11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Under $25

Even if your budget is nearly tapped, these must-have products can help you enjoy the summer.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve been hitting up Lowe’s for patio decor all season long with great success. But now that we’re fully into summer (and keeping an eye on our budget), we’re also pleased to find that there’s plenty in the home improvement retailer’s inventory at the lower end of the price spectrum that will help us all the way through fall. We’re talking garden improvements, classic furniture, games, camping accessories, and so much more. So get ready to get into the spirit of the season and save some money with the best new Lowe’s outdoor living finds under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Finds Under $20.

1 Adams Manufacturing Adirondack Chair

You honestly can’t go wrong with a classic piece of outdoor furniture like this Adams Manufacturing Adirondack Chair ($24.98). And with such a wide range of available colors (and the fact that this is a quarter of the price of some standard wooden versions), you can land that rustic look while still matching your existing motif.

In fact, customers in the reviews love the different color options, while also giving the chairs high marks for being “sturdy” and “comfortable.”

2 RIO Brands Clamp On Umbrella

If you’re worried about catching too much sun while spending time outdoors, you might want to consider this RIO Brands Clamp On Umbrella ($17.83). The affordable option can turn any existing folding chair into a shaded oasis. It’s an easy way to enjoy the day outdoors!

3 Style Selections Folding Camping Chair

Whether you’re camping, hitting the beach, catching your kids’ games, or simply lounging around the backyard, it can never hurt to have a Style Selections Folding Camping Chair ($24.98) at the ready. This super portable seating option is one of those warm weather must-haves, with reviews calling out its super portability and how surprisingly comfortable it is (and not to mention the super low price, of course).

4 ARDEN earthFIBER Outdoor Toss Pillow 2-Pack

Want to give your patio furniture some new life? Instead of replacing your pricey pieces, brighten them up with this ARDEN earthFIBER Outdoor Toss Pillow 2-Pack ($24.99). The added texture and pop of color can have a surprisingly big effect on the overall appearance!

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Patio Deals This Week.

5 Coolaroo Rainforest Shade Fabric

While it’s true that plants need sunlight to grow and thrive, things can sometimes get a little too intense for their own good. This Coolaroo Rainforest Shade Fabric ($24.98) is perfect for protecting your vegetables, herbs, and flowers from harsh summer rays, especially if you live in a warmer climate where the sun can be fairly intense.

“This shade fabric is a lifesaver, especially for my little garden here in Tucson!” writes one such person in a 5-star review. “It’s easy-to-use and can be manipulated to conform to most any angular application! I’ve been purchasing it for the last 6 years, and it has always helped to keep the tomatoes from frying on the vine.”

6 Garvee Camping Hammock

Part of camping is being able to take those moments to truly kick back and enjoy nature. And for what it’s worth, we can’t think of a better way to do that than this Garvee Camping Hammock ($24.99). With an easy tree strap setup, a carrying case, and a 500-pound capacity, it’s the finishing touch you’ll be happy you packed for the trek.

7 ORCA Pickleball

As what might be the hottest game of the last few years, you owe it to yourself to at least have an ORCA Pickleball ($24.48) set on hand. With two paddles and four balls per pack, it’s everything you need to get a game going and spend some time outdoors.

8 Nuu Garden Patio Furniture Cushions

Let’s be honest: You’re only going to want to spend time outside if you’re comfy while doing so. These Nuu Garden Patio Furniture Cushions ($19.98) are a well-priced option for making any seat cozier. We also love the neutral look that makes them go with practically any piece of furniture, as well as how easy they are to store.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

9 Style Selections Clay Wash Planter

Finding the right vessels to decorate your patio with can get pricey really quickly. That’s why we were thrilled to come across this Style Selections Clay Wash Planter ($19.98), which looks like it could be from West Elm but costs a fraction of the price you’d pay at high-end design stores!

Customers also overwhelmingly approve of this product, giving it a 4.9-star average rating on the Lowe’s website. The credit both the product’s chic appearance as well as its durability.

10 Scotchgard Water and Sun Shield Fabric Spray

Even if you’re on top of taking care of your outdoor furniture, the elements will always win in the end. Help get a leg up in that fight by applying some Scotchgard Water and Sun Shield Fabric Spray ($12.48) to your furniture, umbrellas, and other textiles for added protection.

11 Joyfy Pool Mattress

If you don’t spend time floating around and relaxing in your pool, was it ever really even summer?! This simple yet effective Joyfy Pool Mattress ($24.79) is the ultimate aquatic lounger, with plenty of space to kick back and cool off (along with a place to stash your drinks, of course).