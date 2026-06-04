11 Best New Ulta Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Summer skincare and makeup launching now at Ulta Beauty.

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In the beauty world, summer is synonymous with sunscreen, lip gloss, freckle pens, hair masks, hydrating skin tints, and acne-fighting serums. Luckily, you can find all of that and more at Ulta Beauty, where brands like Sol de Janeiro, Mediheal, e.l.f., Charlotte Tilbury, and First Aid Beauty are rolling out new skincare and makeup launches for the season. Keep scrolling to shop 11 of the best new Ulta finds arriving in June.

1 First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

The First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads ($9) are formulated with glycolic and lactic acids to gently exfoliate the skin, resulting in a smoother, more radiant complexion. While mild enough for daily use, their ingredients can increase sun sensitivity, making them a better fit for your nighttime skincare routine.

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2 Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner

Between hot tools, chlorine, saltwater, and humidity, summer can be especially tough on hair. Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner ($30) is a multitasking formula that hydrates, detangles, fights frizz, and shields strands from heat damage.

3 ColourPop Freckle Pen

Freckle pens are all the rage on BeautyTok, including the ColourPop Freckle Pen ($9). Its felt-tip applicator makes it easy to dot on realistic-looking freckles, whether you’re adding the finishing touches to glam or going for a bare-faced, natural look.

4 e.l.f. Thirst Burst Lip Treatment

Upgrade from your basic drugstore chapstick to the e.l.f. Thirst Burst Lip Treatment ($8). The peptide-powered formula deeply hydrates while helping lips appear smoother and fuller. Keep it on hand throughout the day for an instant boost of moisture whenever your lips need a little extra care.

5 Mediheal Madecassoside Blemish Pads

If you struggle with adult acne, I can’t recommend Mediheal’s Madecassoside Blemish Pads ($4 per 14 count) enough. Packed with soothing, skin-calming ingredients, the pads can be used as a regular step in your skincare regimen or applied as a mini mask treatment.

6 Neogen SPF 50 Sunscreen

According to Neogen, its Day-Light Protection Airy Sunscreen SPF 50 ($32) is “formulated with 20 plant extracts and porous powder technology for a smooth, no-white-cast finish.” Apply it as the last step in your skincare routine for optimal results.

7 Covergirl TruBlend Skin Enhancer Baked Luminous Finishing Powder

After applying setting spray, lock in your glam with the Covergirl TruBlend Skin Enhancer Baked Luminous Finishing Powder ($13), which helps minimize shine and blur the look of uneven texture. Sweep it on lightly like a blush, then keep it handy for quick touch-ups throughout the day.

8 Dionis Hand & Body Goat Milk Cream

Toss this mini Dionis Hand & Body Goat Milk Cream ($12) into your purse or carry-on for on-the-go hydration. The lavender blossom fragrance is right on trend for summer, but you can also pick it up in Milk & Honey or Water Flowers & Sea Salt.

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9 Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick

Charlotte Tilbury has cracked the code for effortless eyeshadow application. The Exagger-Eyes Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick ($32) glides directly onto the lids and promises up to 24 hours of crease-free, fade-resistant, and waterproof wear. It comes in 10 shades from rosy pink to chocolate bronze.

10 Mixsoon Cica-Hyal Hydrogel Eye Patch

Enriched with boosting collagen and hyaluronic acid, the Mixsoon Cica-Hyal Hydrogel Eye Patch ($20) revives the undereyes and reduces the appearances of fine lines and wrinkles. Leave them on for about 20-30 minutes to reap their full benefits.

11 NARS Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss

The NARS Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss ($32) captures that effortless summer glow, leaving lips looking glossy, plump, and deeply hydrated. Choose from five new shades: Shimmering bronze, mauve, iridescent fuchsia, lilac, and shimmering pink.