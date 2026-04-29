11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Shoppers Can Grab Starting This Week

You'll want to pick up these items, from decor to yard tools and everything in between.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

This has unquestionably been a solid spring for shopping at Tractor Supply so far. But the rural retailer doesn’t appear to be slowing down as we head closer towards summer, with a bunch of fantastic new finds hitting shelves recently. But don’t take our word for it: Customers have been gushing about the latest products, ranging from home decor and gardening tools to pet products and patio furnishings. Ready to see what all the fuss is about? Here are the best new Tractor Supply finds shoppers can grab starting this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week.

1 Harper & Willow Decorative Vase

While it’s no secret that we love an eye-catching planter, there’s also something special about a sculptural accent piece. This Harper & Willow Decorative Vase ($62.99) stands just over a foot tall, making it a great addition to your entryway table, media credenza, dining room, and more. And while it’s stunning all on its own, it’s also a great option for a faux floral arrangement!

2 GroundWork Foam Kneeling Pad

Even if you’ve started incorporating raised garden beds, getting down in the dirt can take a toll over time. We suggest getting comfortable with a GroundWork Foam Kneeling Pad ($9.99) to protect your precious joints. Customers agree, saying it’s “durable,” “easy to clean,” and “better than wearing knee pads.”

3 Retriever Rubber Dental Dog Chew Toy

Tractor Supply shopping isn’t just for humans! The rural retailer is full of fantastic finds for Fido, too, including this Retriever Rubber Dental Dog Chew Toy ($4.99).

While the low price is easy enough to sink your teeth into, shoppers have also made this one of the more popular items on the store’s website. “The texture of it really helps keep my dog’s attention and helps clean her teeth,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

4 Retriever Large Ceramic Pet Bowl

While we’re on the topic of our four-legged friends, there’s another essential item we love: This Retriever Large Ceramic Pet Bowl ($19.99). Capable of holding up to 68 ounces of food or water and with a heavy wooden base that adds stability, it looks and feels a lot nicer than your average dish.

RELATED: 11 Harbor Freight Deals Shoppers Are Snapping Up.

5 Red Shed Hello Door Mat

The Best Life team loves a fun doormat, especially one that matches the season. And this year, Tractor Supply customers seem to be sharing our passion for threshold decor, as evidenced by the response to this floral-themed Red Shed Hello Door Mat ($16.99). Some 5-star reviewers have called it the “perfect addition to my front door,” while others appreciate how durable it is on top of everything.

6 IRIS USA Black Plastic Storage Bin, 6-Pack

Remember: Spring cleaning only works if you get a system in place that maintains all of your hard work for weeks to come! This IRIS USA Black Plastic Storage Bin 6-Pack ($30.59) is the perfectly priced solution, with 5 gallons of space per unit that makes them ideal for stashing decorations, winter clothing, and more in between seasons. Customers also appreciate the overall design and functionality.

“These bins are perfect for organizing!” gushes one. “They’re a great size—not too big, not too small—and they stack really well without tipping. I love the secure latches on the lids, so I don’t have to worry about anything spilling out. The black color looks sleek and clean, and they work great for storing seasonal clothes, toys, craft supplies, and more. Super sturdy and useful—I definitely recommend!

7 DeWalt Gen3 Trimmer

Staying on top of your yardwork duties gets a lot easier when you have the right tools on hand. And a DeWalt Gen3 Trimmer ($209.99) is precisely that, with a runtime of up to 55 minutes per charge and a 13 to 15-inch cutting swath that can be tailored to your needs.

Shoppers who’ve purchased it also appreciate the folding hinge that makes storage even easier. “My favorite part about battery-powered is the one-touch and go,” says one of their purchase. “No gas, no pull strings, no mess!”

8 Uncaged Ergonomics Retractable Cube Power Strip

Even though our devices can make our lives easier, it’s now harder than ever to find a way to keep them all charged at the same time. That becomes a little more manageable with a helpful device like this Uncaged Ergonomics Retractable Cube Power Strip ($37.79), which has room for four AC outlets, two USB-A plugs, and 2 USB-C ports, along with a built-in surge protector. It’s ideal for a desktop or nightstand where all of your chargers live!

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 GroundWork 3-Tier Wooden Vertical Garden Planter

Whether you’re working with a little less floor space or just like to literally grow up, this GroundWork 3-Tier Wooden Vertical Garden Planter ($84.99) can be a fantastic addition to your outdoor space. You can either mix and match or organize each level with a specific type of plant.

10 Red Shed Reversible Outdoor Rug

One of the best ways to make your patio really feel like an outdoor living room isn’t just about picking the right chairs, table, or sofa: It’s also about decorating what’s under your feet, too. This Red Shed Reversible Outdoor Rug ($16.99) is not only priced in line with a typical door mat (despite being 5′ by 7′), but it also comes in multiple designs and colors that will surely fit your look.

11 Harper & Willow 3-Tier Starburst Plant Stand

Let’s be honest: Your work isn’t done even after you’ve picked the perfect planter. This Harper & Willow 3-Tier Starburst Plant Stand ($69.99) adds yet another aesthetic element to your flowers and greenery. With a subtle retro look that almost makes it timeless, it can be a great way to fill those corners—and can even be a great addition to your indoor space.