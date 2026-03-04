Bath & Body Works’ New Marshmallow Scent Is Pure Childhood Nostalgia

The Easter collaboration with Peeps has shoppers excited.

If you grew up in the ’90s or early 2000s, we’d be shocked if your Easter basket did not contain a pack of Peeps in all their sugary, corn-syrupy glory. Whether the Easter bunny brought you yellow chicks or pink rabbits, there was nothing quite like biting into one of these marshmallow treats before you’d even had breakfast. Of course, now we know that this Easter candy falls into the ultra-processed-food category (the dyes used to make them have even been linked to cancer), but that doesn’t mean you can’t still take a trip down memory lane.

Bath & Body Works has just released a new, limited-edition, marshmallow-scented Peeps collaboration for spring and Easter, and shoppers are already gobbling it up.

According to a company press release, the new scent, Peepin’ It Real, “blends fluffy Marshmallow, sugar crystals and whipped vanilla to deliver a true-to-life, crave-worthy fragrance experience inspired by Peeps.” As of Monday, the collection became available in all stores and online. It includes:

Currently, all the body-care products are on a buy three get one free promotion.

@bathandbodyworks Too sweet to miss 💛 🍭 the new Peepin’ It Real Collection is here and ready to take over Easter Baskets everywhere. 💖 ♬ original sound – Bath & Body Works

In addition, the seasonal product lineup features fun Peeps-themed Easter accessories:

But how does the new scent really smell? “It’s like that artificial, sweet, vanilla marshmallow,” shared TikToker @alexandradorothyy after smell-testing the fine fragrance mist. “I can smell the sugar crystals.” In other words, it smells just like Peeps. However, she said the body wash gave off more of a birthday cake smell.

Fellow TikToker @allayna_reviews agreed that the fine fragrance mist smells just like a Peep, but she added that the scent is still light. She suggested pairing the mist with the body cream to help the scent last longer.

As for the candle, TikToker @nicoleashley870 described the scent as a “light, sweet, fluffy, vanilla marshmallow.”

However, in a Reddit thread, several shoppers said they’re disappointed with how quickly the scent goes away.

“I sprayed it about 3 times on the back of my hand around 4 hrs ago, and I can faintly smell it right now if I put my nose right against it,” wrote one Redditor. Another added, “Like a lot of gourmand scents, it has almost no staying power.”