11 Best New Tractor Supply Spring Items Selling Out Fast

Shoppers are scooping up everything from gardening tools to pool products—and so much more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

‘Tis the season to prepare for warmer weather, whether that means upgrading your outdoor gear or getting your garden ready. And when it comes to shopping options, customers appear to have decided that Tractor Supply is one of the best resources out there for all of their spring needs. This week, some of the rural retailer’s most popular products are true must-haves for everything from helping out with yard work to making the most of your pool parties in the coming months. Here are the Tractor Supply spring items selling out fast right now.

RELATED: 11 Home Depot Spring Patio Finds That Look Like West Elm for Less.

1 Rugg Leaf Scoops

Sure, it might seem odd to pick up a product designed to remove fallen leaves from your yard in the season where things are budding and blooming. But if you’re still waiting for that initial spring garden revamp, these Rugg Leaf Scoops ($7.99) can make managing those piles that have been sitting around since November so much easier.

While you could spend plenty of time struggling (or money on high-powered equipment) to fix the problem, shoppers say these simply work well at their designed task—so much so that they’ve earned a 4.9-star average rating on the Tractor Supply website. Plus, picking them up now also means you’ll be prepared for next autumn!

2 Harper & Willow Ceramic Planters

The Best Life team is a big fan of helping your plants put their best foot (root?) forward with the right hardware. Arguably, that’s precisely what this trio of Harper & Willow Ceramic Planters ($54.99) does off the bat, using an aesthetically pleasing geometric pattern that looks more like a pricey high-design product than a bargain from Tractor Supply. They’ll look great as a cluster in your entryway or spread out on a plant stand!

3 YETI M20 Backpack Soft Cooler

When it comes to carting beverages and snacks through oppressive summer heat, it’s honestly hard to beat YETI products. But while we love their hard coolers, this YETI M20 Backpack Soft Cooler ($260) takes things to the next level. With enough room for 36 cans, it’s even easier to pack into your car and then carry out to the beach or pool.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, customers seem to love the item, giving it a 4.8-star average in the review section. “It holds a lot, is great looking, and keeps things super cold as expected. The straps are sturdy and comfortable, and the top seal works great,” writes one happy shopper.

4 Sunjoy Rooling Cooler Cart

Looking for a way to store drinks at home? We love how simple yet stylish this Sunjoy Rooling Cooler Cart ($216.99). Besides its impressive 60-quart capacity (which is enough for 70 cans), lab tests also found that it kept ice unmelted for more three days when used in warm weather.

Still, the key here might be the convenience it provides. “The rolling design is a lifesaver,” gushes one 5-star reviewer. “It moves smoothly across grass and patio surfaces, and the wheel lock keeps it from rolling anywhere once you park it. The ice can be frozen for hours, even in the sun.”

RELATED: 11 Best Target Spring Storage Finds That Just Landed in Stores.

5 GroundWork Heavy-Duty Utility Cart

There are some gardening jobs where a wheelbarrow just won’t suffice. That’s where a GroundWork Heavy-Duty Utility Cart ($179): With a 1,000-pound capacity and a mesh trolley that can unlock to create a flatbed, it’s perfect for lugging those plants, bags of soil, tools, and more around your yard with minimal effort.

“This wagon is outstanding. Great quality,” gushes one happy customer, adding that “this price is much better than I expected.”

6 Barska 70070 – 525 Power Starwatcher Refractor Telescope

Now that warmer weather is here, it’s time to get back to stargazing! And what better way to get a good glimpse of the cosmos than with this Barska 70070 – 525 Power Starwatcher Refractor Telescope ($148.99)? It comes easy to set up (complete with a solid stand) and has three interchangeable eyepieces so you’ll always be able to find what you’re looking for, whether it’s Saturn’s rings or Venus’ warm glow.

7 Harper & Willow Rattan Wall Mirror

Spring cleaning may start with taking care of tidying duties, but it finishes with a few decor touch-ups around the house. We love this Harper & Willow Rattan Wall Mirror ($167.99), which has an airy look that will also add brightness to any room (while also making it look a little larger).

8 Sunjoy Floating Pool Canopy

Dealing with the sun is one thing when you’re lounging beside the pool, but it can get a lot harder to find shade once you jump in the water to cool off. This Sunjoy Floating Pool Canopy ($223.99) is a truly unique way to keep the sun away, complete with a floating tray for your snacks and drinks!

RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-April.

9 GroundWork Steel Planter with Trellis

There’s something special about having climbing plants on your patio that no other decor can quite achieve. And with a GroundWork Steel Planter with Trellis ($79.99), you’ll have vines climbing in no time! The lattice work also makes it easy to hang plants until your vines really get growing.

10 Red Shed Solar Flower Lamp Garden Stake

Looking for a literal garden glow up? This Red Shed Solar Flower Lamp Garden Stake ($25.49) is an easy addition that charges with sunlight by day so that it can glow all night. It’s a perfect pathway liner, but can also work wonders around your patio when placed into a planter!

11 Red Shed Metal Touch Table Lamp

When you’re looking to create the right ambiance at dinner, we absolutely love this Red Shed Metal Touch Table Lamp ($21.24). The rechargeable light source is super popular with Tractor Supply customers at the moment, with three different brightness levels you can adjust with a simple tap.