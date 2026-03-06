11 Best Ulta Sales Hitting Shelves This Month
If your makeup supply is running low, or you’ve been wanting to try a luxury product that feels like too much of a splurge, we’ve got good news for you: Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty sales event is here! During the semi-annual sale, top-rated skincare, hair tools, fragrances, and makeup products from name brands like Tarte, Ouai, and Clinique are up to 50 percent off.
In addition to weekly promos, shoppers can take advantage of Daily Beauty Steals, in which select products are marked down for just 24 hours—but while supplies last, so you’ll have to act quickly. To cushion the deal, Platinum and Diamond Ulta Beauty Rewards members will receive free shipping on any Beauty Steal purchase. Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty sales event runs from March 6 through March 26. Ahead, see which 11 products Best Life editors are adding to their carts A.S.A.P.
Ouai Texturizing Wave Spray
Savings: $15
Deal Day: Friday, March 6
Scrunch, twist, and squeeze Ouai’s Texturizing Wave Spray (on sale for $15) into your luscious locks for instant DIY waves. The lemon and jasmine-scented formula helps lock in moisture and control frizz for salon-style hair.
2
ULTA Beauty Collection
Savings: $2.50–$10
Deal Day: Sunday, March 8
If your makeup brushes are fraying or stiff, it’s time to replace them. Today only, score 50 percent off select brushes and sponges from the ULTA Beauty Collection. Some of our favorites include:
- Dual Ended Bronzing Brush 184 (on sale for $10)
- Large Powder Brush 142 (on sale for $9)
- Brush & Sponge Cleanser (on sale for $5.50)
- Flat Eye Shadow Brush 164 (on sale for $6)
3
Sungboon Editor Deep Collagen Power Boosting Overnight Sheet Mask
Savings: $14.50
Deal Day: Monday, March 9
Sungboon Editor’s Deep Collagen Power Boosting Overnight Sheet Mask (on sale for $14.50) contains “30x more collagen than other leading brands,” resulting in the “ultimate glass skin effect,” per the brand. Make the mask a weekly nighttime skincare routine for best results!
4
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots
Savings: $9.50
Deal Day: Tuesday, March 10
Target breakouts from the gecko with Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots (on sale for $9.50), which also have aloe vera leaf extract for fast-healing.
5
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Multi-Stick
Savings: $15
Deal Day: Thursday, March 12
This two-in-one Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Multi-Stick (on sale for $15) comes in 10 rosy shades. Just click and apply!
6
Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Palettes
Savings: $17.50–$29.50
Deal Day: Friday, March 13
PSA! For today only, Urban Decay Cosmetics is slashing the prices of its most popular Naked Palettes in half. See the full lineup here.
7
Supergoop! Glow Gloss SPF 40 Lip Balm
Savings: $11
Deal Day: Tuesday, March 17
Keep your lips hydrated, shiny, and protected with the Supergoop! Glow Gloss SPF 40 Lip Balm (on sale for $11). Choose from three neutral tints.
8
L’ange Le Styliste Luxe Digital Salon Dryer
Savings: $144.50
Deal Day: Wednesday, March 18
One of the best deals we spotted is on L’ange’s Le Styliste Luxe Digital Salon Dryer (on sale for $144.50), which also includes three magnetic attachments, including a diffuser.
9
Mixsoon Bean Cream Barrier Repair Moisturizer
Savings: $12
Deal Day: Thursday, March 19
Made for super dry and flaky skin, the Mixsoon Bean Cream Barrier Repair Moisturizer (on sale for $12) brings dull skin back to life, while also nourishing it to the nth degree.
10
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Concealer
Savings: $19
Deal Day: Saturday, March 21
If you’ve been wanting to test out Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Concealer (on sale for $19) but the hefty price tag is holding you back, now is your time to strike. It’s available in 30 shades.
11
Iconic London Prep-Set-Blur Setting Mist
Savings: $17
Deal Day: Monday, March 23
Formulated with niacinamide and antioxidant-rich prebiotics, Iconic London’s Prep-Set-Blur Setting Mist (on sale for $17) is the best way to prep and seal your glam. And it works to absorb excess oils, for perfect all-day wear.