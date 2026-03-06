11 Best Ulta Sales Hitting Shelves This Month

Save up to $145 on name-brand products.

If your makeup supply is running low, or you’ve been wanting to try a luxury product that feels like too much of a splurge, we’ve got good news for you: Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty sales event is here! During the semi-annual sale, top-rated skincare, hair tools, fragrances, and makeup products from name brands like Tarte, Ouai, and Clinique are up to 50 percent off.

In addition to weekly promos, shoppers can take advantage of Daily Beauty Steals, in which select products are marked down for just 24 hours—but while supplies last, so you’ll have to act quickly. To cushion the deal, Platinum and Diamond Ulta Beauty Rewards members will receive free shipping on any Beauty Steal purchase. Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty sales event runs from March 6 through March 26. Ahead, see which 11 products Best Life editors are adding to their carts A.S.A.P.

Ouai Texturizing Wave Spray

Savings: $15

Deal Day: Friday, March 6

Scrunch, twist, and squeeze Ouai’s Texturizing Wave Spray (on sale for $15) into your luscious locks for instant DIY waves. The lemon and jasmine-scented formula helps lock in moisture and control frizz for salon-style hair.

2 ULTA Beauty Collection

Savings: $2.50–$10

Deal Day: Sunday, March 8

If your makeup brushes are fraying or stiff, it’s time to replace them. Today only, score 50 percent off select brushes and sponges from the ULTA Beauty Collection. Some of our favorites include:

3 Sungboon Editor Deep Collagen Power Boosting Overnight Sheet Mask

Savings: $14.50

Deal Day: Monday, March 9

Sungboon Editor’s Deep Collagen Power Boosting Overnight Sheet Mask (on sale for $14.50) contains “30x more collagen than other leading brands,” resulting in the “ultimate glass skin effect,” per the brand. Make the mask a weekly nighttime skincare routine for best results!

4 Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots

Savings: $9.50

Deal Day: Tuesday, March 10

Target breakouts from the gecko with Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots (on sale for $9.50), which also have aloe vera leaf extract for fast-healing.

5 Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Multi-Stick

Savings: $15

Deal Day: Thursday, March 12

This two-in-one Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Multi-Stick (on sale for $15) comes in 10 rosy shades. Just click and apply!

6 Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Palettes

Savings: $17.50–$29.50

Deal Day: Friday, March 13

PSA! For today only, Urban Decay Cosmetics is slashing the prices of its most popular Naked Palettes in half. See the full lineup here.

7 Supergoop! Glow Gloss SPF 40 Lip Balm

Savings: $11

Deal Day: Tuesday, March 17

Keep your lips hydrated, shiny, and protected with the Supergoop! Glow Gloss SPF 40 Lip Balm (on sale for $11). Choose from three neutral tints.

8 L’ange Le Styliste Luxe Digital Salon Dryer

Savings: $144.50

Deal Day: Wednesday, March 18

One of the best deals we spotted is on L’ange’s Le Styliste Luxe Digital Salon Dryer (on sale for $144.50), which also includes three magnetic attachments, including a diffuser.

9 Mixsoon Bean Cream Barrier Repair Moisturizer

Savings: $12

Deal Day: Thursday, March 19

Made for super dry and flaky skin, the Mixsoon Bean Cream Barrier Repair Moisturizer (on sale for $12) brings dull skin back to life, while also nourishing it to the nth degree.

10 Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Concealer

Savings: $19

Deal Day: Saturday, March 21

If you’ve been wanting to test out Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Concealer (on sale for $19) but the hefty price tag is holding you back, now is your time to strike. It’s available in 30 shades.

11 Iconic London Prep-Set-Blur Setting Mist

Savings: $17

Deal Day: Monday, March 23

Formulated with niacinamide and antioxidant-rich prebiotics, Iconic London’s Prep-Set-Blur Setting Mist (on sale for $17) is the best way to prep and seal your glam. And it works to absorb excess oils, for perfect all-day wear.