, Candy Cane, with a Santa hat, and Baking Cookies, with a knit hat. All of them smell amazing and make great gifts for just $12.99.

5 And, This Beautiful Fireplace Candle

I am also obsessed with this candle, which is shaped like a fireplace with stockings stuffed to the brim. It perfectly depicts Christmas Morning and smells like it, with notes of vanilla sugar, vanilla bean, steamed milk, and dark roast coffee. Get the DW Home beauty for $19.99.

6 And, This Bow Candle with a Scalloped Edge

This DW Home candle is one of my favorites. Not only is the red jar adorned with a bow and features a pretty scalloped top, but the smell is amazing. The Cinnamon Spice Wooden Wick Candle, $12.99, features notes of cinnamon, crushed clove, and nutmeg with warm amber and musk undertones.

7 And, This Large Balsam Pine Candle

This DW Home candle is a little more expensive at $19.99, but it’s pretty large. The Balsam Pine scent is one of the brand’s most popular, combining balsam, holly, and time. Get the supersized candle for $19.99.